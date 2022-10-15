Software-update: Total Commander 10.52 RC3

Total Commander logo (75 pix)Versie 10.52 van Total Commander is in ontwikkeling en hiervan is nu de derde release candidate verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. Versie 10.52 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release die voornamelijk kleine problemen verhelpt, maar ook enkele nieuwe mogelijkheden toevoegt.

New functions in Total Commander 10.52
  • Command line parameters: option /O now supports a parameter, e.g. /O0 to never open a new instance in any case
  • New hotkey F9 in "Compare by content" to toggle visibility of the two line compare box at the bottom
  • Internal associations: New command **path\filename.bar opens the given button bar file as a menu
  • Button command LOADLIST0 loads list of files without any error messages when files cannot be found
  • Command line parameters now support value LOADLIST:path\listfile.txt instead of a directory name to load list file into file panel
  • Quick search with search dialog and Ctrl+S Quick filter: New hotkey Ctrl+Z to clear search text
  • The following internal commands now support parameters: cm_Exit, cm_UnloadPlugins, cm_*ActivateTab*, cm_50percent
Changelog for version 10.52 RC3:
Added:
  • CM_EXIT: Add 16 to parameter to restart with full administrator rights (elevated)
Fixed:
  • Separate tree: Make sure the virtual folder "My Computer" is expanded when trying to show one of its included virtual folders in the tree
  • Windows 10/11: Manually store these virtual folders in ini as GUID value: Desktop, Documents, Downloads, Music, Pictures, Videos
  • Do not open documents like .docx like a ZIP file when they have an "open with" list in the registry (HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\FileExts\.docx\OpenWithList, value MRUlist)
  • cm_SyncChangeDir, clicking on "\" or using cm_GoToRoot still showed wrong folder in single separate tree in some cases
  • View modes with custom columns view: Sort orders by size or date/time set via view mode could not be changed via Shift+Click or Ctrl+Click
  • Search for Cyrillic text via regular expressions failed with case-insensitive search due to wrong conversion function in regular expression library
  • Separate tree: After a double click on a virtual folder which expanded that folder, the menu could no longer be reached via Alt+Letter due to a call to SetCapture
  • Keep sort order of list loaded via LOADLIST when switching to a view mode with sort order set to "unchanged"

Total Commander

Versienummer 10.52 RC3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1052_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 5,89MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-10-2022 07:52
8 • submitter: danmark_ori

15-10-2022 • 07:52

8

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

28-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 4 11
21-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 3 8
15-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 2 7
08-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 1 6
19-02 Total Commander 11.51 3
12-02 Total Commander 11.51 RC 5 5
05-02 Total Commander 11.51 RC 4 4
28-01 Total Commander 11.51 RC 3 15
23-01 Total Commander 11.51 RC 2 0
18-01 Total Commander 11.51 RC 1 23
Meer historie

Lees meer

Total Commander

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
8
7
6
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
jmk 15 oktober 2022 10:54
Ik zou het heel fijn vinden als de Windows verkenner ooit een dual panel krijgt met een kopieerknop. Wij werken op ons werk vaak met klanten met alleen de standaard verkenner. Het is zo naar om bijvoorbeeld iets simpels te doen als het terugzetten van een backup.

Op mijn eigen computer altijd NC/WC/TC gehad, een verademing.
Batch 15 oktober 2022 08:34
Het blijft opvallend dat Microsoft haar gebruikers sinds 1995 opzadelt met de Verkenner, terwijl het ook kan zoals Total Commander of Directory Opus. Zou Microsoft nooit feedback van gebruikers krijgen dat de Verkenner gewoon geen fijne tool is voor bestandsbeheer?
Carlos0_0
@Batch15 oktober 2022 12:35
Verkenner is meer dan een prima tool voor 99% van de gebruikers, waarom het ingewikkeld maken voor die 1ne andere procent.
Het grofweg van de mensen doet 1 ding tegelijk in de verkenner, een bestandje opzoeken om die te openen(En te bewerken of info op te zoeken wat erin staat)..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 24 juli 2024 17:22]

player-x @Carlos0_015 oktober 2022 16:57
Verkenner is meer dan een prima tool voor 99% van de gebruikers,
Dat geloof ik niet, ben het met je eens dat voor de meeste gebruiker in 90% van de gevallen 'goed genoeg' is, met de optie van twee verkenners naast elkaar te openen.

Maar een 'uitgebreide' optie knop, met dubbele verkenner in een window zou zeker voor veel gebruikers zeer welkom zijn.

Maar mij maakt het persoonlijk niet veel uit, heb al sinds V4 of 5 een 5 user licentie, die ik toen gekocht heb voor minder dan wat een enkele user licentie nu kost. ^_^
TheVivaldi @player-x15 oktober 2022 23:35
Toch is het zo. De standaardverkenners op macOS, de meeste Linux-distributies, Haiku, AmigaOS (3 en de huidige 4), Android, iOS, Ubuntu Touch, etc. zijn allemaal ongeveer net zo simpel (zeg ik bijna allemaal uit eigen ervaring). Waarom zou bijna ieder OS standaard zo'n simpele verkenner meeleveren?

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 24 juli 2024 17:22]

Alex3 @Carlos0_015 oktober 2022 19:32
Na Windows XP is de verkenner steeds onhandelbaarder geworden. Het kost steeds meer moeite om in alle mappen dezelfde weergave te krijgen, je kunt niet meer vooraf zien wat ongedaan maken doet, meervoudige selectie blijft niet bewaard bij wijziging van de sortering en als je naar de vorige map terug gaat. Ook is het aparte zoekvenster verdwenen waarin je kon zoeken met opgave van zowel de bestandsnaam als de inhoud.
novice.tweaker @Batch15 oktober 2022 12:57
De aandacht die aan Verkenner wordt gegeven is enorm afgenomen. Het stikt van de bugs, vooral bij de zoekfunctie.
Bijvoorbeeld: de opties in de submenus van het menu onder de knop Zoekopties (verschijnt pas nadat je iets gezocht hebt) zijn allemaal uitgeschakeld de eerste keer als je zo'n submenu opent. En zoeken op Soort werkt al sinds vele versies niet meer omdat die zoektermen niet meer gelokaliseerd zijn. Kies bijvoorbeeld menu-optie Zoekopties/Soort//Map, dan zoekt Verkenner op "soort:folder" ipv "soort:map".

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq