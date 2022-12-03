De tweede bètarelease van Transmission versie 4.0 is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze tweede bètarelease kan hieronder worden gevonden:
What's New in Transmission 4
What's New in
- Support for using BitTorrent v2 torrents and hybrid torrents. (Support for creating v2 and hybrid torrents is slated for an upcoming release.)
- Users can now set "default" trackers that can be used to announce all public torrents.
- Newly-added seeds can start immediately and verify pieces on demand, instead of needing a full verify before seeding can begin. (#2626)
- Added an option to omit potentially-identifying information (e.g. User-Agent and date created) when creating new torrents. (#3452)
- The Web client has been rewritten and now supports mobile use.
- Added support for GTK 4. (#3916, GTK Client)
- When creating new torrents, users can now specify the piece size. (#3768, #3145, #2805)
- IPv6 blocklists are now supported. (#3835)
4.0.0-beta.2Highlights
libtransmission (All Platforms)
- Added support for GTK 4. (#3916, GTK Client)
- Prefer ayatana-indicator over appindicator, if present. (#4001, GTK Client)
- Lots of bugfixes!
macOS Client
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1regression that could misformat the port forwarding log messages. (#3911)
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1regression that could crash when mixing IPv4 and IPv6 addresses in an IP blocklist. (#4011)
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1regression that could fail to serve web client files from Windows. (#4099)
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1bug that returned an incorrect key in group-get RPC responses. (#4171)
- Fixed data overflow in Message Log. (#4237)
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1regression that broke the
TR_TORRENT_LABELSenvironment variable when running user scripts. (#4260)
- Fixed slow shutdown caused by waiting on unresponsive trackers to reply. (#4285)
- Minor efficiency improvements in libtransmission. (#4116, #4216, #4220, #4224, #4226)
- Improved DHT bootstrapping on startup. (#4122)
- Made host lookups more efficient for users that disable CA verification. (#4159)
- Lowered CPU overhead in
tr_peerIo::write()when writing to encrypted streams. (#4258)
- Improved detection of preinstalled system copies of libutp. (#4072)
- Use a newer version of fast_float as a fallback when no preinstalled version can be found on the system. (#4098)
- Updated libtransmission's copy of the mime-types list. (#4246)
GTK Client
- Added the ability to sort by activity using the filter bar. (#3944)
- Fixed sort order when sorting by activity was reversed. (#3924)
- Fixed a potential hang when updating blocklists. (#4010)
- Fixed formatting of ETA dates for slow torrents. (#4085)
- Corrected the display in user locale of some quantities above 1000. (#4109)
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1Inspector filter crash. (#4138)
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1regression that could crash when displaying some torrents that contain invalid UTF-8. (#4144)
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1UI glitch when users attempted to set piece size too high or too low. (#4145)
- Fixed missing
4.0.0-beta.1translations. (#4161)
- Fixed a long-standing bug that could freeze the UI on startup while Time Machine was active. (#4208)
- Fixed deleting previously selected torrent when attempting to clear search field using ⌘⌫. (#4245)
- The 'Transmission' name has been removed from the Toolbar in Big Sur and later OS versions. (#3919)
- Improved sizing and alignment of the Message Log window. (#3962)
- Changed Badge display so that upload is up and download is down. (#4055)
- Auto enlarge search field. (#4067)
- Support UserNotifications framework. (#3040)
- Fixed various Xcode and CMake build issues. (#3940, #3946, #3951, #4156, #4185, #4195, #4231, #4234)
- Fixed macOS API deprecation warnings. (#3950, #4112, #4190, #4221)
- Fixed various macOS API warnings. (#4202)
Web Client
- Added support for GTK 4. (#3916)
- Prefer ayatana-indicator over appindicator, if present. (#4001)
- Changed progress bar color depending on torrent state. (#3976)
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1regression that could cause a crash after completing a download. (#3963)
- Fixed an issue where already open Details dialog didn't update files list once magnet metainfo is retrieved. (#4004)
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1regression that broke bulk-adding torrents from watchdirs. (#4079)
- Fixed broken ETA formatting in the
4.0.0-beta.1Torrent Details dialog. (#4227)
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1regression that made the About dialog difficult to close. (#3892)
- Fixed
4.0.0-beta.1regression that made duplicate add/edit tracker error dialogs being shown twice. (#3898)
- Increased default Message Log window size to avoid toolbar controls being hidden on overflow. (#3971)
- Turned on more
clang-tidychecks and fixed warnings. (#4127, #4137, #4158, #4160, #4167, #4174, #4183)
- Improved favicons lookup for unreachable tracker servers. (#4278)