Versie 23.8.0 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We’re excited to present the latest version of Kdenlive, packed with an array of fixes, enhancements, and optimizations. Some highlights include:

2 new effects, Audio Seam and Auto Fade, which can be added to tracks to eliminate audio cracks which might happen with some clips such as MKV and FLAC

New AV1 NVENC profile

Fixes to Whisper engine with Nvidia GTX 16xx series

Added GoPro .lrv and DJI .lrf files as external proxies

Fix Normalize (2 pass) effect

Added Nano Tracker algorithm to the Motion Tracker effect

Refactored Custom Clip Job Manager

Add Cut subtitle after first line option

Shift + double-click on the track divider resets the track back to its default height