Versie 4.0.3 van Transmission is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:
All Platforms
macOS Client
- Fixed
4.0.2higher CPU load while downloading. Regression introduced by #5167. (#5266, #5273)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug where the
torrentGetRPC method returned wrong
trackerStats.tiervalues. (#5274)
- Fixed
4.0.0HTTP announce behavior with
bind-address-ipv*settings. (#5296)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug in code that detects the computer's IPv6 support. (#5312)
- Silenced
4.0.0minor log warnings for
cross_seed_entryand
uidentries in torrent files. (#5365)
- When adding a duplicate torrent via the RPC API, the return value now matches Transmission 3's return value. (#5370)
- Fixed use of metainfo display-name as a fallback name. (#5378)
- Updated torrent Peer ID generation to happen once per session, even for public torrents. (#5233)
Qt Client
- Added support for non-UTF-8 magnets. (#5244)
- Fixed potential memory leak in
tr_strv_convert_utf8(). (#5264)
- Fixed crash on launch from tapping on a notification. (#5280)
GTK Client
- Fixed
4.0.2FTBFS on Qt 5.13. (#5238)
Web Client
- Fixed
4.0.0preferences dialog being too large for small displays. (#5276, #5360)
- Fixed
4.0.0regression of percents, speeds, sizes, etc. not being i18nized properly. (#5288)
- Fixed FTBFS in GTKMM 4.10. (#5289, #5295)
Daemon
- Fixed confusing Inspector UI when waiting for initial data from the server. (#5249)
- Fixed a keyboard shortcut conflict. (#5318)
- Turned off keyboard shortcuts when input fields have focus. (#5381)
- Show announce URL's origins in the inspector's tracker list. (#5382)
- Added missing date-added field in the Inspector's info tab. (#5386)
transmission-remote
- Set the log level sooner at startup to ensure events aren't missed. (#5345)
Everything Else
- Fixed
4.0.0bug in the display of how much of a torrent has been downloaded. (#5265)
- Bumped fallback version of
libdeflatefrom v1.17 to bugfix release v1.18. (#5388)
- Documentation improvements. (#5278)