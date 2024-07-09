Versie 25.05.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 24.05.2 released
The second maintenance release of the 24.05 series is out.Full changelog
- Fix guides categories not correctly saved in document. Commit. Fixes bug #489079.
- Fix adding record track adds a normal audio track. Commit. Fixes bug #489080.
- Fix rendering with aspect ratio change always renders with proxies. Commit.
- Fix compilation on Windows with KF 6.3.0. Commit.
- Fix timeline duration not correctly updated, resulting in audio/video freeze in timeline after 5 min. Commit.
- Fix Windows build without DBUS. Commit.
- Fix crash on spacer tool with subtitles. Commit.