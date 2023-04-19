Versie 1.4.4 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 2702: Option to ignore 'PreservedFileName' in XMP sidecar.
- 2697: Toolbar button for IPTC/XMP template - more info.
- 2693: Better 'temperature' - more info.
- 2689: Better 'White Balance'.
- 2686: Join, Contact sheet, Slideshow available in 'view mode'.
- 2683: Edit IPTC/XMP: Place holder use - more info.
- 2682: FTP: logs & retry - more info.
- 2679: Edit XMP: keywords support - more info.
- 2676: Context menu customization - more info.
- 2672: OpenEXR 3.2.
- 2671: MDK SDK update.
- 2669: ExposureTime - more info.
- 2666: Batch convert: Inner frame - more info.
- 2660: Convert: Remove action - more info.
- 2705: {Comment} empty on Compare view - more info.
- 2704: Wrong position for pan tool - more info.
- 2703: ALT+RETURN for properties instead of ALT+ENTER - more info.
- 2701: Windows: Change timestamp & long path - more info.
- 2700: XMP sidecar not imported - more info.
- 2699: 'Save' after 'save as' doesnt use good format - more info.
- 2698: Tooltips color & dark theme - more info.
- 2696: Settings>File list: uniform height - more info.
- 2695: Capture dialog UI - more info.
- 2694: 'Browser - Fullscreen' - Sometimes crash on startup.
- 2692: Info bounding rect - more info.
- 2691: New files & filter by Images - more info.
- 2690: Histogram not updated - more info.
- 2688: Shortcut settings - more info.
- 2687: Edit XMP: Missing field - more info.
- 2685: RAW resolution settings.
- 2684: Slow when using PhotoLine clipboard.
- 2681: Print: margins x 2 for collections/thumbnails - more info.
- 2680: Slideshow & gamma setting - more info.
- 2678: Preview is not displayed when multi-files are selected - more info.
- 2677: IPTC dialog: copy into - more info.
- 2675: Effects: Some effect dont use selection rectangle - more info.
- 2674: Import&sort: moving files - more info.
- 2673: Shadow-Highlight - max values ??on scale - more info.
- 2670: Mono mixer - color button - more info.
- 2668: Palette: Transparent index selection - more info.
- 2667: Slideshow: open sld & font.
- 2665: Batch convert: Border - wrong shadow - more info.
- 2664: ALT+C in 'edit mode'.
- 2663: Filter parameters - more info.
- 2662: Filter by color label & prev/next file - more info.
- 2661: Convert: Blurred frame has constant effect - more info.
- 2659: Convert: File size ratio - more info.
- 2658: Filter: Crash on group name - more info.
- 2657: Batch convert: Border with 8/32bits image - more info.
- 2656: TC with unicode filename - more info.
- 2655: Duplicate format - more info.
- 2654: Fullscreen & prev/next file & auto image size - more info.
- 2604: Categories pane always enabled - more info.
- 2653: Edit Palette: Text label - more info.
- 2652: Resize: 'Default' doesn't change mode - more info.
- 2651: Edit mode: Info not visible after closing Settings & next/prev - more info.
- 2650: 'Old camera' crash - more info.
- 2649: 'Edit colormap' doesn't mark image as changed - more info.
- 2648: New label icons - more info.
- 2584: Incorrect thumbnail for image with different x/y DPI - more info.
- 2638: Histogram menu on 8bits image - more info.
- 2647: Color labels not restored - more info.
- 2646: Batch convert: Canvas resize, alpha not restored - more info.
- 2645: 180° rotated files are shown in bad orientation when categorized - more info.