Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Ook kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller binnen Active Directory te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder deze maand versie 4.14.8 klaargezet, met de volgende aanpassingen:
Release Notes for Samba 4.14.8
Changes since 4.14.7
- BUG 14742: Python ldb.msg_diff() memory handling failure.
- BUG 14805: OpenDir() loses the correct errno return.
- BUG 14809: Shares with variable substitutions cause core dump upon connection from MacOS Big Sur 11.5.2.
- BUG 14816: Fix pathref open of a filesystem fifo in the DISABLE_OPATH build.
- BUG 14806: Address a signifcant performance regression in database access in the AD DC since Samba 4.12.
- BUG 14807: Fix performance regression in lsa_LookupSids3/LookupNames4 since Samba 4.9 by using an explicit database handle cache.
- BUG 14817: An unuthenticated user can crash the AD DC KDC by omitting the server name in a TGS-REQ.
- BUG 14818: Address flapping samba_tool_drs_showrepl test.
- BUG 14819: Address flapping dsdb_schema_attributes test.
- BUG 14841: Samba CI runs can now continue past the first error if AUTOBUILD_FAIL_IMMEDIATELY=0 is set.
- BUG 14854: samldb_krbtgtnumber_available() looks for incorrect string.
- BUG 14771: Some VFS operations on pathref (O_PATH) handles fail on GPFS.
- BUG 14783: smbd "deadtime" parameter doesn't work anymore.
- BUG 14787: net conf list crashes when run as normal user.
- BUG 14790: vfs_btrfs compression support broken.
- BUG 14804: winbindd can crash because idmap child state is not fully initialized.
- BUG 14784: Fix CTDB flag/status update race conditions.
- BUG 14836: Python ldb.msg_diff() memory handling failure.