PowerShell logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 7.4.1 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.4 is gebouwd met .NET versie 8.0. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
  • Fix Group-Object output using interpolated strings (#20745)
  • Fix Start-Process -PassThru to make sure the ExitCode property is accessible for the returned Process object (#20749) (#20866)
  • Fix rendering of DisplayRoot for network PSDrive (#20793) (#20863)
Engine Updates and Fixes
  • Ensure filename is not null when logging WDAC ETW events (#20910)
  • Fix four regressions introduced by WDAC audit logging feature (#20913)
Build and Packaging Improvements
  • Bump .NET 8 to version 8.0.101

Microsoft PowerShell

Versienummer 7.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/PowerShell/PowerShell/releases/tag/v7.4.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Microsoft

MvantLoo 12 januari 2024 08:47
Ik schrijf in PowerShell 5.0 omdat dit een standaard versie is op nagenoeg iedere Windows server.

Weet iemand waarom PowerShell niet in de standaard Windows Updates zit?
IrBaboon79 @MvantLoo12 januari 2024 09:29
Windows powershell (5.1) is een ander beestje als deze Powershell.
Toen ze v6 gingen bouwen hebben ze hem omgehangen naar .net core en open source gemaakt, dus nu is het een losse applicatie en crossplatform.
Windows powershell hebben ze toen bevroren omdat 6 het een en ander brak en die leveren ze nog mee in het OS ivm compatibiliteit.

6 en hoger worden als losse applicatie aangeboden, eventueel via store of winget. Op servers zijn die laatste 2 opties soms niet zo praktisch.

Mogelijk dat ze in de toekomst een PS7 of 8 in server gaan meeleveren…we zien het vanzelf… :)
beerse
@IrBaboon7913 januari 2024 11:39
De powershell die met msWindows wordt meegeleverd is inderdaad nog steeds versie 5.x en volgens mij zal dat voorlopig ook wel zo blijven. Die zit dan ook in de windows directories geïnstalleerd.

De apart geïnstalleerde powershell staat als applicatie op de systemen. Deze powershell is ook beschikbaar voor andere operating systemen. Deze powershell mist heel veel msWindows legacy zaken. Die zaken zijn voor msWindows-systeembeheerders soms nog wel belangrijk omdat er (nog) geen powershell module is die deze zaken netjes beschikbaar stelt.
SimplyNoise @IrBaboon7912 januari 2024 16:20
Hoop ook dat Powershell 7 over een poostje gewoon wordt meegeleverd bij elk Windows OS, naast 5.1. Versie 7 bied een hoop voordelen. Als je die benut en je wil je code laten draaien op andere systemen, moet je zorgen dat je dit eerst installeert op het betreffende systeem. En op servers moet het vaak handmatig ivm geen store of winget. Vrij irritant.
grimson @SimplyNoise15 januari 2024 11:10
Alles wat Microsoft met het OS meelevert moet ook worden ondersteund met de levensduur van het OS zelf. Ik denk dat Microsoft er voor kiest om onder andere juist buiten het OS PS aan te bieden om het niet aan de ondersteuningsduur van het OS zelf te binden. Vandaar dat ook sommige tools niet standaard in het OS zitten (ja ik heb gelezen dat bedrijven met een all in support contract soms voor inbox games support vragen omdat het kan).

[Reactie gewijzigd door grimson op 24 juli 2024 06:13]

Wouterie @MvantLoo12 januari 2024 08:55
Powershell is een beetje een wonderlijk verhaal. Bijna overal is inderdaad 5.0 aanwezig terwijl Microsoft voornamelijk inzet op 7.x. Je kunt overigens Powershell via de Microsoft Store installeren, dan blijft het ook soort van up-to-date, maar het is niet echt de meest elegante oplossing.
downtime @MvantLoo12 januari 2024 09:16
Volgens mij zit ie tegenwoordig wel in Windows Updates mits je de LTS versie draait.
fireblack @MvantLoo12 januari 2024 14:27
Als je Ps 7 installeert krijg je wsus opties mee enterprise niveau kun je dan updaten.

Als je alleen op je pc hebt geeft de console je feedback dat een nieuwe versie bestaat.

