Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.6 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

This update fixes CRL code handling with third party software and sandboxes the code to avoid dealing with boot-time issues ever again. However, due to the nature of the sandboxing no automatic fix can be made for the following case:

Creating and using an empty CRL in OpenVPN broke in 22.7.5 due to an ancient bug not populating the empty CRL in binary format: the side effect "correcting" this at runtime was removed. 22.7.6 will now correctly populate the binary format of the empty CRL upon creation in the config.xml as originally intended.The options to manually fix existing empty CRLs are as follows:

Remove the CRL from OpenVPN as it is unused anyway, or

Add a dummy certificate to it to populate the CRL properly, or

Add and remove a random existing certificate to populate an empty CRL.

These fixes can be carried out on older installation without a problem as well prior to upgrading to avoid OpenVPN from not working post-upgrade.