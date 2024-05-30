Versie 4.0.6 van Transmission is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:
All Platforms
macOS Client
- Improved parsing HTTP tracker announce response. (#6223)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug that caused some user scripts to have an invalid
TR_TORRENT_TRACKERSenvironment variable. (#6434)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug where
alt-speed-enabledhad no effect in
settings.json. (#6483)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug where the GTK client's "Use authentication" option was not saved between's sessions. (#6514)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug where the filename for single-file torrents aren't sanitized. (#6846)
Qt Client
- Fix: Sparkle support for handling beta version updates. (#5263)
- Fixed app unable to start when having many torrents and TimeMachine enabled. (#6523)
- Fix: Sparkle Version Comparator. (#6623)
GTK Client
- Fixed
4.0.0bug where piece size description text and slider state in torrent creation dialog are not always up-to-date. (#6516)
Web Client
- Fixed build when compiling with GTKMM 4. (#6393)
- Added developer name to metainfo files. (#6598)
- Added the launchable desktop-id to metainfo files. (#6779)
- Fixed build when compiling on BSD. (#6812)
Daemon
- Fixed a
4.0.0bug where the infinite ratio symbol was displayed incorrectly in the WebUI. (#6491, #6500)
- Fixed layout issue in speed display. (#6570)
- General UI improvement related to filterbar and fixes download/upload speed info wrap. (#6761)
Everything Else
- Fixed a couple of logging issues. (#6463)
- Updated flatpak release metainfo. (#6357)
- Fixed libtransmission build on very old cmake versions. (#6418)
- UTP peer connections follow user-defined speed limits better now. (#6551)
- Only use a single concurrent queue for timeMachineExclude instead of one queue per torrent (#6523). (#6558)
- Fixed
4.0.5bug where svg and png icons in the WebUI might not be displayed. (#6563)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug where
alt-speed-enabledhad no effect in
settings.json. (#6564)
- Fixed
4.0.0bugs where some RPC methods don't put torrents in
recently-activeanymore. (#6565)
- Fixed compatibility with clang-format 18. (#6690)
- Fixed build when compiling with mbedtls 3.x . (#6823)