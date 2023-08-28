Versie 23.8.0 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 23.08.0 released
We’re excited to present the latest version of Kdenlive, packed with an array of fixes, enhancements, and optimizations. Some highlights include:
Since this release focuses on resolving issues and enhancing stability most of the work was done under the hood but we managed to sneak in some nifty interface and usability improvements as well:
- 2 new effects, Audio Seam and Auto Fade, which can be added to tracks to eliminate audio cracks which might happen with some clips such as MKV and FLAC
- New AV1 NVENC profile
- Fixes to Whisper engine with Nvidia GTX 16xx series
- Added GoPro .lrv and DJI .lrf files as external proxies
- Fix Normalize (2 pass) effect
- Added Nano Tracker algorithm to the Motion Tracker effect
- Refactored Custom Clip Job Manager
- Add Cut subtitle after first line option
-
Shift+ double-click on the track divider resets the track back to its default height
- New Fit all tracks to view option
-
Shift+
Zadjusts timeline zone to selected clips
- Toggle between timeline tabs using keyboard
- Added character count and zoom options to subtitle editor