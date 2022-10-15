Software-update: Transmission 4.0.0 bèta 1

Transmission logo (79 pix) Na ruim twee jaar stilte is er kort geleden een nieuwe versie van Transmission verschenen, een bèta release. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De uitgebreide changelog is hier te vinden, dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Transmission 4.0.0-beta.1 Pre-release

Welcome to the first beta release of Transmission 4.0.0! It's been in active development for over a year and has a huge list of changes -- over 1,000 commits -- since Transmission 3.00. Some of the highlights include:

Resource Efficiency
  • The code has been extensively profiled and improved to fix inefficient code and memory use. For example, a stress test of starting transmission-daemon with 25,000 torrents is almost entirely IO-bound, using 50% fewer CPU cycles and 70% fewer memory allocations than Transmission 3.00.
  • The remote control GUIs (transmission-qt and transmission-web) now use the RPC API "table" mode, resulting in smaller payloads / less bandwidth use.
  • RPC payloads are now compressed using libdeflate, a "heavily optimized [library that is] significantly faster than the zlib library."
Community
  • The project is much more responsive to bug reports and code submissions than it has been in the past.
  • There is a new group of volunteer contributors who are working on Transmission!
  • Transmission 4.0.0-beta.1 includes over 300 new community commits (see the Thank You section below for a list) and is welcoming new contributors.
  • Documentation has been moved into the transmission/transmission so that contributors can submit PRs to improve it
Code Modernization
  • The entire codebase has been migrated from C to C++. In the process, we've removed thousands of lines of custom code and used standard C++ tools instead. The core's code has shrunk by 18%. The core codebase has extensively refactored to be more testable and maintainable.
  • The GTK client has been ported to gtkmm.
  • The Web client has been rewritten in modern JavaScript and no longer uses jQuery. The entire gzipped bundle is now 68K.
  • The unit tests have been expanded and ported to Google Test. Clang sanitizer builds are run during CI.
  • The core library is now fuzz tested.
  • Transmission now uses Sonarcloud, Coverity, LGTM, and clang-tidy static analysis on new code. Several hundred code warnings have been fixed compared to Transmission 3.00.
New Features
  • Support for using BitTorrent v2 torrents and hybrid torrents. (Support for creating v2 and hybrid torrents is slated for an upcoming release.)
  • Users can now set "default" trackers that can be used to announce all public torrents.
  • Newly-added seeds can start immediately and verify pieces on demand, instead of needing a full verify before seeding can begin. (#2626)
  • Added an option to omit potentially-identifying information (e.g. User-Agent and date created) when creating new torrents. (#3452)
  • The Web client has been rewritten and now supports mobile use.
  • When creating new torrents, users can now specify the piece size. (#3768, #3145, #2805)
  • IPv6 blocklists are now supported. (#3835)
  • Beginning with 4.0.0-beta.1, Transmission releases now use semver versioning.
  • Dozens of other new features -- too many to list here! We've been working on this for a year!
Transmission screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 4.0.0 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Transmission
Download https://transmissionbt.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 15-10-2022 08:32 9

15-10-2022 • 08:32

9

Bron: Transmission

Update-historie

05-'24 Transmission 4.0.6 6
12-'23 Transmission 4.0.5 5
08-'23 Transmission 4.0.4 8
04-'23 Transmission 4.0.3 19
03-'23 Transmission 4.0.2 9
02-'23 Transmission 4.0.1 11
02-'23 Transmission 4.0.0 47
01-'23 Transmission 4.0.0 bèta 3 5
12-'22 Transmission 4.0.0 bèta 2 6
10-'22 Transmission 4.0.0 bèta 1 9
Meer historie

Reacties (9)

Winduss 15 oktober 2022 10:06
Altijd een mooi stukjes software geweest, vooral op de Mac. Zijn weinig torrent clients met block list support uit mijn ervaring, maar dat is toch een must
thomas_n @Winduss15 oktober 2022 11:12
Ook op Linux werkt het heel fijn, trouwens.
Winduss @thomas_n15 oktober 2022 11:20
Dat is zeker ook waar, het is ook mijn standaard keuze op Linux. De Windows versie vind ik helaas nog niet zo goed. Hij wil nooit Explorer openen en hangt wel eens vast
pmeter 15 oktober 2022 14:38
Een tip is de docker container Haugene Transmission VPN. Die gebruikt een Vpn naar keuze terwijl de rest van je systeem niet via de Vpn loopt.
Lennyz @pmeter16 oktober 2022 14:53
Ja die is echt top. Ik heb er geen omkijken meer naar.
HollowGamer 15 oktober 2022 13:37
Mooi dat deze terug is van weggeweest. :)

Het is goed dat er meer concurrentie komt, zeker voor iets als qBt. Keuze vrijheid is belangrijk.
freshy98 15 oktober 2022 22:55
Draai het al jaren in een FreeBSD jail.
Er is geen andere cliënt die ik wil gebruiken.
lenwar
16 oktober 2022 10:02
Altijd grappig hoe dit type software altijd omgaat met de screenshots.

Een Linux distro, een VM van een één of andere cursus van Caltec, publieke DNS-statistieken uit 2013, enz
Dit geeft toch een compleet ander beeld dan waar verreweg de meeste mensen hun torrent-client voor gebruiken ;). (N.B. Ik zeg nadrukkelijk niet dat er niemand is die bijvoorbeeld z'n Linux distro's via torrents downloadt)

Maar goed. Al met al vind ik Transmission de allerfijnste torrent-client. Hij is compact, gebruikt niet teveel resources, heeft een sobere interface (niet teveel 'troep' in beeld), heeft in principe geen onnodige features, gewoon puur een torrent-client met een blocklist voor bekende 'foute peers'. Ook heb je optie om hem puur als headless daemon te draaien en wat simepele automatisering voor als ie klaar is (dat ie je computer uit zet of zo, net wat je wilt).

Edit: Typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 24 juli 2024 21:44]

szjoin 16 oktober 2022 13:36
Heerlijk stukje software. Draait hier al jaren in een docker op een headless rpi. 'Fire-and-forget'. Volgende dag is het vast wel klaar. Neemt een hoop werk uit handen.

