Software-update: Kdenlive 24.05.2

Kdenlive logo (79 pix) Versie 25.05.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 24.05.2 released

The second maintenance release of the 24.05 series is out.

Full changelog
  • Fix guides categories not correctly saved in document. Commit. Fixes bug #489079.
  • Fix adding record track adds a normal audio track. Commit. Fixes bug #489080.
  • Fix rendering with aspect ratio change always renders with proxies. Commit.
  • Fix compilation on Windows with KF 6.3.0. Commit.
  • Fix timeline duration not correctly updated, resulting in audio/video freeze in timeline after 5 min. Commit.
  • Fix Windows build without DBUS. Commit.
  • Fix crash on spacer tool with subtitles. Commit.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 24.05.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-07-2024 11:00 4

09-07-2024 • 11:00

4

Bron: Kdenlive

Update-historie

10-07 Kdenlive 26.04.3 1
07-06 Kdenlive 26.04.2 0
10-05 Kdenlive 26.04.1 5
10-03 Kdenlive 25.12.3 0
10-02 Kdenlive 25.12.2 0
16-01 Kdenlive 25.12.1 5
19-12 Kdenlive 25.12.0 4
11-'25 Kdenlive 25.08.3 1
10-'25 Kdenlive 25.08.2 0
09-'25 Kdenlive 25.08.1 0
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MornixRS 9 juli 2024 11:22
Fijne app. Ben overgestapt van Resolve naar deze omdat ik de geavanceerde features zelden gebruik en de export/render opties in de gratis versie toch net te beperkt zijn.
tw-backdoorbug @MornixRS9 juli 2024 15:36
Ik kan niet eens Resolve normaal gebruiken onder Linux.

De installatie is erg ingewikkeld en de export opties zijn zo raar dat je uiteindelijk 40% disk gebruik heb.

Kdenlive is heerlijk.
MornixRS @tw-backdoorbug9 juli 2024 16:06
Dat probleem heb ik niet gehad. Bij mij werkte de installatie prima (Manjaro).
tw-backdoorbug 9 juli 2024 15:38
Gebruik zelf Kdenlive onder Sparky Linux (Debian Testing).

Werkt supergoed, maar meer GPU gebruik zou erg helpen. Gebruik het zelf voor mijn YouTube en kleine projectjes voor vrienden/familie. Het mooie is dat het buiten Linux beschikbaar is en zij dus zelf het kunnen openen in Windows/macOS.

Het grote nadeel is echter het missen van 3D titles, krijg dit (door het missen van GPU acceleration) niet werkend.

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