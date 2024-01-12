Microsoft heeft versie 7.4.1 van PowerShell uitgebracht. PowerShell is een objectgeoriënteerde shell- en scripttaal voor taakautomatisering, die bestaat uit een commandlineshell, een scripttaal en een framework voor configuratiebeheer. De software bestaat al sinds 2006 en is sinds versie 2.0 standaard onderdeel van Windows. Sinds eind 2016 is het open source en ook beschikbaar voor Linux en macOS. PowerShell 7.4 is gebouwd met .NET versie 8.0. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.
General Cmdlet Updates and Fixes
Engine Updates and Fixes
- Fix
Group-Objectoutput using interpolated strings (#20745)
- Fix
Start-Process -PassThruto make sure the
ExitCodeproperty is accessible for the returned
Processobject (#20749) (#20866)
- Fix rendering of
DisplayRootfor network PSDrive (#20793) (#20863)
Build and Packaging Improvements
- Ensure filename is not null when logging WDAC ETW events (#20910)
- Fix four regressions introduced by WDAC audit logging feature (#20913)
- Bump .NET 8 to version 8.0.101