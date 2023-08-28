Software-update: Kdenlive 23.08.0

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 23.8.0 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 23.08.0 released

We’re excited to present the latest version of Kdenlive, packed with an array of fixes, enhancements, and optimizations. Some highlights include:

  • 2 new effects, Audio Seam and Auto Fade, which can be added to tracks to eliminate audio cracks which might happen with some clips such as MKV and FLAC
  • New AV1 NVENC profile
  • Fixes to Whisper engine with Nvidia GTX 16xx series
  • Added GoPro .lrv and DJI .lrf files as external proxies
  • Fix Normalize (2 pass) effect
  • Added Nano Tracker algorithm to the Motion Tracker effect
  • Refactored Custom Clip Job Manager
  • Add Cut subtitle after first line option
  • Shift + double-click on the track divider resets the track back to its default height
Since this release focuses on resolving issues and enhancing stability most of the work was done under the hood but we managed to sneak in some nifty interface and usability improvements as well:
  • New Fit all tracks to view option
  • Shift + Z adjusts timeline zone to selected clips
  • Toggle between timeline tabs using keyboard
  • Added character count and zoom options to subtitle editor

Kdenlive

Versienummer 23.08.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-08-2023 19:16 7

28-08-2023 • 19:16

7

Bron: Kdenlive

Update-historie

10-06 Kdenlive 25.04.2 6
13-05 Kdenlive 25.04.1 0
29-04 Kdenlive 25.04 4
12-03 Kdenlive 24.12.3 9
15-02 Kdenlive 24.12.2 9
14-01 Kdenlive 24.12.1 0
20-12 Kdenlive 24.12.0 0
08-11 Kdenlive 24.08.3 0
21-10 Kdenlive 24.08.2 8
09-'24 Kdenlive 24.08.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Kdenlive

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
7
6
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
Prince 29 augustus 2023 00:23
Net toch even naar gekeken en ziet er wel iets leuk uit.
Knap dat dit dan ook kan in een portable formaat en zeker voor een download van maar ~ 90MB. (extracted net geen 500MB)
Jogai @Prince29 augustus 2023 09:41
Mee eens dat het fijn is dat ze 'portable' aanbieden, maar waarom zou dat knap zijn? Losse binaries wijken in principe niet af van binaries die door een 'wizard' ergens uitgepakt worden.
Prince @Jogai29 augustus 2023 18:50
De verwoording kon inderdaad wat beter; Ik bedoelde dat een download van 90MB of 500MB unpacked is indrukwekkend. Zeker als je naar de concurrentie kijkt. Daar is de download alleen al meermaals deze size.
Jogai @Prince30 augustus 2023 08:19
Ah, verkeerd begrepen idd. Dat is een score van meer dan 6, een paar jaar geleden alleen nog maar fictie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWqu6QSDvLw ;)
pusheen 29 augustus 2023 03:41
Gebruik dit programma al een tijdje voor simpele cut/edits, jammer dat het niet iets meer bekend is. De user-submitted presets zijn er best weinig van.
dataindataout 29 augustus 2023 08:25
Je kan een Kdenlive project gebruiken als clip in een ander Kdenlive project, dat is geen unieke feature maar maakt het wel heel krachtig.
MornixRS 30 augustus 2023 10:20
Omdat ik enkel simpele edits doe ben ik van Resolve overgestapt naar dit programma. Het start snel op, is stabiel genoeg én itt Resolve heb je geen last van niet ondersteunde codecs op Linux.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq