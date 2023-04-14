Software-update: Transmission 4.0.3

Transmission logo (79 pix) Versie 4.0.3 van Transmission is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

All Platforms
  • Fixed 4.0.2 higher CPU load while downloading. Regression introduced by #5167. (#5266, #5273)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug where the torrentGet RPC method returned wrong trackerStats.tier values. (#5274)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 HTTP announce behavior with bind-address-ipv* settings. (#5296)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug in code that detects the computer's IPv6 support. (#5312)
  • Silenced 4.0.0 minor log warnings for cross_seed_entry and uid entries in torrent files. (#5365)
  • When adding a duplicate torrent via the RPC API, the return value now matches Transmission 3's return value. (#5370)
  • Fixed use of metainfo display-name as a fallback name. (#5378)
  • Updated torrent Peer ID generation to happen once per session, even for public torrents. (#5233)
macOS Client
  • Added support for non-UTF-8 magnets. (#5244)
  • Fixed potential memory leak in tr_strv_convert_utf8(). (#5264)
  • Fixed crash on launch from tapping on a notification. (#5280)
Qt Client
  • Fixed 4.0.2 FTBFS on Qt 5.13. (#5238)
GTK Client
  • Fixed 4.0.0 preferences dialog being too large for small displays. (#5276, #5360)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 regression of percents, speeds, sizes, etc. not being i18nized properly. (#5288)
  • Fixed FTBFS in GTKMM 4.10. (#5289, #5295)
Web Client
  • Fixed confusing Inspector UI when waiting for initial data from the server. (#5249)
  • Fixed a keyboard shortcut conflict. (#5318)
  • Turned off keyboard shortcuts when input fields have focus. (#5381)
  • Show announce URL's origins in the inspector's tracker list. (#5382)
  • Added missing date-added field in the Inspector's info tab. (#5386)
Daemon
  • Set the log level sooner at startup to ensure events aren't missed. (#5345)
transmission-remote
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug in the display of how much of a torrent has been downloaded. (#5265)
Everything Else
  • Bumped fallback version of libdeflate from v1.17 to bugfix release v1.18. (#5388)
  • Documentation improvements. (#5278)
Transmission screenshot (620 pix)
pmeter 14 april 2023 14:01
De build van Haugene met Transmission als Docker image met inbebouwde OpenVPN client zit nu ook op versie 4.0.3! Hiermee kun je Transmission draaien via een vpn terwijl de rest van het OS niet via de vpn loopt. Werkt ook op Linux en Synology.
Halfscherp @pmeter14 april 2023 17:16
Hier heb je niet per se een Docker image voor nodig toch?

Op Windows ondersteunt in ieder geval de Private Internet Access client split tunneling, en ik neem aan dat daar op Linux ook wel een mouw aan te passen is. Scheelt je toch weer een blik aan system resources.
pmeter @Halfscherp14 april 2023 20:12
Op de site van mijn vpn staat: "Momenteel ondersteunen we alleen Split Tunneling voor Windows, Android en Amazon apparaten."
Dus geen Linux als in Ubuntu. En ik ben onvoldoende handig om dit zelf te doen, waarbij ook meespeelt dat het betrouwbaar moet zijn ook qua killswitch.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pmeter op 23 juli 2024 13:00]

CyBeR @Halfscherp14 april 2023 17:49
Ja, maar dit is voor de meeste mensen makkelijker. En waarom zou het system resources schelen?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@CyBeR15 april 2023 09:03
Omdat je de hele docker tussenlaag niet nodig bent.
CyBeR @Bor15 april 2023 15:12
docker is niet echt een "tussenlaag", het is een stukje software wat een kernel feature (cgroups) voor je inzet om andere software in containers te draaien.
Magicbas @pmeter14 april 2023 14:10
Die gebruik ik ook, heb hem alleen nog niet geupdatet naar de nieuwe versie.
Is dat proces soepel gegaan bij jou?
pmeter @Magicbas14 april 2023 15:08
Ik moet 'm ook nog updaten.
peppi_078 @Magicbas14 april 2023 16:11
Als je portainer gebruikt om je docker omgeving te beheren is het een eitje.
dog4life @Magicbas15 april 2023 00:31
Ik hoor ook graag of het soepel ging. De vorige keer was bij mij een drama ivm deprecated settings en bijbehorend verplicht gebruik vd settings file.
Ik wacht enkel nog op een wireguard implementatie van haugene.

Maar in mijn nieuwe docker omgeving ga ik is spelen met qbtorrent en een wgclientcontainer.
technorabilia @pmeter15 april 2023 22:14
Offtopic.

Maar als je docker gebruikt kun je beter een aparte container gebruiken voor de vpn verbinding.

En vervolgens alle containers die de vpn verbinding nodig bv. transmission etc. hebben gebruik laten maken van het netwerk van de vpn container.

Separation of concerns. Hergebruik van de vpn container. Apart kunnen updaten. Snellere updates. En vast nog wat voordelen.
HollowGamer 14 april 2023 13:20
Goed om dit weer in development te zien, qBittorrent had gewoon weer concurrentie nodig. :)
Weet niet of ik uiteindelijk weer terug ga, qBt werkt prima (heeft ook een 'anonymous mode').
slechtvalk 14 april 2023 23:12
Fijn want de 32 bit versie van Qbittorrent wordt niet meer verder ontwikkelt.
Roel1966 14 april 2023 18:30
Toch blijf ik het wel frappant vinden dat Torrentclients nog ( gelukkig ) niet aangepakt zijn want tja, laten we wel wezen dat het best wel een grijs gebied is. Zelf ook nooit bezig geweest met torrents en ik dit niet prettig werken vind plus alle risico's wat het met zich mee brengt qua veiligheid.
DerSteyn @Roel196614 april 2023 19:00
Hier ben ik het mee oneens. Dat is hetzelfde als de auto aanpakken omdat mensen te hard rijden.

Er zijn zat legitieme dingen te downloaden via torrents, Ubuntu het schoolboek-voorbeeld.
Roel1966 @DerSteyn14 april 2023 19:17
Hier ben ik het mee oneens. Dat is hetzelfde als de auto aanpakken omdat mensen te hard rijden.
Ik doel er meer op dat zowel jij als ik wel weten dat via Torrents ook genoeg illegaal materiaal rond gestuurd word zoals b.v. films etc... En dan verbaast het mij dat b.v. Brein of zoiets niet al eens geprobeerd heeft Torrents aan banden te leggen.
Er zijn zat legitieme dingen te downloaden via torrents, Ubuntu het schoolboek-voorbeeld.
Zeker, maar ja, legitieme dingen kan je dan op een gemakkelijkere manier downloaden lijkt mij.
Arrogant @Roel196615 april 2023 11:03
Zeker, maar ja, legitieme dingen kan je dan op een gemakkelijkere manier downloaden lijkt mij.
Het gaat er niet om dat je makkelijker legitieme dingen kan downloaden maar dat je ze met minder kosten kan verspreiden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Arrogant op 23 juli 2024 13:00]

Roel1966 @Arrogant15 april 2023 18:16
maar dat je ze met minder kosten kan verspreiden.
Nou, je hebt ook b.v. dingen als We-fransfer wat gratis is tot een bepaald aantal GB, of je kan ook b.v. via een forum iets aanbieden zoals hier op Tweakers.
Arrogant @Roel196616 april 2023 13:18
Waarom zou je een besturingssysteem via We-transfer willen distribueren?

