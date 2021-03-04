MSI heeft versie 4.6.3 van Afterburner uitgebracht, een tweakprogramma voor grafische kaarten. Hoewel MSI er zijn naam aan verbonden heeft, is het programma ook te gebruiken met producten van andere fabrikanten, al zal dan niet altijd alle functionaliteit beschikbaar zijn. Afterburner kan verschillende waarden van de grafische kaart bijhouden en weergeven, zoals kloksnelheid, spanning, temperatuur, ventilatorsnelheid en framerate. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de kaart over te klokken en verschillende profielen aan te maken, waartussen eenvoudig kan worden gewisseld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
MSI Afterburner 4.6.3:
- Added NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture support:
- Added new fan control 3.0 API support
- Added new integrated OC Scanner API support, please read below to get more information about new OC Scanner implementation
- Updated bundled MSI Overclocking Scanner application:
- Starting from 455.xx drivers family, NVIDIA OS Scanner is no longer implemented as a separate software component redistributed with each AIC partner's overclocking software. Now NVIDIA OC Scanner is integrated into the driver and third-party software can natively access it via NVAPI. Such implementation simplifies the process of OC Scanner maintenance for NVIDIA, it is no longer necessary to ship updated software components to AIC partners and re-release each partners' software when something needs to be changed inside OC Scanner from NVIDIA side. MSI Overclocking Scanner supports both implementations of NVIDIA OC Scanner API:
- Old legacy implementation of NVIDIA OC Scanner via separate software components for NVIDIA Pascal and Turing architectures for pre-455.xx drivers family
- New integrated NVAPI based implementation of NVIDIA OC Scanner for 455.xx and newer NVIDIA display
- drivers
- New NVAPI based OC scanner implementation features the following changes and improvements:
- Automated overlocking support for both core and memory clocks
- OC Scanners's results are now persistent. It means that once the scanning process succeeds, NVIDIA driver internally saves optimized voltage/frequency curve and overclocked memory clock and apply them as new system defaults after reboot, even if you close or uninstall overclocking application. Now there is new "Revert" button inside MSI Overclocking Scanner, which allows you to revert overclocked curve and memory clocks to their real defaults
- Manually adjusted clock/frequency curve stability testing functionality is deprecated and no longer available
- Added voltage control for reference design NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30x0 series graphic cards
- Added new MSI Ampere and Indigo skins by Drerex design
- Added experimental support for Intel 10th generation CPUs
- Added native NVAPI based implementation of absolute GPU power monitoring for NVIDIA GPUs
- Altered synchronization mutex name for AMD SNM registers access in AMD Ryzen temperature monitoring implementation
- Fixed abnormally high PCIE bus usage value monitored on NVIDIA GPUs after display driver crash and recovery or on Optimus
- platforms when discrete GPU is sleeping
- Added workaround for AMD driver bug causing short display flicker during applying new fan settings on some multi-monitor or single monitor high refresh rate display configurations
- Now MSI Afterburner is forcibly disabling Zero RPM when applying new fixed fan speed in order to bypass AMD driver bug
- preventing fan control from working when Zero RPM mode is enabled on some systems. If Zero RPM is working properly on your system and you still want to keep it enabled when adjusting fan speed, you may disable forcible Zero RPM override with power oriented switch in application configuration file ow MSI Afterburner is displaying the minimum allowed fan speed in software fan curve editor window on Overdrive 8 capable AMD GPUs. The latest AMD drivers will not allow you to set fan speed below this limit, that’s by design of driver AMD ADL components are loaded by absolute path now to prevent possible DLL hijacking.
- Tightened IO driver access policy, the driver can no longer be accessed by users with no administrative rights RivaTuner Statistics Server has been upgraded to v7.3.0. This version introduces plugins architecture and brand new visual overlay editor plugin, we strongly recommend you to try it if you’re advanced user and want to customize your OSD beyond the possibilities of MSI Afterburner’s internal OSD layout editor.
- MSI Afterburner 4.6.3 beta 5 will additionally contain one minor functionality upgrade for AMD 6800/6900 users: now it internally switches "Tuning control" to "Manual" mode automatically, so it is not necessary to do it yourself in Adrenalin control panel. And of course, it will contain updated RTSS 7.3.0 Beta 10 bundled with it.