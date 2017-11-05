MSI heeft versie 4.4.0 van Afterburner uitgebracht, een tweakprogramma voor grafische kaarten. Hoewel MSI er zijn naam aan verbonden heeft, is het programma ook te gebruiken met producten van andere fabrikanten, al zal dan niet altijd alle functionaliteit beschikbaar zijn. Afterburner kan verschillende waarden van de grafische kaart bijhouden en weergeven, zoals kloksnelheid, spanning, temperatuur, ventilatorsnelheid en framerate. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de kaart over te klokken en verschillende profielen aan te maken, waartussen eenvoudig kan worden gewisseld.
MSI heeft verder nog een aantal andere tooltjes. Zo kan met Predator de video-uitvoer opgenomen en gedeeld worden, en is er een benchmarkprogramma met de naam Kombustor. Als je ook de Afterburner Remote Server installeert is het mogelijk om via een Android-app de instellingen van de kaart aan te passen zonder dat je je spel hoeft te verlaten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 4.4.0
- Added core voltage control for reference design NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti series graphics cards
- Added core voltage control for reference design NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 series graphics cards
- Added core voltage control for reference design NVIDIA GeForce GTX TITAN Xp series graphics cards
- Added core voltage control for reference design NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti series graphics cards
- Added support for NVIDIA GPUs working in TCC (Tesla Compute Cluster) mode
- Hardware abstraction layer architecture has been revamped to allow implementation of memory temperature sensors via direct access to GPU on-die voltage controllers (e.g. AMD Vega 10 SMC) in addition to previously supported external memory temperature
- sensors connected to GPU via I2C bus
- Added AMD Vega 10 graphics processors family support
- Added core voltage control for reference design AMD Vega series cards with on-die SMC voltage controller
- Added GPU power draw graph to hardware monitoring module for AMD Vega series graphics cards
- Added HBM memory temperature graph to hardware monitoring module for AMD Vega series graphics cards
- Added linear RPM-based fan speed control for reference design AMD Vega series graphics cards. Please take a note that traditionally fan speed adjustment scale is not linear and it is not directly mapped to RPM, traditional fan speed percent on other hardware is a PWM duty cycle. !MD Vega fan controller doesn’t support duty cycle based fan control mode, so specified fan speed percent is linearly mapped to maximum RPM percent
- Improved voltage offset calculation accuracy for AMD Fiji, Ellesmere and Baffin GPU families
- Improved voltage offset programming reliability on AMD Ellesmere and Baffin GPU families
- Minimum voltage offset has been extended to -200mV for AMD Fiji and Ellesmere GPU families
- Fixed stuck GPU usage and memory controller usage monitoring on AMD Radeon RX 500 series under 17.6.1 and newer drivers
- Revamped voltage control layer gives additional freedom to extreme overclockers with new custom design MSI graphics cards with Quad Overvoltage™ technology support. Now MSI Afterburner is able to control up to 4 independent voltages on custom design MSI graphics cards
- Improved 5-channel thermal monitoring module architecture provides support for up to 20 independent thermal sensors per GPU (up to 5 independent GPU, up to 5 independent PCB, up to 5 independent memory and up to 5 independent VRM temperature sensors) on future custom design MSI graphics cards
- Added NCT7802Y thermal sensors support to provide compatibility with future custom design MSI graphics cards
- Added core, memory, auxiliary PEXVDD and auxiliary 1V8 voltage control for custom design MSI GTX1080Ti Lightning Z series graphics cards with IR3595A+IR3570B+uP1816 voltage regulators
- Added VRM, VRM2, VRM3, VRM4 and PCB temperature monitoring for custom design MSI GTX1080Ti Lightning Z series graphics cards with NCT7511Y thermal sensors
- Improved hardware database format. New database subsections support provides more compact database definition for multiple graphics card models sharing similar hardware calibration info
- New cached I2C device detection algorithm improves application startup time on the systems with multichannel voltage controllers or multichannel thermal sensors
- Improved third-party voltage control mode functionality. Now third-party hardware database can also include extended thermal sensors calibration and mapping info for third-party custom design graphics cards
- Added AMD Overdrive Next X2 overclocking API support for AMD Crimson 17.7.2 display drivers
- The unofficial overclocking mode is currently broken in AMD Crimson 17.7.2 display drivers, so MSI Afterburner is forcibly disabling unofficial overclocking mode and always using official ADL overclocking codepath on 17.7.2 and newer drivers. However, unofficial overclocking mode can still be manually unlocked via configuration file on 17.7.2 and newer drivers if AMD decides to provide a fix for unofficial overclocking mode in the future
- Improved PCI bus scanner provides support for low-level GPU access for the secondary graphics cards in Crossfire configuration on some platforms
- Fixed system freeze issues when starting MSI Afterburner on AMD Hawaii GPU while playing hardware accelerated video
- Fixed issue with opening wrong graph properties under certain conditions when right clicking a graph in hardware monitoring window and selecting “Properties” command from the context menu
- Improved voltage/frequency curve editor for GPU Boost 3.0 capable NVIDIA graphics cards:
- Toggling locked curve point state with key is working properly now and no longer resulting in setting a lock to a minimum clock/frequency point
- Now you may hold key while adjusting the offset of any point with mouse to move the curve up/down. That’s equal to adding fixed offset to each point’s offset
- Various parts of the hardware monitoring module have been pumped up to improve hardware monitoring usability and flexibility. Some new portions of old hardcore functionality from original RivaTuner are now available in MSI Afterburner:
- Added clock monitoring for Intel CPUs
- CPU temperature graph is now displaying data from dedicated package sensor on modern Intel CPUs instead of maximum core temperature. On older Intel CPUs with no dedicated package sensor the graph is still displaying the maximum core temperature
- Added temperature and clock monitoring for AMD Ryzen CPUs
- Added new “benchmark” tab allowing you to use hidden RivaTuner Statistics Server’s benchmarking engine, which was previously available to reviewers only. The engine is providing you the following features:
- You may define a hotkey for beginning framerate statistics recording. Once the recording begun, it stays active for all subsequently started 3D applications, even after rebooting the system
- While recording is active you may enable showing own statistics in RivaTuner Statistics Server to see minimum, average and maximum framerate in the On-Screen Display
- While recording is active you may press “_egin recording” hotkey one more time to restart the recording and reset the statistics
- While recording is active you may press “End recording” hotkey once to end recording and save benchmark results to a text file, but keep the results shown in On-Screen Display. You may press the hotkey one more time to hide the results from the On-Screen Display
- Statistics saved to a benchmark results file includes per-application total benchmarking time, total rendered frames number, global average, instantaneous minimum and instantaneous maximum framerates. Benchmark statistics file can be optionally either overwritten or appended on each recording session
- Per-frame frametime statistics is being pushed to a named pipe so reviewers can use their own client software to collect and display it in realtime while any benchmark is running without system slowdown, which is typical for traditional per-frame frametime logging approach
- New flexible On-Screen Display customization features powered by RivaTuner Statistics Server’s text formatting tags and embedded objects:
- Added On-Screen Display layouts support. Layouts allow you to change On-Screen Display formatting and appearance style. Now you may switch between traditional classic On-Screen Display layout or new modern column-oriented On-Screen Display layout. Built-in layout editor allows you to customize pre-defined layout parameters in details
- New On-Screen Display item type selection settings allow you to display each item in On-Screen Display as a text or graph. The graphs displayed in the On-Screen Display can be useful to visualize frametime history and GPU usage history, and so on
- The maximum text length for “Override group name” setting is no longer limited by 8 symbols. Now you may embed new RivaTuner Statistics Server’s text formatting tags directly into your custom group name, e.g. “<C=FFFFFF>GTX 1080<S=-50=1<S=<C=” to display it in On-Screen Display in white color and with 50% size subscript index
- Now it is allowed to override group names for “Framerate” and “Frametime” graphs, so you may append default application 3D API tag with some custom text or replace it completely if necessary
- Exactly the same flexible level of On-Screen Display customization output is available to any other RivaTuner Statistics Server client applications like AIDA, HWiNFO and others and will be available shortly
- Original RivaTuner’s task scheduler functionality is back! Now you may define optional minimum and (or) maximum thresholds for any graph in hardware monitor module to track the most critical hardware health parameters, to be notified on reaching a critical threshold and to program some emergency actions (e.g. system shutdown) to be performed in this case:
- User-defined thresholds are displayed on each graph to allow you to control each parameter safety zone visually
- When the threshold is reached blinking warning icon is displayed in top left corner of monitoring window and in Logitech keyboard LCD if graph LCD display mode is selected
- When the threshold is reached you can see the name of graph triggering the alarm in hardware monitoring status line
- When the threshold is reached background of the graph triggering the alarm is highlighted with color to allow you to identify it visually
- When modern On-Screen Display layout is selected, parameters triggering the alarm are highlighted by color in On-Screen Display to allow you to identify it easily
- You may enable option alarm sound notification to be played when the threshold is reached
- You may configure MSI Afterburner to launch any external application when the threshold is reached. This feature allows you to implement many different scenarios, e.g. perform emergency system shutdown or apply safe profile with reduced overclocking, maximized fan speed etc. In addition to selecting any custom external applications, built-in predefined applications browser allows you to select some common typical usage scenarios, such as command line based MSI Afterburner profile activation or system shutdown
- Original RivaTuner’s user extendable hardware monitoring plugins architecture is back! Now you may extend the list of hardware monitoring data sources with built-in or third party plugin modules, develop your own plugins to provide support for custom hardware sensors and share your work with community, and many more:
- The plugins can use full set of MSI !fterburner’s low-level hardware access functionality: enumerate GPUs, access GPU registers, enumerate GPU I2C buses and access I2C devices, access CPU MSR registers, access IO ports and PCI configuration space registers. This way you can easily create your own plugins providing hardware monitoring functionality for any custom hardware. You can also create the plugins for importing OS-specific or third-party software specific performance counters into MSI Afterburner
- Open source SDK, demonstrating hardware monitoring plugins development principles to third party programmers.
- The SDK includes the following open source plugins:
- SMART.dll – demonstrates HDD SMART attributes readback and HDD temperature monitoring
- PerfCounter.dll – demonstrates the principles of importing native OS performance counters into
- MSI Afterburner. The list of imported performance counters includes but not limited to hard disk usage, hard disk read and write rates, free disk space on system partition, network download and upload rates. You may also add any other performance counter visible to OS (e.g. disk queue size or some specific process CPU usage) via editing the plugin configuration file
- AIDA64.dll – demonstrates the principles of importing sensors from AIDA64 application via shared memory interface. The list of imported performance counters includes but not limited to motherboard temperature, CPU socket temperature, CPU fan speed, CPU voltage, CPU package power, +3.3V, +5V and +12V voltages. You may also add any other sensors available in AIDA64 via editing the plugin configuration file
- HWInfo.dll -imports sensors from HWiNFO32/64 application via shared memory interface. The list of imported performance counters includes but not limited to motherboard temperature, CPU socket temperature, CPU fan speed, CPU voltage, CPU package power, +3.3V, +5V and +12V voltages. You may also add any other sensors available in HWiNFO32/64 via editing the plugin configuration file. Please take a not that the plugin is not open source per HWiNFO developer request
- Improved profiles architecture. Now MSI Afterburner can store hardware monitoring module settings in the profile slots. This allows you to switch between different On-Screen Display configurations on the fly with hotkeys bound to profile slots. You may configure desired profile slot contents in new “Profile contents” settings group in “Profiles” tab
- Added experimental interleaved hardware polling mode, aimed to reduce hardware polling time on the systems with multiple polled I2C devices. When interleaved polling is enabled, just a part of hardware monitoring data sources is being polled on each hardware polling period, so it takes multiple periods to refresh all monitoring data sources. Power users may enable interleaved hardware polling mode via the configuration file if necessary
- Added ability to define a hotkey for hardware monitoring logging start and stop
- Now the path to hardware monitoring logs supports macro names:
- You may use new %ABDir% macro in the path to specify relative path to current MSI Afterburner installation directory. This macro allows you to use logging if you are using portal installation and start MSI Afterburner from removable drive
- You may use new %Time% macro in the path to make hardware monitoring sessions to be stored in unique timestamp-named log files instead of single multi-session log file
- Changed hardware monitoring properties layout, the controls have been reordered a bit to give more compact and convenient look to the properties
- Changed default hardware monitoring graphs order. GPU related graphs have been reordered a bit in order to provide more convenient layout on multi-GPU systems. “Framerate” and “Frametime” graphs have been moved to the bottom of the list
- Now you may right-click the list of active hardware monitoring graphs and select “Reset order” command from the context menu to restore default active hardware monitoring graphs order
- The maximum limit for “Frametime” graph has been decreased to 50ms (20 FPS) by default
- Improved drag and drop implementation for the list of active hardware monitoring graphs. Now it is possible to drag and drop items below the bottom edge of the list to move the graphs to the end of the list
- Improved multiple selection functionality:
- Now you may hold key when clicking a checkmark next to a graph name in the list of active hardware monitoring graphs to enable or disable all graphs at once
- Now you may hold or keys to select multiple items in the list of active hardware monitoring graphs. The following functionality is available for multiple selected hardware monitoring graphs: • Multiple selected graphs can be dragged and dropped when rearranging the graphs • When multiple hardware monitoring graphs are selected, you may hold key when changing
- graph specific On-Screen Display, Logitech keyboard LCD and tray icon related properties (e.g. “Show in On-Screen Display” property) to change it synchronically for all selected graphs
- When multiple hardware monitoring graphs are selected, you may hold when clicking a checkmark next to a graph name in the list of active hardware monitoring graphs to enable or disable all selected graphs at once
- When multiple graphs are selected you may press + inside group name edit field to apply group name changes synchronically to all selected graphs Now “Override graph name” and “Override group name” checkboxes are also affected by multiple selection functionality, so you may hold when toggling those options to toggle it synchronically for all graphs or hold when toggling those options to toggle it synchronically for all selected graphs.
- Improved system information window. Now 3D API usage info, x64 and UWP application architecture attributes are displayed for each currently running process in the list of active 3D applications
- Now the installer is preserving installation path
- RivaTuner Statistics Server has been upgraded to v7.0.0