PowerShell logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 7.3.4 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.3 is gebouwd met .NET versie 7. In versie 7.3.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Engine Updates and Fixes
  • Add instrumentation to AmsiUtil and make the init variable readonly (#18727)
  • Fix support for NanoServer due to the lack of AMSI (#18882)
  • Adding missing guard for telemetry optout to avoid NullReferenceException when importing modules (#18949)
  • Fix VtSubstring helper method to correctly check chars copied (#19240)
  • Fix ConciseView to handle custom ParserError error records (#19239)
Build and Packaging Improvements
  • Bump to use .NET 7.0.5

Versienummer 7.3.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/PowerShell/PowerShell/releases/tag/v7.3.4
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

25-04 PowerShell 7.5.1 0
24-01 PowerShell 7.5.0 0
23-10 PowerShell 7.4.6 15
21-08 PowerShell 7.4.5 2
07-'24 PowerShell 7.4.4 8
06-'24 PowerShell 7.4.3 0
04-'24 PowerShell 7.4.2 0
01-'24 PowerShell 7.4.1 8
11-'23 PowerShell 7.3.10 / 7.4.0 2
10-'23 PowerShell 7.3.9 0
Reacties (11)

beerse
14 april 2023 09:12
Toch wel grappig: Het screenshot laat de installatie van chocolatey.org zien. Dat heeft powershell nodig. Maar deze update van powershell kan heel goed via chocolatey worden binnen gehengeld.

choco install powershell-core

https://community.chocolatey.org/packages?q=powershell
hottestbrain @beerse14 april 2023 09:20
Aangezien ik niet geheel bekend ben met chocolatey, wat zijn de voordelen ten aanzien van winget, waardoor je stelt dat powershell het nodig heeft?
beerse
@hottestbrain14 april 2023 09:52
Tussen chocolatey en winget is het lood om oud-ijzer. Als jij jou pakketen bij winget vindt en daar goed mee om kan gaan dan kan je dat zo laten.

Chocolatey was er opeens en dat ben ik gaan gebruiken. Het is onafhankelijk van andere software leveranciers en zo. Het heeft een opensource-gevoel: Je kan met wat scripting je eigen software toevoegen en ook bestaande zaken nazien. En het is puur-commandline. Er valt mee te scripten. Met 1 commando is alles bijgewerkt (`cup all`). En ja, het is begonnen als set powershell scripts. De installatie is een powershell-one-liner, zie https://chocolatey.org/install.

WInGet kwam later op mijn pad en ik heb nog geen reden gezien/gevonden om over te stappen. Toen ik er eens ben gaan kijken miste ik best veel pakketten die ik zelf wel gebruik en andere pakketten liepen achter in aangeboden versie. Hoe dat nu is weet ik niet. (even gespiekt: https://winget.run/pkg/Microsoft/PowerShell verwijst nog naar versie 7.3.3 waar chocolatey al wel 7.3.4 belooft)

Over de installatie van powershell: Er is een standaard powershell beschikbaar in alle huidige msWindows versies. Meestal een versie 5.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 23 juli 2024 01:26]

AibohphobiA BoB @hottestbrain14 april 2023 10:16
Met WingetUI heb je beide en ook nog in een grafische omgeving.
https://github.com/marticliment/WingetUI
beerse
@AibohphobiA BoB14 april 2023 10:46
Het grote voordeel van chocolatey (en winget) is nu juist dat het commandline is. :+

Dat ze het combineren, hoe zit het dan met de afhankelijkheden? Bij chocolatey willen nog wel eens andere pakketten mee komen als je iets installeert, gewoon omdat die pakketten ook nodig zijn. Zelfs zaken als kb-patches en .net-versies en zo.

Doet WinGet ook aan dat soort afhankelijkheden? En hoe zit het dan bijvoorbeeld met een pakket dat je uit chocolatey al geïnstalleerd hebt en daarna (indirect) via winget ook nodig blijkt te hebben? Krijg je er 2? zien ze elkaars installaties? of doet winget gewoon niet aan afhankelijkheden? Van Chocolatey weet ik dat ze (tot op zekere hoogte) wel ziet dat zaken al geïnstalleerd zijn. Zo ook bij updates/upgrades: Chocolatey ziet dat firefox en chrome zichzelf al hebben bijgewerkt als dat zo uit komt.
lilmonkey @beerse14 april 2023 13:41
Winget doet niet aan afhankelijkheden (staat wel op de planning) en ziet het automatisch als applicaties buiten winget om zijn bijgewerkt (en ziet dus ook automatisch alle ondersteunde applicaties op je systeem die je niet via winget hebt binnengehaald — dat is wel nice).

Wel is winget nog niet 100% betrouwbaar in mijn ervaring, bij enkele applicaties pikt ie 't niet goed op of draait de installer niet correct. Weet uit m'n hoofd even geen voorbeelden, maar dit speelt vooral bij applicaties die, en daar hebben we het, dependencies hebben die los geïnstalleerd moeten worden. Dit gaat dan meestal via de installer GUI, maar als de installer via winget in silent modus draait krijg je die prompt dus nooit.
Alex3 @hottestbrain14 april 2023 10:18
Hij schrijft dat Chocolatey Powershell nodig heeft, niet andersom.
beerse
@Alex314 april 2023 10:47
Beide: Chocolatey gebruikt de os-gebaseerde powershell (powershell.exe). En je kan via chocolatey ook powershell installeren (pwsh.exe)
CodeGuy @hottestbrain14 april 2023 14:12
Niet super bekend met Chocolatey, maar winget ondersteund iig ook de MS store. Dus als je even snel WhatsApp wilt instelleren is het simpelweg "winget install 9NKSQGP7F2NH" uitvoeren. Je krijgt dan de store variant natuurlijk.

Het fijne vind ik zelf dat in windows 10+ is ingebakken waardoor het bijna altijd te gebruiken is. WingetUI is in principe niet nodig als je handig bent met de command line.
fireblack @beerse14 april 2023 13:50
ik zie de 7.3.4 versie er niet tussen staan op je link. 7.3.3 only :)
beerse
@fireblack14 april 2023 14:19
TOen ik vanmorgen keen werd powershell-core in 7.3.4 aangeboden. Nu zie ik (2 keer) powershell-core 7.3.3...

even pielen met de url levert: https://community.chocola...ges/powershell-core/7.3.4, die is er dus wel maar op 1 of andere manier/reden nog niet in de etalage. Waar https://community.chocola...ges/powershell-core/7.3.5 er duidelijk nog niet is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 23 juli 2024 01:26]

