Versie 10.52 van Total Commander is in ontwikkeling en hiervan is nu de derde release candidate verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. Versie 10.52 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release die voornamelijk kleine problemen verhelpt, maar ook enkele nieuwe mogelijkheden toevoegt.
New functions in Total Commander 10.52
Changelog for version 10.52 RC3:
- Command line parameters: option /O now supports a parameter, e.g. /O0 to never open a new instance in any case
- New hotkey
F9in "Compare by content" to toggle visibility of the two line compare box at the bottom
- Internal associations: New command **path\filename.bar opens the given button bar file as a menu
- Button command LOADLIST0 loads list of files without any error messages when files cannot be found
- Command line parameters now support value LOADLIST:path\listfile.txt instead of a directory name to load list file into file panel
- Quick search with search dialog and
Ctrl+
SQuick filter: New hotkey
Ctrl+
Zto clear search text
- The following internal commands now support parameters: cm_Exit, cm_UnloadPlugins, cm_*ActivateTab*, cm_50percent
Added:
Fixed:
- CM_EXIT: Add 16 to parameter to restart with full administrator rights (elevated)
- Separate tree: Make sure the virtual folder "My Computer" is expanded when trying to show one of its included virtual folders in the tree
- Windows 10/11: Manually store these virtual folders in ini as GUID value: Desktop, Documents, Downloads, Music, Pictures, Videos
- Do not open documents like .docx like a ZIP file when they have an "open with" list in the registry (HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\FileExts\.docx\OpenWithList, value MRUlist)
- cm_SyncChangeDir, clicking on "\" or using cm_GoToRoot still showed wrong folder in single separate tree in some cases
- View modes with custom columns view: Sort orders by size or date/time set via view mode could not be changed via
Shift+Click or
Ctrl+Click
- Search for Cyrillic text via regular expressions failed with case-insensitive search due to wrong conversion function in regular expression library
- Separate tree: After a double click on a virtual folder which expanded that folder, the menu could no longer be reached via Alt+Letter due to a call to SetCapture
- Keep sort order of list loaded via LOADLIST when switching to a view mode with sort order set to "unchanged"