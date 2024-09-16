Software-update: Kdenlive 24.08.1

Kdenlive logo (79 pix) Versie 24.08.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 24.08.1 released

Kdenlive 24.08.1 is out and we urge all to upgrade. This version fixes recent playback and render regressions while fixing a wide range of bugs.

Full changelog:
  • Fix reassigning timecode to project clip. Commit. Fixes bug #492697.
  • Fix possible crash on undo/redo single selection move. Commit.
  • Fix dragging transitions to a clip cut to create a mix. Commit.
  • Fix multiple selection broken. Commit.
  • Fix clip offset not appearing on selection in timeline. Commit.
  • Ensure bin clips with effects disabled keep their effects disabled when added to a new sequence. Commit.
  • Fix keyframe at last frame prevents resizing clip on high zoom. Commit.
  • Fix effects/compositions list size. Commit. Fixes bug #492586.
  • Fix compositions cannot be easily selected in timeline. Commit.
  • Replace : and ? chars in guides names for rendering. Commit. See bug #492595.
  • Don’t trigger timeline scroll when mouse exits timeline on a clip drag, it caused incorrect droppings and ghost clips. Commit. See bug #492720.
  • Fix scolling timeline with rubberband or when dragging from file manager can move last selected clip in timeline. Commit. Fixes bug #492635.
  • Fix adding marker from project notes always adds it at 00:00. Commit. Fixes bug #492697.
  • Fix blurry widgets on high DPI displays. Commit.
  • Fix keyframe param not correctly enabled on first keyframe click. Commit.
  • Fix curveeditor crash on empty track. Commit.
  • Ensure rendering with separate file for each audio track keeps the correct audio tag in the file name. Commit.
  • Fix render project folder sometimes lost, add proper enums instead of unreadable ints. Commit. See bug #492476.
  • Fix MLT lumas not correctly recognized by archive feature. Commit. Fixes bug #492435.
  • Fix configure toolbars messing UI layout. Commit.
  • Effects List: ensure deprecated category is always listed last. Commit.
  • Fix tabulations in Titler (requires latest MLT git). Commit.
  • Titler: ensure only plain text can be pasted, prepare support for tabulations (needs MLT patch). Commit.
  • Don’t accept empty whisper device. Commit.
  • Fix ffmpeg path for Whisper on Mac. Commit.
  • Fix archive doesn’t save the video assets when run multiple times. Commit.
  • Fix document notes timecode links may be broken after project reload. Commit. See bug #443597.
  • Fix broken qml font on AppImage. Commit.
  • Remove incorrect taskmanager unlock. Commit.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 24.08.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-09-2024 14:30 0

16-09-2024 • 14:30

0

Bron: Kdenlive

Update-historie

10-06 Kdenlive 25.04.2 6
13-05 Kdenlive 25.04.1 0
29-04 Kdenlive 25.04 4
12-03 Kdenlive 24.12.3 9
15-02 Kdenlive 24.12.2 9
14-01 Kdenlive 24.12.1 0
20-12 Kdenlive 24.12.0 0
08-11 Kdenlive 24.08.3 0
21-10 Kdenlive 24.08.2 8
09-'24 Kdenlive 24.08.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Kdenlive

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq