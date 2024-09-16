Versie 24.08.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 24.08.1 released
Kdenlive 24.08.1 is out and we urge all to upgrade. This version fixes recent playback and render regressions while fixing a wide range of bugs.Full changelog:
- Fix reassigning timecode to project clip. Commit. Fixes bug #492697.
- Fix possible crash on undo/redo single selection move. Commit.
- Fix dragging transitions to a clip cut to create a mix. Commit.
- Fix multiple selection broken. Commit.
- Fix clip offset not appearing on selection in timeline. Commit.
- Ensure bin clips with effects disabled keep their effects disabled when added to a new sequence. Commit.
- Fix keyframe at last frame prevents resizing clip on high zoom. Commit.
- Fix effects/compositions list size. Commit. Fixes bug #492586.
- Fix compositions cannot be easily selected in timeline. Commit.
- Replace : and ? chars in guides names for rendering. Commit. See bug #492595.
- Don’t trigger timeline scroll when mouse exits timeline on a clip drag, it caused incorrect droppings and ghost clips. Commit. See bug #492720.
- Fix scolling timeline with rubberband or when dragging from file manager can move last selected clip in timeline. Commit. Fixes bug #492635.
- Fix adding marker from project notes always adds it at 00:00. Commit. Fixes bug #492697.
- Fix blurry widgets on high DPI displays. Commit.
- Fix keyframe param not correctly enabled on first keyframe click. Commit.
- Fix curveeditor crash on empty track. Commit.
- Ensure rendering with separate file for each audio track keeps the correct audio tag in the file name. Commit.
- Fix render project folder sometimes lost, add proper enums instead of unreadable ints. Commit. See bug #492476.
- Fix MLT lumas not correctly recognized by archive feature. Commit. Fixes bug #492435.
- Fix configure toolbars messing UI layout. Commit.
- Effects List: ensure deprecated category is always listed last. Commit.
- Fix tabulations in Titler (requires latest MLT git). Commit.
- Titler: ensure only plain text can be pasted, prepare support for tabulations (needs MLT patch). Commit.
- Don’t accept empty whisper device. Commit.
- Fix ffmpeg path for Whisper on Mac. Commit.
- Fix archive doesn’t save the video assets when run multiple times. Commit.
- Fix document notes timecode links may be broken after project reload. Commit. See bug #443597.
- Fix broken qml font on AppImage. Commit.
- Remove incorrect taskmanager unlock. Commit.