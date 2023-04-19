Node.js is open source en platformonafhankelijk, en is gericht op het ontwikkelen van server-sidewebapplicaties. Die applicaties worden geschreven in JavaScript en uitgevoerd binnen de Node.js-runtime op de server. Het biedt een event-gedreven omgeving aan waarbij non-blocking i/o een belangrijk uitgangspunt is geweest. Voor meer informatie over Node.js verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 20.0.0 vrijgegeven en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je samengevat.

Node.js now has an experimental feature called the Permission Model. It allows developers to restrict access to specific resources during program execution, such as file system operations, child process spawning, and worker thread creation. The API exists behind a flag --experimental-permission which when enabled will restrict access to all available permissions. By using this feature, developers can prevent their applications from accessing or modifying sensitive data or running potentially harmful code. More information about the Permission Model can be found in the Node.js documentation.

ESM hooks supplied via loaders ( --experimental-loader=foo.mjs ) now run in a dedicated thread, isolated from the main thread. This provides a separate scope for loaders and ensures no cross-contamination between loaders and application code.

Synchronous import.meta.resolve()

In alignment with browser behavior, this function now returns synchronously. Despite this, user loader resolve hooks can still be defined as async functions (or as sync functions, if the author prefers). Even when there are async resolve hooks loaded, import.meta.resolve will still return synchronously for application code.

The V8 engine is updated to version 11.3, which is part of Chromium 113. This version includes three new features to the JavaScript API:

The recent update to Node.js, version 20, includes an important change to the test_runner module. The module has been marked as stable after a recent update. Previously, the test_runner module was experimental, but this change marks it as a stable module that is ready for production use.

Node.js v20 comes with the latest version of the URL parser, Ada. This update brings significant performance improvements to URL parsing, including enhancements to the url.domainToASCII and url.domainToUnicode functions in node:url .

Ada 2.0 has been integrated into the Node.js codebase, ensuring that all parts of the application can benefit from the improved performance. Additionally, Ada 2.0 features a significant performance boost over its predecessor, Ada 1.0.4, while also eliminating the need for the ICU requirement for URL hostname parsing.

Building a single executable app now requires injecting a blob prepared by Node.js from a JSON config instead of injecting the raw JS file. This opens up the possibility of embedding multiple co-existing resources into the SEA (Single Executable Apps).

Web Crypto API functions' arguments are now coerced and validated as per their WebIDL definitions like in other Web Crypto API implementations. This further improves interoperability with other implementations of Web Crypto API.

Node.js now includes binaries for ARM64 Windows, allowing for native execution on the platform. The MSI, zip/7z packages, and executable are available from the Node.js download site along with all other platforms. The CI system was updated and all changes are now fully tested on ARM64 Windows, to prevent regressions and ensure compatibility.