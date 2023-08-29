Versie 4.0.4 van Transmission is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

All Platforms Fixed bug in sending torrent metadata to peers. (#5460)

Avoid unnecessary heap memory allocations. (#5520, #5527)

Fixed filename collision edge case when renaming files. (#5563)

Fixed locale errors that broke number rounding when displaying statistics, e.g. upload / download ratios. (#5587)

Always use a fixed-length key query in tracker announces. This isn't required by the spec, but some trackers rely on that fixed length because it's common practice by other BitTorrent clients. (#5652)

Fixed potential Windows crash when getstdhandle() returns NULL . (#5675)

. (#5675) Fixed 4.0.0 bug where the port numbers in LDP announces are sometimes malformed. (#5825)

bug where the port numbers in LDP announces are sometimes malformed. (#5825) Fixed a bug that prevented editing the query part of a tracker URL. (#5871)

Fixed a bug where Transmission may not announce LPD on its listening interface. (#5896)

Made small performance improvements in libtransmission. (#5715) macOS Client Updated code that had been using deprecated API. (#5633) Qt Client Fixed torrent name rendering when showing magnet links in compact view. (#5491)

Fixed bug that broke the "Move torrent file to trash" setting. (#5505)

Fixed Qt 6.4 deprecation warning. (#5552)

Fixed poor resolution of Qt application icon. (#5570) GTK Client Fixed missing 'Remove torrent' tooltip. (#5777) Web Client Don't show null as a tier name in the inspector's tier list. (#5462)

as a tier name in the inspector's tier list. (#5462) Fixed truncated play / pause icons. (#5771)

Fixed overflow when rendering peer lists and made speed indicators honor prefers-color-scheme media queries. (#5814)

media queries. (#5814) Made the main menu accessible even on smaller displays. (#5827) transmission-cli Fixed "no such file or directory" warning when adding a magnet link. (#5426)

Fixed bug that caused the wrong decimal separator to be used in some locales. (#5444) transmission-remote Fixed display bug that failed to show some torrent labels. (#5572) Everything Else Ran all PNG files through lossless compressors to make them smaller. (#5586)

Fixed potential build issue when compiling on macOS with gcc. (#5632)