Versie 4.0.3 van Transmission is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

All Platforms Fixed 4.0.2 higher CPU load while downloading. Regression introduced by #5167. (#5266, #5273)

higher CPU load while downloading. Regression introduced by #5167. (#5266, #5273) Fixed 4.0.0 bug where the torrentGet RPC method returned wrong trackerStats.tier values. (#5274)

bug where the RPC method returned wrong values. (#5274) Fixed 4.0.0 HTTP announce behavior with bind-address-ipv* settings. (#5296)

HTTP announce behavior with settings. (#5296) Fixed 4.0.0 bug in code that detects the computer's IPv6 support. (#5312)

bug in code that detects the computer's IPv6 support. (#5312) Silenced 4.0.0 minor log warnings for cross_seed_entry and uid entries in torrent files. (#5365)

minor log warnings for and entries in torrent files. (#5365) When adding a duplicate torrent via the RPC API, the return value now matches Transmission 3's return value. (#5370)

Fixed use of metainfo display-name as a fallback name. (#5378)

Updated torrent Peer ID generation to happen once per session, even for public torrents. (#5233) macOS Client Added support for non-UTF-8 magnets. (#5244)

Fixed potential memory leak in tr_strv_convert_utf8() . (#5264)

. (#5264) Fixed crash on launch from tapping on a notification. (#5280) Qt Client Fixed 4.0.2 FTBFS on Qt 5.13. (#5238) GTK Client Fixed 4.0.0 preferences dialog being too large for small displays. (#5276, #5360)

preferences dialog being too large for small displays. (#5276, #5360) Fixed 4.0.0 regression of percents, speeds, sizes, etc. not being i18nized properly. (#5288)

regression of percents, speeds, sizes, etc. not being i18nized properly. (#5288) Fixed FTBFS in GTKMM 4.10. (#5289, #5295) Web Client Fixed confusing Inspector UI when waiting for initial data from the server. (#5249)

Fixed a keyboard shortcut conflict. (#5318)

Turned off keyboard shortcuts when input fields have focus. (#5381)

Show announce URL's origins in the inspector's tracker list. (#5382)

Added missing date-added field in the Inspector's info tab. (#5386) Daemon Set the log level sooner at startup to ensure events aren't missed. (#5345) transmission-remote Fixed 4.0.0 bug in the display of how much of a torrent has been downloaded. (#5265) Everything Else Bumped fallback version of libdeflate from v1.17 to bugfix release v1.18. (#5388)

from v1.17 to bugfix release v1.18. (#5388) Documentation improvements. (#5278)