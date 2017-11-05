MSI heeft versie 4.4.0 van Afterburner uitgebracht, een tweakprogramma voor grafische kaarten. Hoewel MSI er zijn naam aan verbonden heeft, is het programma ook te gebruiken met producten van andere fabrikanten, al zal dan niet altijd alle functionaliteit beschikbaar zijn. Afterburner kan verschillende waarden van de grafische kaart bijhouden en weergeven, zoals kloksnelheid, spanning, temperatuur, ventilatorsnelheid en framerate. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de kaart over te klokken en verschillende profielen aan te maken, waartussen eenvoudig kan worden gewisseld.

MSI heeft verder nog een aantal andere tooltjes. Zo kan met Predator de video-uitvoer opgenomen en gedeeld worden, en is er een benchmarkprogramma met de naam Kombustor. Als je ook de Afterburner Remote Server installeert is het mogelijk om via een Android-app de instellingen van de kaart aan te passen zonder dat je je spel hoeft te verlaten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: