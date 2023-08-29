Mozilla heeft versie 117 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer in meer lokale talen automatisch opgeslagen creditcardgegevens invullen en kan in macOS worden ingesteld hoe de tab-toets zich op een pagina gedraagt. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Support for credit card autofill has been extended to users running Firefox in the IT, ES, AT, BE, and PL locales.

macOS users can now control the tabability of controls and links via about:preferences.

To avoid undesirable outcomes on sites which specify their own behavior when pressing shift+right-click, Firefox now has a dom.event.contextmenu.shift_suppresses_event preference to prevent the context menu from appearing. Fixed YouTube video lists now scroll correctly when navigating with a screen reader.

Various security fixes. Changed Firefox no longer shows its own screen sharing indicator on Wayland desktop environments. The system default sharing indicator will be used instead. Enterprise You can find information about policy updates and enterprise specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 117 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information

Web compatibility inspection has been enhanced with our new CSS compatibility tooltip in the Developer Tools Inspector. An icon is now displayed next to properties that could lead to web compatibility issues. When hovered, the tooltip indicates which browsers are not supported and displays a link to the MDN page for the property so the user can learn more about it.

console.clear() no longer clears the Console output if the "Enable persistent logs" option is enabled. Web Platform Support for improved CSS nesting is now enabled by default.

Firefox now supports RTCRtpScriptTransform .

. ReadableStream.from is now supported, allowing creation of a ReadableStream from an (async) iterable.

is now supported, allowing creation of a ReadableStream from an (async) iterable. Firefox now supports the math-style and math-depth CSS properties and the font-size: math value.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 117.0 voor macOS (Fries)