Software-update: Transmission 4.0.4

Versie 4.0.4 van Transmission is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

All Platforms
  • Fixed bug in sending torrent metadata to peers. (#5460)
  • Avoid unnecessary heap memory allocations. (#5520, #5527)
  • Fixed filename collision edge case when renaming files. (#5563)
  • Fixed locale errors that broke number rounding when displaying statistics, e.g. upload / download ratios. (#5587)
  • Always use a fixed-length key query in tracker announces. This isn't required by the spec, but some trackers rely on that fixed length because it's common practice by other BitTorrent clients. (#5652)
  • Fixed potential Windows crash when getstdhandle() returns NULL. (#5675)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug where the port numbers in LDP announces are sometimes malformed. (#5825)
  • Fixed a bug that prevented editing the query part of a tracker URL. (#5871)
  • Fixed a bug where Transmission may not announce LPD on its listening interface. (#5896)
  • Made small performance improvements in libtransmission. (#5715)
macOS Client
  • Updated code that had been using deprecated API. (#5633)
Qt Client
  • Fixed torrent name rendering when showing magnet links in compact view. (#5491)
  • Fixed bug that broke the "Move torrent file to trash" setting. (#5505)
  • Fixed Qt 6.4 deprecation warning. (#5552)
  • Fixed poor resolution of Qt application icon. (#5570)
GTK Client
  • Fixed missing 'Remove torrent' tooltip. (#5777)
Web Client
  • Don't show null as a tier name in the inspector's tier list. (#5462)
  • Fixed truncated play / pause icons. (#5771)
  • Fixed overflow when rendering peer lists and made speed indicators honor prefers-color-scheme media queries. (#5814)
  • Made the main menu accessible even on smaller displays. (#5827)
transmission-cli
  • Fixed "no such file or directory" warning when adding a magnet link. (#5426)
  • Fixed bug that caused the wrong decimal separator to be used in some locales. (#5444)
transmission-remote
  • Fixed display bug that failed to show some torrent labels. (#5572)
Everything Else
  • Ran all PNG files through lossless compressors to make them smaller. (#5586)
  • Fixed potential build issue when compiling on macOS with gcc. (#5632)
Transmission screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 4.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Transmission
Download https://transmissionbt.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-08-2023 • 06:43

29-08-2023 • 06:43

8

Bron: Transmission

sIRwa3 29 augustus 2023 11:33
Ik voel me altijd een wereld verbeteraar wanneer ik een ISO via torrent binnen haal ipv de direct download link, laatst nog proxmox. Zijn voornamlijk nog OS's die dat nog hebben.

Merkte wel dat met debian al deze releases 'unstable' zijn en ik dus nog op 3.0 van 3 jaar geleden zit.. toch maar eens naar kijken. 1 van de down sides van debian, dat ze stabiel over 'latest' kiezen, vraag me af hoeveel vulnerbility updates ik misloop van transmission.
CH4OS
@sIRwa329 augustus 2023 13:21
Ik voel me altijd een wereld verbeteraar wanneer ik een ISO via torrent binnen haal ipv de direct download link, laatst nog proxmox
Want meerdere machines kleinere stukjes van de data laten serveren, is duurzamer dan 1 machine waar je misschien 3 minuten verbinding mee hebt? :?

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 22:23]

sIRwa3 @CH4OS29 augustus 2023 13:44
meer dat ik eventuele kosten van hosting of traffic druk? waarom bieden ze ander die optie aan? zou best kunnen dat traffic tegenwoordig helemaal geen ding meer is hoor. anyway, neem het met een korrel zout :)
The Zep Man @CH4OS29 augustus 2023 13:46
Er is ecologische duurzaam, en er is sociaal duurzaam. Sharing is caring.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 22:23]

MaestroMaus @CH4OS29 augustus 2023 14:10
Nee; omdat je zo de download last verdeeld over meerdere servers zodat er niet één server-eigenaar zijn server en bandbreedte zwaar belast wordt. Bovendien kun je zelf ook seeden en daarmee op een kleine manier terug geven aan de gemeenschap.
SVMartin @sIRwa329 augustus 2023 20:06
Wellicht dat je met een torrent bestandsdelen dichter bij huis download in vergelijking met de server van de makers. Dat zou een aantal hops en dus stroomverbruik van netwerk apparatuur kunnen schelen.

Vermoedelijk kun je beter eens per jaar de fiets ipv de auto pakken voor die paar km naar het winkelcentrum :)
CH4OS
29 augustus 2023 10:13
Deze versie is niet gevonden? :+
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HTTP_404

Lang geleden deze client gebruikt, met name omdat het (ook) een webinterface heeft en werkte toen prima. Tegenwoordig gebruik ik echter geen torrent meer, alleen in uitzonderlijke gevallen. Ik gebruik dan meestal PicoTorrent, die wat lichter van gewicht is in vergelijking met Transmission.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 22:23]

MrMarcie @CH4OS29 augustus 2023 11:36
Transmission hier of Fedora is vederlicht en het draait als een tierelier. Erg blij mee.

