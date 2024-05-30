Software-update: Transmission 4.0.6

Transmission logo (79 pix) Versie 4.0.6 van Transmission is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

All Platforms
  • Improved parsing HTTP tracker announce response. (#6223)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug that caused some user scripts to have an invalid TR_TORRENT_TRACKERS environment variable. (#6434)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug where alt-speed-enabled had no effect in settings.json. (#6483)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug where the GTK client's "Use authentication" option was not saved between's sessions. (#6514)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug where the filename for single-file torrents aren't sanitized. (#6846)
macOS Client
  • Fix: Sparkle support for handling beta version updates. (#5263)
  • Fixed app unable to start when having many torrents and TimeMachine enabled. (#6523)
  • Fix: Sparkle Version Comparator. (#6623)
Qt Client
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug where piece size description text and slider state in torrent creation dialog are not always up-to-date. (#6516)
GTK Client
  • Fixed build when compiling with GTKMM 4. (#6393)
  • Added developer name to metainfo files. (#6598)
  • Added the launchable desktop-id to metainfo files. (#6779)
  • Fixed build when compiling on BSD. (#6812)
Web Client
  • Fixed a 4.0.0 bug where the infinite ratio symbol was displayed incorrectly in the WebUI. (#6491, #6500)
  • Fixed layout issue in speed display. (#6570)
  • General UI improvement related to filterbar and fixes download/upload speed info wrap. (#6761)
Daemon
  • Fixed a couple of logging issues. (#6463)
Everything Else
  • Updated flatpak release metainfo. (#6357)
  • Fixed libtransmission build on very old cmake versions. (#6418)
  • UTP peer connections follow user-defined speed limits better now. (#6551)
  • Only use a single concurrent queue for timeMachineExclude instead of one queue per torrent (#6523). (#6558)
  • Fixed 4.0.5 bug where svg and png icons in the WebUI might not be displayed. (#6563)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug where alt-speed-enabled had no effect in settings.json. (#6564)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bugs where some RPC methods don't put torrents in recently-active anymore. (#6565)
  • Improved parsing HTTP tracker announce response. (#6567)
  • Fixed compatibility with clang-format 18. (#6690)
  • Fixed build when compiling with mbedtls 3.x . (#6823)
Transmission screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 4.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Transmission
Download https://transmissionbt.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-05-2024 08:06 6

30-05-2024 • 08:06

6

Bron: Transmission

Update-historie

05-'24 Transmission 4.0.6 6
12-'23 Transmission 4.0.5 5
08-'23 Transmission 4.0.4 8
04-'23 Transmission 4.0.3 19
03-'23 Transmission 4.0.2 9
02-'23 Transmission 4.0.1 11
02-'23 Transmission 4.0.0 47
01-'23 Transmission 4.0.0 bèta 3 5
12-'22 Transmission 4.0.0 bèta 2 6
10-'22 Transmission 4.0.0 bèta 1 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

Transmission

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
1
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering
tweakert4plus 30 mei 2024 08:59
@red. Waarom ook Windows 7 noemen terwijl dat op de downloadsite niet wordt aangeboden?
Saeverix @tweakert4plus30 mei 2024 09:15
Weet niet waar jij zit te kijken, maar het staat er toch echt: https://transmissionbt.com/download
Gemeijer @tweakert4plus30 mei 2024 10:01
Het staat er idd echt !
In wat kleinere lettertjes dan hé :)
tweakert4plus @Gemeijer30 mei 2024 10:32
àch zooh!
Requires Windows 10 or later

transmission-4.0.6-qt5-x64.msi
transmission-4.0.6-qt5-x86.msi
Requires Windows 7 or later
Niet verder gelezen dan de eerste 'Requires'; mijn excuus, ik bedoel my bad
Wel tegenstrijdige info door twee Requires aan te geven.
Saeverix @tweakert4plus30 mei 2024 11:28
Zo te zien zijn het twee losse versies, waarbij de Windows 7 versie gebaseerd is op het QT5 Framework.
The Zep Man @Saeverix30 mei 2024 15:00
Dan zal je de huidige CLI-variant (eventueel met web-interface) waarschijnlijk ook nog wel onder Windows 7 kunnen draaien.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq