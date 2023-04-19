Versie 4.14.2 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new? This patch release fixes a tag manager regression discovered in Matomo 4.14.0, adds site detection for Cloudflare with a set up guide and includes detection of some new devices. matomo #20573 Added site detection for cloudflare and updated noData page to mention cloudflare

#20579 Improve brute force protection checks (#20543)

#20512 Faster archiving for non-day periods by only storing one datatable and blob row at a time in memory

#20594 Improve archiving performance by loading cached actions from a database reader when using a multi-server database environment tag-manager #20573 Added site detection for cloudflare and updated noData page to mention

#620 Reverting Tag Manager JavaScript Change that caused fewer visits to be tracked when both Tag Manager and JavaScript trackers were used together device-detector #614 Fixed regression of container to set conditionally only if not present

#7379 Update README.md

#7380 Detect new brands: Kinstone, ROiK and Detect device for exist brands: Samsung, Huawai, DEXP, TCL, Xiaomi

#7382 Detect new brand HIPER and Detect devices for exits brands: Samsung, Xiaomi, BBK, SUNWIND, Stylo

#7383 Detect new brands: GOODTEL, Viper, VIIPOO, Vityaz, Samtron and Detect devices for exist brands: Huawei, ZTE, Doogee, Realme. OPPO

#7384 Detect new brands: ANXONIT, Ctroniq, Punos, TopDevice and Detect devices for exist brands: OPPO, POCO, Pico, Tecno Mobile, DEXP

#7385 Adds detection for Wavebox browser

#7387 Detect browsers: IVVI Browser, NOMone VR Browser, Opus Browser, Soundy Browser

#7388 Detect new brands: RedLine, HAOQIN, XY Auto and Detect devices for exist brands: Tecno Mobile, Vsmart, Itel, Samsung

#7388 Detect new brands: RedLine, HAOQIN, XY Auto and Detect devices for exist brands: Tecno Mobile, Vsmart, Itel, Samsung matomo-php-tracker #115 add support for CURLOPT_CONNECTTIMEOUT tracker-proxy #81 Documenting new Safari limitations on setting first party cookies from a subdomain referrer-spam-list #1347 Add emicef.com

#1348 Add singularwebs.net

#1349 Add tourburlington.com

#1350 Add nfocusdriver.com

#1351 Add www.chomexun.com

#1352 Add chomexun.com

#1353 Add madisonclothingny.com