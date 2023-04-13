Firmware-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 388.2

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn routers, zoals de RT-AC68 en RT-AX88, van een Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-Merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. Versie 388.2 is uitgekomen, een versie die alleen voor de AX-modellen geschikt is, en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Note:
  • This release is only available for AX models. AC models will remain on the 386_xx release branch.
New:
  • Add RT-AX86U_PRO support.
  • Merged with GPL 388_20566 (RT-AX88U and GT-AX11000)
  • Merged with GPL 388_21224 (all other AX models)
  • Experimental ROG UI version for GT models, as a separate firmware image within the distribution archive, with "_rog" in the filename.
  • (Asus 388) WireGuard client and server. The server uses the new 388 VPN server webui. Implemented a webui for clients, based on the early development UI from Asus.
    WG client routing is handled by VPN Director - you must configure redirection rules through it, same as on stock firmware which requires configuring rules through VPN Fusion.
    DNS handling will be identical to OpenVPN's Exclusive DNS mode, forcing clients to use the DNS provided by it (if any is provided).
    Note that enabling WireGuard will disable hardware NAT acceleration due to compatibility reasons.
  • httpd support for EC certificates (Ivan Kruglov)
Updated:
  • getdns/stubby to 1.7.2/0.4.2.
  • zlib to 1.2.12 + backports.
  • openssl to 1.1.1s.
Changed:
  • Rebranded DNSFilter as DNS Director. This will prevent confusion with the company sharing the same name, and also better describes what the feature does.
  • Setting an OpenVPN client to redirect all traffic while in "Exclusive" DNS mode will now force redirect ALL DNS traffic just like in VPN Director mode. While this will allow redirecting clients with hardcoded DNS servers, it also means that your whole LAN will lose the ability of doing local name resolution. It might be best to use VPN Director in that case to control which client should be involved in the DNS redirection, or use DNS Director instead of Exclusive DNS mode.
  • (Asus 388) nvram storage increased to 192 KB on newer HND 5.04 devices like the GT-AXE16000.
  • Reworked VPN Status page to only show currently active services.
  • Reworked VPN Director page design, added buttons to access a client's settings page, and allow leaving both source and destination IPs empty (for "all").
  • Optimized VPN Director WAN and DNS rule creation, so they no longer get re-created multiple times when editing VPNDirector rules.
  • Switched generated self-signed certificate to an EC certificate.
  • Disabled DSS key support in Dropbear SSH.
Fixed:
  • Wrong temperatures used by the temperature graphs (386.8 regression)
  • CVE-2022-37434 in zlib.
  • GT-AXE16000 random reboots when using an OpenVPN client with VPN Director and Adaptive QoS.
  • Clients connected to Guest Network 1 aren't redirected if NTP interception is enabled.
  • Name was truncated to 31 chars when enabling OpenVPN client's Server Certificate Name Validation.
Removed:
  • Interface selector on Speedtest page (no longer working, possibly due to an ookla client update)
  • NAT Type setting on HND 5.04 devices (fullcone is not supported by kernel 4.19, so it wasn't working)

Reacties (25)

mjl 13 april 2023 21:42
Jammer dat de AC routers niet meer meegenomen worden, zal een gevalletje einde support zijn vanuit ASUS vrees ik.
Klaus_1250 @mjl13 april 2023 23:58
Die worden nog steeds ondersteund, maar in de 386-branch.

388 voegt nieuwe functies toe en ASUS ontwikkeld deze tak alleen voor de nieuwere hardware platformen.

Er is overigens al weer een nieuwe tak na 388, in beta bij ASUS, die voor de Pro modellen (nieuw hardware platform en wave2 AX chips) word ontwikkeld. Kun je zelf VLANs mee inrichten en is de Dual/Backup WAN functie verder uitgebreid. Je kan nu ook een (oude) iPhone via USB aan je router hangen als backup.
mjl @Klaus_125014 april 2023 07:58
Dat is interessant om te weten, bedankt. Als VLANS ondersteund gaan worden op nieuwere hardware is dat een goede reden om tot een nieuwe ‘hoofdrouter’ aan te schaffen.

De AC routers kunnen verder nog prima dienst doen als acces points :) ik hoop dus dat ze (ASUS en merlin) nog een paar jaar door gaan met ondersteunen van security updates.
JorisM @Klaus_125014 april 2023 09:17
Zou fijn zijn als de functie (via GUI?) om zelf VLANs in te richten ook terecht zou komen in de versies voor de niet Pro modellen zoals b.v. mijn AX58U.

Scheelt weer prutsen met user scripts om internet en TV bij KPN werkend te krijgen met de AX58U als eigen modem/router :)

Internet is al door te zetten in de GUI via de optie IPTV, maar voor het gebruiken van een VLAN voor TV ontbreken dan weer de opties om het goed in te stellen waardoor je aan eigen scripts en configuratiebestandjes vast zit.

Handleiding om internet + TV werkend te krijgen op een aantal AX modellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JorisM op 23 juli 2024 04:11]

HollowGamer @Klaus_125014 april 2023 09:35
Cool! Waar volg je precies deze ontwikkelingen?
Dit lijkt me bij ASUS ergens te liggen.
Klaus_1250 @HollowGamer14 april 2023 11:27
Je kan de beta firmware's op de support site van Asus vinden, maar de discussies hier zijn vaak behulpzaam: SNB Forums - ASUSWRT Official
Qlii256 @Klaus_125014 april 2023 10:49
Heb ook nog een oude AC66U router liggen die gebruikt wordt als access point en switch. Jammer dat hij geen VLAN passthrough lijkt te ondersteunen. Ik heb een UI router die een poort waar de AC66U op aangesloten zit truncate met 1 tagged VLAN, maar die lijkt achter de AC66U niet door te komen...
snah001 @mjl13 april 2023 23:29
Pas geleden hebben de AC routers een aparte update gekregen, wellicht ff zoeken in de download section.
fkruis @mjl13 april 2023 23:56
Ac routers worden nog steeds ondersteund. https://sourceforge.net/p...n/files/RT-AC88U/Release/
mjl @fkruis15 april 2023 16:31
Nog wel maar staat op een laag pitje, hetzelfde gebeurde met andere routers (RT AC-87U bijv.) ze gingen niet meer mee naar de nieuwste branch en op een gegeven moment hield de support op.
fkruis @mjl22 april 2023 01:30
Je scheef dat ze niet mee werden meegenomen. Die opmerking was onjuist
mjl @fkruis22 april 2023 08:03
Ze worden niet meegenomen in de 388 branch dus ik snap je probleem niet….

Ze blijven hangen in de oude variant en ondersteuning van updates is al een stuk minder frequent dan bij de AX routers.
divvid @mjl13 april 2023 22:18
Dan zet je er toch OpenWRT op?
youri_ajax @divvid13 april 2023 22:36
OpenWRT gebruikt geen blobs van Broadcom, waardoor sommige onderdelen van Broadcom based routers niet werken.

DDWRT daarentegen heeft een deal gesloten om wel de blobs te kunnen gebruiken.
robj28 @mjl15 april 2023 10:59
Eventueel Freshtomato is een optie op Asus AC routers.
TRAXION 14 april 2023 00:36
Er staat Add RT-AX86U_PRO support. Ik heb deze draaien met versie 388.1?

Overigens werkt iptv niet als je de 2,5gbit als wan poort gebruikt.
Zal morgen eens updaten en kijken of deze update het verhelpt.
TommyGun @TRAXION14 april 2023 09:42
Inderdaad;

New model supported
388.1 introduces support for the new RT-AX86U_Pro.
Roel1966 13 april 2023 23:28
Toevallig eergisteren nog even gekeken op de site van Merlin maar toen stond die nog niet online, dus vannacht maar meteen weer even updaten.
Call of Duty 14 april 2023 09:04
Ik had de bèta2 al draaien en die werkte stabiel. Zal eens kijken of deze release nog iets extra's brengt maar ander laat ik em lekker daar op.

Toch gaaf dat deze firmware er is. Ben echter wel bang dat die Merlin er op een dag mee stopt.
HollowGamer @Call of Duty14 april 2023 09:38
Voordeel is dat iemand het kan overnemen omdat de source beschikbaar is. :)

Maar inderdaad, hulde aan de ontwikkelaar(s), daarbij vergeet ik nog mensen die amtm bijvoorbeeld maken, Diversion, etc. Kijk vooral eens op https://www.snbforums.com/forums/asuswrt-merlin.42/

Daar staat ook een donatie link.
Sjekke 14 april 2023 12:42
Bij mij werkt de speedtest op de router niet naar behoren. Ik kom nooit hoger dan 700mb waar ik een gigabitaansluiting heb. Mijn PC’s geven wel de correcte snelheid via de speedtest +940mb.

Nog iemand dit probleem? Mijn router is een GT-AX11000

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sjekke op 23 juli 2024 04:11]

Snippertje @Sjekke14 april 2023 13:50
Is normaal. Heb ik zelf ook, zolang je apparaten het wel goed doen is prima. Google maar eens.
MRic3 @Snippertje14 april 2023 22:43
Removed:
Interface selector on Speedtest page (no longer working, possibly due to an ookla client update)
Sjekke 16 april 2023 09:06
Zet AI protection eens af … full speed ahead again ! _/-\o_
Of deze nu aan of uit staat, het heeft geen impact op de andere toestellen…

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sjekke op 23 juli 2024 04:11]

Paddo 17 april 2023 14:08
Ik heb elke keer problemen met het updaten.
Via de app of via de webinterface.
Bij de webinterface wil ik hem handmatig uploaden maar elke keer als ik in het firmware update menu krijg ik een melding dat hij de firmware gaat downloaden maar hij doet niets. Ik wil gewoon in het menu zelf het bestand kiezen want dan werkt het wel maar ik kom niet in dat menu.
Hebben jullie enig idee? Betreft de AX88U overigens.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

