MSI heeft versie 4.6.5 van Afterburner uitgebracht, een tweakprogramma voor grafische kaarten. Hoewel MSI er zijn naam aan verbonden heeft, is het programma ook te gebruiken met producten van andere fabrikanten, al zal dan niet altijd alle functionaliteit beschikbaar zijn. Afterburner kan verschillende waarden van de grafische kaart bijhouden en weergeven, zoals kloksnelheid, spanning, temperatuur, ventilatorsnelheid en framerate. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de kaart over te klokken en verschillende profielen aan te maken, waartussen eenvoudig kan worden gewisseld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MSI Afterburner 4.6.5: Added NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40x0 series graphics cards support

Added voltage control support for GA103 and GDDR6x based versions of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Added AMD RADEON RX 7900 series graphics cards support

Added total board power monitoring support for AMD RADEON RX 7900 series graphics cards

Added some future AMD and NVIDIA GPU PCI DeviceIDs to hardware database

Added Intel Arc GPUs support to hardware monitoring module. Please take a note that Intel Arc GPUs overclocking and tuning is currently not supported due to Intel hardware control API support limitation to x64 applications only

Added experimental support for Intel 13th generation CPUs

Added experimental support for AMD Ryzen 7xxx CPUs

CPU usage data sources in hardware monitoring module have been switched to alternate implementation based on NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemProcessorIdleInformation), because traditional legacy idle time reporting in NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemProcessorPerformanceInformation) is broken in current Windows 11 22H2 builds

Added workaround for broken fixed fan speed programming API (Overdrive 5 compatible fallback path) for old Overdrive 7 GCN GPUs on 22.5.2 and newer AMD drivers

Added config file switch for disabling native reliability voltage control API on NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9x0 series graphics cards and forcing legacy P-state 2.0 voltage control API usage on such hardware. Power users may use this switch to bypass voltage control lock on NVIDIA Maxwell series graphics cards on release 515 and newer drivers families

Improved correction formula parser with data format conversion, rounding and min/max functions support

Added OCMailbox based bus clock frequency monitoring for Skylake and newer Intel CPUs. Unlike traditional legacy timestamp clock based bus clock frequency estimations, OCMailbox provides support for overclocked BCLK monirtoring. Please take a note that access to OCMailbox is blocked by design of OS when HVCI is enabled

Improved SMART.dll monitoring plugin. Added temperature monitoring support for NVMe devices, including the secondary controller temperature for some Samsung NVMe drives

Default clock frequency limit of voltage/frequency curve editor window has been extended to 3.5GHz. Please take a note that you may still customize the limits via config file if necessary

Update server location changed to new URL inside update checking system. Old update server location reached EOL

RivaTuner Statistics Server has been upgraded to v7.3.4: New version’s changes list is huge, it includes more than 100 compatibility enhancements, changes and new features. We continue improving OverlayEditor plugin and the most of improvements are related to it, we strongly recommend you to try it if you still use legacy MSI Afterburner’s On-Screen Display output functionality New version also includes upgraded DesktopOverlayHost utility, which can be used to display overlay right on your Windows desktop or on small external display mounted inside PC case similar to AIDA64’s SensorPanel

