Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-sidewebapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js-runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 15.13.0 in de current-branch en versie 12.22.0 in de lts-branch vrijgegeven. De belangrijkste veranderingen van deze uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:

Node v15.13.0 (Current) - Notable Changes buffer: implement btoa and atob (James M Snell) #37529

deps: upgrade npm to 7.7.6 (Ruy Adorno) #37968 This update adds workspaces support to npm run and npm exec

doc: add legacy status to stability index (James M Snell) #37784

doc: add @linkgoron to collaborators (Nitzan Uziely) #37817

http: add http.ClientRequest.getRawHeaderNames() (simov) #37660 Node v12.22.0 (LTS) - Notable changes The legacy HTTP parser is runtime deprecated

The legacy HTTP parser, selected by the --http-parser=legacy command line option, is deprecated with the pending End-of-Life of Node.js 10.x (where it is the only HTTP parser implementation provided) at the end of April 2021. It will now warn on use but otherwise continue to function and may be removed in a future Node.js 12.x release.

The default HTTP parser based on llhttp is not affected. By default it is stricter than the now deprecated legacy HTTP parser. If interoperability with HTTP implementations that send invalid HTTP headers is required, the HTTP parser can be started in a less secure mode with the --insecure-http-parser command line option.

The legacy HTTP parser, selected by the --http-parser=legacy command line option, is deprecated with the pending End-of-Life of Node.js 10.x (where it is the only HTTP parser implementation provided) at the end of April 2021. It will now warn on use but otherwise continue to function and may be removed in a future Node.js 12.x release. The default HTTP parser based on llhttp is not affected. By default it is stricter than the now deprecated legacy HTTP parser. If interoperability with HTTP implementations that send invalid HTTP headers is required, the HTTP parser can be started in a less secure mode with the --insecure-http-parser command line option. ES Modules: ES Modules are now considered stable.

node-api: Updated to node-api version 8 and added an experimental API to allow retrieval of the add-on file name.

node-api: New API's to control code coverage data collection v8.stopCoverage() and v8.takeCoverage() have been added.

node-api: New API to monitor event loop utilization by Worker threads worker.performance.eventLoopUtilization() has been added.