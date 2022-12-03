De tweede bètarelease van Transmission versie 4.0 is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze tweede bètarelease kan hieronder worden gevonden:

What's New in Transmission 4 Support for using BitTorrent v2 torrents and hybrid torrents. (Support for creating v2 and hybrid torrents is slated for an upcoming release.)

Users can now set "default" trackers that can be used to announce all public torrents.

Newly-added seeds can start immediately and verify pieces on demand, instead of needing a full verify before seeding can begin. (#2626)

Added an option to omit potentially-identifying information (e.g. User-Agent and date created) when creating new torrents. (#3452)

The Web client has been rewritten and now supports mobile use.

Added support for GTK 4. (#3916, GTK Client)

When creating new torrents, users can now specify the piece size. (#3768, #3145, #2805)

IPv6 blocklists are now supported. (#3835) What's New in 4.0.0-beta.2 Highlights Added support for GTK 4. (#3916, GTK Client)

Prefer ayatana-indicator over appindicator, if present. (#4001, GTK Client)

Lots of bugfixes! libtransmission (All Platforms) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that could misformat the port forwarding log messages. (#3911)

regression that could misformat the port forwarding log messages. (#3911) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that could crash when mixing IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in an IP blocklist. (#4011)

regression that could crash when mixing IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in an IP blocklist. (#4011) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that could fail to serve web client files from Windows. (#4099)

regression that could fail to serve web client files from Windows. (#4099) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 bug that returned an incorrect key in group-get RPC responses. (#4171)

bug that returned an incorrect key in group-get RPC responses. (#4171) Fixed data overflow in Message Log. (#4237)

Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that broke the TR_TORRENT_LABELS environment variable when running user scripts. (#4260)

regression that broke the environment variable when running user scripts. (#4260) Fixed slow shutdown caused by waiting on unresponsive trackers to reply. (#4285)

Minor efficiency improvements in libtransmission. (#4116, #4216, #4220, #4224, #4226)

Improved DHT bootstrapping on startup. (#4122)

Made host lookups more efficient for users that disable CA verification. (#4159)

Lowered CPU overhead in tr_peerIo::write() when writing to encrypted streams. (#4258)

when writing to encrypted streams. (#4258) Improved detection of preinstalled system copies of libutp. (#4072)

Use a newer version of fast_float as a fallback when no preinstalled version can be found on the system. (#4098)

Updated libtransmission's copy of the mime-types list. (#4246) macOS Client Added the ability to sort by activity using the filter bar. (#3944)

Fixed sort order when sorting by activity was reversed. (#3924)

Fixed a potential hang when updating blocklists. (#4010)

Fixed formatting of ETA dates for slow torrents. (#4085)

Corrected the display in user locale of some quantities above 1000. (#4109)

Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 Inspector filter crash. (#4138)

Inspector filter crash. (#4138) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that could crash when displaying some torrents that contain invalid UTF-8. (#4144)

regression that could crash when displaying some torrents that contain invalid UTF-8. (#4144) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 UI glitch when users attempted to set piece size too high or too low. (#4145)

UI glitch when users attempted to set piece size too high or too low. (#4145) Fixed missing 4.0.0-beta.1 translations. (#4161)

translations. (#4161) Fixed a long-standing bug that could freeze the UI on startup while Time Machine was active. (#4208)

Fixed deleting previously selected torrent when attempting to clear search field using ⌘⌫. (#4245)

The 'Transmission' name has been removed from the Toolbar in Big Sur and later OS versions. (#3919)

Improved sizing and alignment of the Message Log window. (#3962)

Changed Badge display so that upload is up and download is down. (#4055)

Auto enlarge search field. (#4067)

Support UserNotifications framework. (#3040)

Fixed various Xcode and CMake build issues. (#3940, #3946, #3951, #4156, #4185, #4195, #4231, #4234)

Fixed macOS API deprecation warnings. (#3950, #4112, #4190, #4221)

Fixed various macOS API warnings. (#4202) GTK Client Added support for GTK 4. (#3916)

Prefer ayatana-indicator over appindicator, if present. (#4001)

Changed progress bar color depending on torrent state. (#3976)

Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that could cause a crash after completing a download. (#3963)

regression that could cause a crash after completing a download. (#3963) Fixed an issue where already open Details dialog didn't update files list once magnet metainfo is retrieved. (#4004)

Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that broke bulk-adding torrents from watchdirs. (#4079)

regression that broke bulk-adding torrents from watchdirs. (#4079) Fixed broken ETA formatting in the 4.0.0-beta.1 Torrent Details dialog. (#4227)

Torrent Details dialog. (#4227) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that made the About dialog difficult to close. (#3892)

regression that made the About dialog difficult to close. (#3892) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that made duplicate add/edit tracker error dialogs being shown twice. (#3898)

regression that made duplicate add/edit tracker error dialogs being shown twice. (#3898) Increased default Message Log window size to avoid toolbar controls being hidden on overflow. (#3971)

Turned on more clang-tidy checks and fixed warnings. (#4127, #4137, #4158, #4160, #4167, #4174, #4183)

checks and fixed warnings. (#4127, #4137, #4158, #4160, #4167, #4174, #4183) Improved favicons lookup for unreachable tracker servers. (#4278) Web Client Fix: chrome needs vendor prefix(-webkit-) for mask. (#4056)

Improved layout of 'Add Torrents' dialog. (#4063)

Improved inspector dialog styling on Chrome. (#4095)

Refresh web interface across desktop and mobile. (#3985)

Docs: refresh web-interface page. ([#427...