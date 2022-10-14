Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-sidewebapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js-runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie over Node.js verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 16.18.0, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning, en 18.11.0 vrijgegeven. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in beide versies zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je samengevat.

Node v18.11.0 (Current) Notable changes watch mode (experimental): Running in 'watch' mode using node --watch restarts the process when an imported file is changed. Contributed by Moshe Atlow in #44366

restarts the process when an imported file is changed. Contributed by Moshe Atlow in #44366 fs:(SEMVER-MINOR) add FileHandle.prototype.readLines (Antoine du Hamel) #42590

(Antoine du Hamel) #42590 http:(SEMVER-MINOR) add writeEarlyHints function to ServerResponse (Wing) #44180

http2:(SEMVER-MINOR) make early hints generic (Yagiz Nizipli) #44820

lib:(SEMVER-MINOR) refactor transferable AbortSignal (flakey5) #44048

src:(SEMVER-MINOR) add detailed embedder process initialization API (Anna Henningsen) #44121

util:(SEMVER-MINOR) add default value option to parsearg (Manuel Spigolon) #44631 Node v16.18.0 (LTS) Notable changes [ 1cc050eaa8 ] - (SEMVER-MINOR) assert: add getCalls and reset to callTracker (Moshe Atlow) #44191

] - (SEMVER-MINOR) crypto: allow zero-length secret KeyObject (Filip Skokan) #44201 [ 317cd051ce ] - (SEMVER-MINOR) crypto: allow zero-length IKM in HKDF and in webcrypto PBKDF2 (Filip Skokan) #44201

] - (SEMVER-MINOR) doc: deprecate modp1, modp2, and modp5 groups (Tobias Nießen) #44588 [ 8398e98b1b ] - (SEMVER-MINOR) http: make idle http parser count configurable (theanarkh) #43974

] - (SEMVER-MINOR) http: throw error on content-length mismatch (sidwebworks) #44378 [ 6be761e8a9 ] - (SEMVER-MINOR) lib: add diagnostics channel for process and worker (theanarkh) #44045

] - (SEMVER-MINOR) net,tls: pass a valid socket on (Daeyeon Jeong) #44021 [ 092239a7f1 ] - (SEMVER-MINOR) net: add local family (theanarkh) #43975

] - (SEMVER-MINOR) net: add local family (theanarkh) #43975 [ 381e11e18e ] - (SEMVER-MINOR) report: expose report public native apis (Chengzhong Wu) #44255

] - (SEMVER-MINOR) report: expose report public native apis (Chengzhong Wu) #44255 [ 2ba547aa5b ] - (SEMVER-MINOR) src: expose environment RequestInterrupt api (Chengzhong Wu) #44362

] - (SEMVER-MINOR) src: expose environment RequestInterrupt api (Chengzhong Wu) #44362 [ 6ed3367155 ] - (SEMVER-MINOR) stream: add ReadableByteStream.tee() (Daeyeon Jeong) #44505

] - (SEMVER-MINOR) stream: add (Daeyeon Jeong) #44505 [ 0fbedac6ce ] - (SEMVER-MINOR) test_runner: add before/after/each hooks (Moshe Atlow) #43730

] - (SEMVER-MINOR) test_runner: add before/after/each hooks (Moshe Atlow) #43730 [ 70563b53c5 ] - (SEMVER-MINOR) util: add maxArrayLength option to Set and Map (Kohei Ueno) #43576