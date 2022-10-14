Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-sidewebapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js-runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie over Node.js verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 16.18.0, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning, en 18.11.0 vrijgegeven. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in beide versies zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je samengevat.
Node v18.11.0 (Current) Notable changes
Node v16.18.0 (LTS) Notable changes
- watch mode (experimental): Running in 'watch' mode using
node --watchrestarts the process when an imported file is changed. Contributed by Moshe Atlow in #44366
- fs:(SEMVER-MINOR) add
FileHandle.prototype.readLines(Antoine du Hamel) #42590
- http:(SEMVER-MINOR) add writeEarlyHints function to ServerResponse (Wing) #44180
- http2:(SEMVER-MINOR) make early hints generic (Yagiz Nizipli) #44820
- lib:(SEMVER-MINOR) refactor transferable AbortSignal (flakey5) #44048
- src:(SEMVER-MINOR) add detailed embedder process initialization API (Anna Henningsen) #44121
- util:(SEMVER-MINOR) add default value option to parsearg (Manuel Spigolon) #44631
- [
1cc050eaa8] - (SEMVER-MINOR) assert: add
getCallsand
resetto callTracker (Moshe Atlow) #44191
- [
e5c9975f11] - (SEMVER-MINOR) crypto: allow zero-length secret KeyObject (Filip Skokan) #44201
- [
317cd051ce] - (SEMVER-MINOR) crypto: allow zero-length IKM in HKDF and in webcrypto PBKDF2 (Filip Skokan) #44201
- [
f80bdc5ef3] - (SEMVER-MINOR) doc: deprecate modp1, modp2, and modp5 groups (Tobias Nießen) #44588
- [
8398e98b1b] - (SEMVER-MINOR) http: make idle http parser count configurable (theanarkh) #43974
- [
2cd2f56962] - (SEMVER-MINOR) http: throw error on content-length mismatch (sidwebworks) #44378
- [
6be761e8a9] - (SEMVER-MINOR) lib: add diagnostics channel for process and worker (theanarkh) #44045
- [
1400796cef] - (SEMVER-MINOR) net,tls: pass a valid socket on
tlsClientError(Daeyeon Jeong) #44021
- [
092239a7f1] - (SEMVER-MINOR) net: add local family (theanarkh) #43975
- [
381e11e18e] - (SEMVER-MINOR) report: expose report public native apis (Chengzhong Wu) #44255
- [
2ba547aa5b] - (SEMVER-MINOR) src: expose environment RequestInterrupt api (Chengzhong Wu) #44362
- [
6ed3367155] - (SEMVER-MINOR) stream: add
ReadableByteStream.tee()(Daeyeon Jeong) #44505
- [
0fbedac6ce] - (SEMVER-MINOR) test_runner: add before/after/each hooks (Moshe Atlow) #43730
- [
70563b53c5] - (SEMVER-MINOR) util: add
maxArrayLengthoption to Set and Map (Kohei Ueno) #43576