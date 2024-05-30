Versie 4.0.6 van Transmission is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

All Platforms Improved parsing HTTP tracker announce response. (#6223)

Fixed 4.0.0 bug that caused some user scripts to have an invalid TR_TORRENT_TRACKERS environment variable. (#6434)

Fixed app unable to start when having many torrents and TimeMachine enabled. (#6523)

Fix: Sparkle Version Comparator. (#6623) Qt Client Fixed 4.0.0 bug where piece size description text and slider state in torrent creation dialog are not always up-to-date. (#6516) GTK Client Fixed build when compiling with GTKMM 4. (#6393)

Added developer name to metainfo files. (#6598)

Added the launchable desktop-id to metainfo files. (#6779)

Fixed build when compiling on BSD. (#6812) Web Client Fixed a 4.0.0 bug where the infinite ratio symbol was displayed incorrectly in the WebUI. (#6491, #6500)

General UI improvement related to filterbar and fixes download/upload speed info wrap. (#6761) Daemon Fixed a couple of logging issues. (#6463) Everything Else Updated flatpak release metainfo. (#6357)

Fixed libtransmission build on very old cmake versions. (#6418)

UTP peer connections follow user-defined speed limits better now. (#6551)

Only use a single concurrent queue for timeMachineExclude instead of one queue per torrent (#6523). (#6558)

Fixed 4.0.5 bug where svg and png icons in the WebUI might not be displayed. (#6563)

Fixed compatibility with clang-format 18. (#6690)

Fixed build when compiling with mbedtls 3.x . (#6823)