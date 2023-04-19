Software-update: XnView MP 1.4.4

XnViewMP logo (75 pix) Versie 1.4.4 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Fixed:

XnView MP 1.00

Versienummer 1.4.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website XnSoft
Download https://www.xnview.com/en/xnviewmp/#downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-04-2023 18:26
5 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

19-04-2023 • 18:26

5

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XnSoft

Update-historie

01-05 XnView MP 1.11.2 3
13-03 XnView MP 1.10.4 3
03-03 XnView MP 1.10.3 0
25-02 XnView MP 1.10.1 1
15-01 XnView MP 1.9.10 0
12-01 XnView MP 1.9.9 3
26-12 XnView MP 1.9.8 5
02-12 XnView MP 1.9.7 1
13-10 XnView MP 1.9.5 2
29-09 XnView MP 1.9.4 5
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jpsch 19 april 2023 19:09
Hoe moet ik dit zien? Als een soort Irfanview?
jvalks @jpsch19 april 2023 19:11
Ja, alleen met een fijnere interface. Heb lang Irfanview gebruikt, maar die voelt onderhand erg gedateerd aan, ook met zijn oudewetse explorer.
Adanteh @jpsch19 april 2023 19:24
Vooral de poweruser tools zijn ideaal. Makkelijk batch renamen, convert (Hele lijst van acties die je kan doen), etc. Prima zoekfuncties en filters en al wat je wil.
Propheticus 20 april 2023 12:27
Servicebericht: De download, hoewel op de pagina (nu nog) verkeerd aangegeven als 1.4.3, installeert wel degelijk v1.4.4
PCG2020 @Propheticus20 april 2023 17:15
Wanneer je vanuit 1.4.3 controleert op beschikbare updates zegt 'ie ook dat er nog geen update beschikbaar is :+

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