TP-Link heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor de Deco M9 Plus, waarbij de versieaanduiding op 200324 is komen te liggen. Deze wifiunits kunnen een Deco-Mesh-netwerk opzetten waarmee draadloze apparaten probleemloos kunnen roamen. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Version V1_200324 - Modifications and Bug Fixes:
Version V1_190821 - Modifications and Bug Fixes:
- Added switch for the UPnP function.
- Added isolation switch for main network and guest network in Access Point mode.
- Supported Alexa native skill.
- Disabled ping on WAN port to get rid of security risks.
- TP-Link smart devices can be automatically added as smart devices after being connected to the Deco network now.
- Improved system security and reliability.
- Supported Zigbee device Muller.
- Added support for IPTV bridge mode and custom mode.
- Added IPv6 firewall rules feature.
- Added Mesh Technology option.
- Displayed which client is connected to which deco and which Wi-Fi band.
- Displayed how Decos are connected to each other.
- Supported up to 64 entries each for Address Reservation and Port Forwarding.
- Improved the system stability and fixed some bugs.