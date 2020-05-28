Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: TP-Link Deco M9 Plus 200324

TP-Link logo (27 pix)TP-Link heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor de Deco M9 Plus, waarbij de versieaanduiding op 200324 is komen te liggen. Deze wifiunits kunnen een Deco-Mesh-netwerk opzetten waarmee draadloze apparaten probleemloos kunnen roamen. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Version V1_200324 - Modifications and Bug Fixes:
  • Added switch for the UPnP function.
  • Added isolation switch for main network and guest network in Access Point mode.
  • Supported Alexa native skill.
  • Disabled ping on WAN port to get rid of security risks.
  • TP-Link smart devices can be automatically added as smart devices after being connected to the Deco network now.
  • Improved system security and reliability.
  • Supported Zigbee device Muller.
Version V1_190821 - Modifications and Bug Fixes:
  • Added support for IPTV bridge mode and custom mode.
  • Added IPv6 firewall rules feature.
  • Added Mesh Technology option.
  • Displayed which client is connected to which deco and which Wi-Fi band.
  • Displayed how Decos are connected to each other.
  • Supported up to 64 entries each for Address Reservation and Port Forwarding.
  • Improved the system stability and fixed some bugs.

Versienummer 200324
Releasestatus Final
Website TP-Link
Download https://www.tp-link.com/nl/support/download/deco-m9-plus/v1/#Firmware
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

28-05-2020 23:49
28-05-2020 • 23:49

TP-Link

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus

