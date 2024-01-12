Microsoft heeft versie 7.4.1 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.4 is gebouwd met .NET versie 8.0. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes Fix Group-Object output using interpolated strings (#20745)

output using interpolated strings (#20745) Fix Start-Process -PassThru to make sure the ExitCode property is accessible for the returned Process object (#20749) (#20866)

to make sure the property is accessible for the returned object (#20749) (#20866) Fix rendering of DisplayRoot for network PSDrive (#20793) (#20863) Engine Updates and Fixes Ensure filename is not null when logging WDAC ETW events (#20910)

Fix four regressions introduced by WDAC audit logging feature (#20913) Build and Packaging Improvements Bump .NET 8 to version 8.0.101