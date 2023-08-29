Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 117.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 117 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer in meer lokale talen automatisch opgeslagen creditcardgegevens invullen en kan in macOS worden ingesteld hoe de tab-toets zich op een pagina gedraagt. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Support for credit card autofill has been extended to users running Firefox in the IT, ES, AT, BE, and PL locales.
  • macOS users can now control the tabability of controls and links via about:preferences.
  • To avoid undesirable outcomes on sites which specify their own behavior when pressing shift+right-click, Firefox now has a dom.event.contextmenu.shift_suppresses_event preference to prevent the context menu from appearing.
Fixed
  • YouTube video lists now scroll correctly when navigating with a screen reader.
  • Various security fixes.
Changed
  • Firefox no longer shows its own screen sharing indicator on Wayland desktop environments. The system default sharing indicator will be used instead.
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • Web compatibility inspection has been enhanced with our new CSS compatibility tooltip in the Developer Tools Inspector. An icon is now displayed next to properties that could lead to web compatibility issues. When hovered, the tooltip indicates which browsers are not supported and displays a link to the MDN page for the property so the user can learn more about it.
  • console.clear() no longer clears the Console output if the "Enable persistent logs" option is enabled.
Web Platform
  • Support for improved CSS nesting is now enabled by default.
  • Firefox now supports RTCRtpScriptTransform.
  • ReadableStream.from is now supported, allowing creation of a ReadableStream from an (async) iterable.
  • Firefox now supports the math-style and math-depth CSS properties and the font-size: math value.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 117.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-08-2023 16:33
10 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

29-08-2023 • 16:33

10

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
10
10
7
2
0
3
Wijzig sortering
Dr. Cheeks 29 augustus 2023 20:33
Hey jammer. De 'vertaalfuntie' zou in v117 zitten, maar ik kom er nu achter dat die naar v118 doorgeschoven is...
(Zie bijv. nieuws: Firefox krijgt ingebouwde vertaalfunctie in versie 117 die ook offlin... :) )

(Ik ben trouw gebruiker van Firefox 'uit principe' en in v117 zou de 'vertaalfunctie' moeten zitten. Eén van de weinige redenen waarom ik nog wel 's naar Edge wissel. Al begrijp ik nu dat daar ook wel Firefox extenties voor zijn...)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dr. Cheeks op 22 juli 2024 18:17]

Jazco2nd
@Dr. Cheeks30 augustus 2023 12:05
v118 wordt echt interessant:

https://www.phoronix.com/review/mercury-firefox-perf/4 (zie conclusie)

In deze test wordt Mercury Firefox, een project dat allerlei tweaks toepast op Firefox om het zogenaamd supersnel te maken, met gemak verslagen door de officiele Firefox v118 beta.

Tel daarbij de vertaalfunctie op, iets waarvoor ik op mobiel nog soms Kiwi Browser (Chromium based) pak, en je hebt wat leuks. Nu hopen dat die vertaalfunctie ook snel naar de Android versie komt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 18:17]

ColonelPhantom @Dr. Cheeks29 augustus 2023 20:51
Inderdaad jammer. Ik geloof wel dat er een officiële add-on is voor translation, die net als de ingebouwde feature offline werkt. (Ik neem aan dat het ongeveer dezelfde code is, maar daar heb ik verder geen bron voor.)

Maar het zou inderdaad fijn zijn als het ingebouwd is, dat is één van de dingen die ik mensen heb horen missen t.o.v. Chrome.
lenwar
@ColonelPhantom30 augustus 2023 08:07
Ik vind het juist een fijner idee dat een browser zo kaal mogelijk is; dus beperken tot de basisfunctionaliteit (zo licht mogelijk houden) Nou zijn bepaalde zaken natuurlijk te bediscussiëren wat je als basisfunctionaliteit ziet, maar een vertaalfunctie in elk geval niet vanuit mijn perspectief.

Dus uit nieuwsgierigheid: Waarom zou jij het fijner vinden dat het ingebouwd zit en niet (alleen) als add-on beschikbaar is?
wimhey @lenwar30 augustus 2023 11:50
Een automatisch gegenereerde link die een pagina doorlinkt naar een vertaalsite zoals Google Translate of een andere site. Misschien dat zo'n functie ongeveer zou kunnen werken zoals nu gelinkt wordt naar een zoek engine.
lenwar
30 augustus 2023 08:11
YouTube video lists now scroll correctly when navigating with a screen reader.
Ik vind dit soort dingen altijd erg raar. Dit suggereert dat de browser een patch heeft specifiek voor een (populaire) website.
Of weet iemand of dit een algemene patch is, en dat YouTube als voorbeeld genomen wordt? (Want dit is natuurlijk duidelijker dan een één of ander technisch onderwaterverhaal over een één of andere HTML5-module)
Jazco2nd
@lenwar30 augustus 2023 12:07
Youtube is van Google en Google doet geheel zijn eigen ding. Erger nog, er is hard bewezen dat Google regelmatig code toevoegde oa aan Youtube om het langzamer te maken in oa Firefox. Dus ja, inderdaad, dankzij de monopolie van Chrome (dankzij extreme marketing, ze hebben echt heeel veel in marketing gepompt om hier te komen) kunnen de developers ermee wegkomen, zich niet aan standaarden houden etc. En Firefox, als het wil voorkomen dat zn gebruikers een trage ervaring hebben, zal dan altijd wel weer moeten patchen.

Dit is ook waarom het zo belangrijk is dat we naast de Chrome engine ook een andere browser engine behouden met significant marktaandeel. Anders krijg je steeds meer van dit soort situaties.
Heel veel webdevelopers testen alleen nog Safari en Chrome..

Veel noobs denken ook dat Firefox een trage geheugenvreter is. Dat is allang onzin. Om de zoveel releases is de ene browser engine weer sneller dan de ander en omgekeerd. Tegenwoordig zijn ze allemaal snel zat en gaan ze zeer efficient met je beschikbare geheugen om. Daarnaast zul je altijd bepaalde benchmarks hebben waarin de ene engine altijd beter uit de verf komt. Zegt zeer weinig over real-world gebruik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 18:17]

Bux666 30 augustus 2023 13:47
New
  • Support for credit card autofill has been extended to users running Firefox in the IT, ES, AT, BE, and PL locales.
Waarom zou je CC gegevens autofill meertalig maken als het enkel een naam, nummer, vervaldatum en CVV (Card Verification Value) of CVC (Card Verification Code) bevat? Dat is zo algemeen als mogelijk.
BliebBlop 30 augustus 2023 23:12
Op een van mijn PC's wilde in FF117 de extensies niet meer werken en werkte FF ook niet meer goed.
Na heel veel proberen, bleek het draaien van CCleaner met CCEnhancer, en daarin bij Applications, iets in de aangevinkte FF-items de oorzaak te zijn. Na alle FF-items in dit CC-CCenhancer-Applications-tab uitgezet te hebben, bleef FF pas weer in orde.

Klaarblijkelijk is er bij de overgang van FF van 116.03 naar 117, iets veranderd waardoor de instellingen van CCenhancer voor FF niet meer kloppen.

Een wake-up call !!

[Reactie gewijzigd door BliebBlop op 22 juli 2024 18:17]

Sjah
2 september 2023 08:43
Superbrowser, maar nog steeds op zoek naar een betere variant van de extensie I dont care about Cookies. Heel vaak sites die dankzij die extensie niet werken. maar doe ik die extensie niet dan word je gek van de sites die vragen om cookiebeleid goed te keuren (zeg maar alle sites vragen dat). :(

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sjah op 22 juli 2024 18:17]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

