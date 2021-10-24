Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Samba 4.14.8

Samba logo (60 pix)Samba draait op Unix-, BSD- en Linux-servers, en is een opensource-implementatie van het smb/cifs-netwerkprotocol. Ook kan Samba file- en printservices aan Windows-clients aanbieden, en is het in staat om als domaincontroller binnen Active Directory te fungeren. Uitgebreide documentatie, inclusief praktische how-to's voor een iets oudere versie, kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder deze maand versie 4.14.8 klaargezet, met de volgende aanpassingen:

Release Notes for Samba 4.14.8

Changes since 4.14.7
  • BUG 14742: Python ldb.msg_diff() memory handling failure.
  • BUG 14805: OpenDir() loses the correct errno return.
  • BUG 14809: Shares with variable substitutions cause core dump upon connection from MacOS Big Sur 11.5.2.
  • BUG 14816: Fix pathref open of a filesystem fifo in the DISABLE_OPATH build.
  • BUG 14806: Address a signifcant performance regression in database access in the AD DC since Samba 4.12.
  • BUG 14807: Fix performance regression in lsa_LookupSids3/LookupNames4 since Samba 4.9 by using an explicit database handle cache.
  • BUG 14817: An unuthenticated user can crash the AD DC KDC by omitting the server name in a TGS-REQ.
  • BUG 14818: Address flapping samba_tool_drs_showrepl test.
  • BUG 14819: Address flapping dsdb_schema_attributes test.
  • BUG 14841: Samba CI runs can now continue past the first error if AUTOBUILD_FAIL_IMMEDIATELY=0 is set.
  • BUG 14854: samldb_krbtgtnumber_available() looks for incorrect string.
  • BUG 14771: Some VFS operations on pathref (O_PATH) handles fail on GPFS.
  • BUG 14783: smbd "deadtime" parameter doesn't work anymore.
  • BUG 14787: net conf list crashes when run as normal user.
  • BUG 14790: vfs_btrfs compression support broken.
  • BUG 14804: winbindd can crash because idmap child state is not fully initialized.
  • BUG 14784: Fix CTDB flag/status update race conditions.
  • BUG 14836: Python ldb.msg_diff() memory handling failure.
Versienummer 4.14.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX
Website Samba
Download https://download.samba.org/pub/samba/
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 24-10-2021 22:080

24-10-2021 • 22:08

0 Linkedin

Bron: Samba

Update-historie

24-10 Samba 4.14.8 0
04-'21 Samba 4.14.3 4
03-'21 Samba 4.14.0 / 4.13.5 / 4.12.12 2
12-'20 Samba 4.13.3 4
09-'20 Samba 4.13.0 / 4.12.7 / 4.11.13 / 4.10.18 1
05-'20 Samba 4.12.3 / 4.10.16 7
12-'19 Samba 4.11.3 / 4.10.11 / 4.9.17 5
12-'19 Samba 4.9.16 5
10-'19 Samba 4.11.2 / 4.10.10 / 4.9.15 0
09-'19 Samba 4.11.0 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Samba

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True