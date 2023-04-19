Software-update: Matomo 4.14.2

Matomo logo (80 pix)Versie 4.14.2 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

This patch release fixes a tag manager regression discovered in Matomo 4.14.0, adds site detection for Cloudflare with a set up guide and includes detection of some new devices.

matomo
  • #20573 Added site detection for cloudflare and updated noData page to mention cloudflare
  • #20579 Improve brute force protection checks (#20543)
  • #20512 Faster archiving for non-day periods by only storing one datatable and blob row at a time in memory
  • #20594 Improve archiving performance by loading cached actions from a database reader when using a multi-server database environment
tag-manager
  • #20573 Added site detection for cloudflare and updated noData page to mention
  • #620 Reverting Tag Manager JavaScript Change that caused fewer visits to be tracked when both Tag Manager and JavaScript trackers were used together
device-detector
  • #614 Fixed regression of container to set conditionally only if not present
  • #7379 Update README.md
  • #7380 Detect new brands: Kinstone, ROiK and Detect device for exist brands: Samsung, Huawai, DEXP, TCL, Xiaomi
  • #7382 Detect new brand HIPER and Detect devices for exits brands: Samsung, Xiaomi, BBK, SUNWIND, Stylo
  • #7383 Detect new brands: GOODTEL, Viper, VIIPOO, Vityaz, Samtron and Detect devices for exist brands: Huawei, ZTE, Doogee, Realme. OPPO
  • #7384 Detect new brands: ANXONIT, Ctroniq, Punos, TopDevice and Detect devices for exist brands: OPPO, POCO, Pico, Tecno Mobile, DEXP
  • #7385 Adds detection for Wavebox browser
  • #7387 Detect browsers: IVVI Browser, NOMone VR Browser, Opus Browser, Soundy Browser
  • #7388 Detect new brands: RedLine, HAOQIN, XY Auto and Detect devices for exist brands: Tecno Mobile, Vsmart, Itel, Samsung
  • #7388 Detect new brands: RedLine, HAOQIN, XY Auto and Detect devices for exist brands: Tecno Mobile, Vsmart, Itel, Samsung
matomo-php-tracker
  • #115 add support for CURLOPT_CONNECTTIMEOUT
tracker-proxy
  • #81 Documenting new Safari limitations on setting first party cookies from a subdomain
referrer-spam-list
  • #1347 Add emicef.com
  • #1348 Add singularwebs.net
  • #1349 Add tourburlington.com
  • #1350 Add nfocusdriver.com
  • #1351 Add www.chomexun.com
  • #1352 Add chomexun.com
  • #1353 Add madisonclothingny.com

Matomo

Versienummer 4.14.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://builds.matomo.org/matomo.zip
Bestandsgrootte 20,80MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-04-2023 13:10
6 • submitter: Technoid

19-04-2023 • 13:10

6

Submitter: Technoid

Bron: Matomo

Update-historie

14-06 Matomo 5.11.1 1
09-06 Matomo 5.11.0 3
30-05 Matomo 5.10.1 0
04-05 Matomo 5.10.0 0
23-04 Matomo 5.9.0 2
05-03 Matomo 5.8.0 0
04-02 Matomo 5.7.1 0
30-01 Matomo 5.7.0 15
11-12 Matomo 5.6.2 2
26-11 Matomo 5.6.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Matomo

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
6
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
peter___ 19 april 2023 13:53
Het is lang geleden dat ik Matomo (toen nog Piwik) heb gebruikt. Tegenwoordig host ik zelf Plausible, daar ben ik best tevreden over. Zijn er gebruikers die van Plausible naar Matomo zijn overgestapt en wat was daarvoor de belangrijkste reden?
vickypollard @peter___19 april 2023 17:13
Het lijkt me dat de belangrijkste reden om over te stappen is dat je wat geavanceerder bezig wilt. Plausible is - bewust - een ontzettend simpele analytics-tool. Matomo is meer een lite-versie van Google Analytics (waarmee ik Matomo wel tekort doe, maar gaat even om het idee). Plausible is dan weer de lite-lite-lite-versie.

Anders gezegd: als jij tevreden bent met wat je uit Plausible haalt, zou ik niet overstappen. Wil je meer? Dan is Matomo een mooie stap (ook self-hosted te doen als je wilt)

[Reactie gewijzigd door vickypollard op 22 juli 2024 23:49]

Robbierut4 @vickypollard19 april 2023 17:41
Aanvullend lijken mij de kosten ook wel interessant.

Plausible roept wel leuk met opensource etc, maar noemt nauwelijks dat je ook gratis zelf kunt hosten. Sterker nog, op hun github geven ze zelf aan dat de selfhosted versie later updates krijgt dan de cloudversie.

Matomo is erg duidelijk dat selfhosted niet alleen een optie is (en gratis) maar ook veel voordelen heeft.

En voor erg veel websites is het echt overbodig om 10 euro per maand te betalen voor Plausible. Neem bijv de lokale voetbalclub etc, die wil misschien wel af van google analytics, maar heeft geen zin om te gaan betalen.
peter___ @Robbierut419 april 2023 19:01
Sterker nog, op hun github geven ze zelf aan dat de selfhosted versie later updates krijgt dan de cloudversie.
Interessant. Ik dacht dat die selfhosted vertraagde updates alleen golden voor de Docker-versie en de code op Github wel actueel was.
En voor erg veel websites is het echt overbodig om 10 euro per maand te betalen voor Plausible.
Eens. Het lijkt erop dat Matomo door een laagdrempelige stack ook beter zelf te hosten is en daardoor een beter alternatief is.
peter___ @vickypollard19 april 2023 18:46
Dank voor je reactie. Met de juiste props en custom events heb ik alles met Plausible voor elkaar gekregen wat ik wilde, maar toegang tot ruwe data zou op zich wel handig zijn geweest.

Ik snapte het denk ik niet zo goed toen ik de site bekeek, omdat er bij "on premise" alsnog veel betaalde features zijn. Maar dat werkt waarschijnlijk net zoals met WordPress (met thema's en plugins) die je extra kunt kopen. Ook zonder die features is Matomo denk ik veel uitgebreider dan Plausible.
vickypollard @peter___19 april 2023 18:50
Matomo kent inderdaad een plugin-systeem, maar de standaardfunctionaliteit voldoet over het algemeen voor de basis.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.