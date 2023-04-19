Versie 10.0 van Home Assistant OS is uitgekomen. Home Assistant OS is een minimaal, op AArch64 gebaseerd besturingssysteem die het mogelijk maakt om op een fysieke of virtuele machine Home Assistant te draaien. In versie 10.0 is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de ODroid-M1, wordt zswap gebruikt in plaats van zram, wat gunstig uit moet pakken op systemen met weinig geheugen, en zijn de meeste softwarepakketten bijgewerkt naar de laatste versies.

Home Assistant OS 10.0 is built from the latest Buildroot version 2023.02 and Linux kernel 6.1. This means that the major version of most packages got updated.

Most notable changes are: