Microsoft heeft versie 7.3.4 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.3 is gebouwd met .NET versie 7. In versie 7.3.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Engine Updates and Fixes Add instrumentation to AmsiUtil and make the init variable readonly (#18727)

and make the variable readonly (#18727) Fix support for NanoServer due to the lack of AMSI (#18882)

due to the lack of AMSI (#18882) Adding missing guard for telemetry optout to avoid NullReferenceException when importing modules (#18949)

when importing modules (#18949) Fix VtSubstring helper method to correctly check chars copied (#19240)

helper method to correctly check chars copied (#19240) Fix ConciseView to handle custom ParserError error records (#19239) Build and Packaging Improvements Bump to use .NET 7.0.5