Microsoft heeft versie 7.3.4 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.3 is gebouwd met .NET versie 7. In versie 7.3.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Engine Updates and Fixes
Build and Packaging Improvements
- Add instrumentation to
AmsiUtiland make the
initvariable readonly (#18727)
- Fix support for
NanoServerdue to the lack of AMSI (#18882)
- Adding missing guard for telemetry optout to avoid
NullReferenceExceptionwhen importing modules (#18949)
- Fix
VtSubstringhelper method to correctly check chars copied (#19240)
- Fix
ConciseViewto handle custom
ParserErrorerror records (#19239)
- Bump to use .NET 7.0.5