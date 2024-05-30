Software-update: OPNsense 24.1.8

OPNsense logo (79 pix) Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.8 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

OPNsense 24.1.8 released

The endless loop packet read in the new dhcrelay daemon has been fixed. A new kernel is included in this release bringing the latest stable/13 state in the relevant networking areas. A number of small changes have also been made. Thanks for all the reports and support!

To spread the news... 24.7 will be based on FreeBSD 14.1. Stay tuned.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: fix regression in gateways migration causing far gateway option to be set incorrectly
  • system: work around fatal password_hash() change in PHP 8.2.18
  • system: move net.inet.icmp.drop_redirect sysctl to automatic mode
  • system: add Google Drive configuration as an XMLRPC sync target
  • interfaces: detect and ignore "detached" state for IPv6
  • interfaces: remove unused imports from sockstat list
  • firewall: use the new $.replaceInputWithSelector() for source/destination networks in MVC filter pages
  • firewall: fix empty rule label rendered as "null" on sessions page
  • ipsec: fix faulty "-" usage in URIs
  • isc-dhcp: take into account that multple ia-pd can be delegated
  • kea-dhcp: simplified the controller code
  • unbound: change blocklist processing in _blocklist_reader()
  • unbound: allow RFC 2181 compatible names in query forwarding
  • mvc: silence spurious validation message when explicitly asked to ignore them
  • ui: prevent vertical modal overflows and instead present a scrollbar
  • ui: add $.replaceInputWithSelector() action
  • ui: handle static page CSRF without Phalcon
  • plugins: os-caddy 1.5.6
  • src: pfsync: fix use of invalidated stack variable
  • src: pfsync: cope with multiple pending plus messages
  • src: ipfw: skip to the start of the loop when following a keep-state rule
  • src: bridge: use IF_MINMTU
  • src: bridge: change MTU for new members
  • src: ethernet: support ARP for 802 networks
  • src: ethernet: fix logging of frame length
  • src: debugnet: fix logging of frame length
  • src: wg: use ENETUNREACH when transmitting to a non-existent peer
  • src: fib_algo: lower level of algorithm switching messages to LOG_INFO
  • src: libpfctl: fix incorrect pcounters array size
  • src: pf: always mark states as unlinked before detaching them
  • src: vxlan: add checking for loops and nesting of tunnels
  • src: igc: increase default per-queue interrupt rate to 20000
  • ports: dhcrelay 0.5 fixes endless loop on packet read
  • ports: hyperscan 5.4.2
  • ports: libxml 2.11.8
  • ports: ntp 4.2.8p18
  • ports: openssl fix for CVE-2024-4603
  • ports: phalcon 5.7.0
  • ports: py-duckdb 0.10.3

OPNsense

Versienummer 24.1.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-05-2024 07:42
8 • submitter: TheCeet

30-05-2024 • 07:42

8

Submitter: TheCeet

Bron: OPNsense

Update-historie

19-05 OPNsense 25.1.7 6
09-05 OPNsense 25.1.6 16
10-04 OPNsense 25.1.5 10
26-03 OPNsense 25.1.4 1
13-03 OPNsense 25.1.3 10
28-02 OPNsense 25.1.2 12
13-02 OPNsense 25.1.1 11
01-02 OPNsense 25.1 10
15-01 OPNsense 24.7.12 8
18-12 OPNsense 24.7.11 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

OPNsense

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
8
8
0
0
0
8
Wijzig sortering
Hansie_P 30 mei 2024 09:46
Zonder problemen geupdate vanmorgen. Let op: er is een reboot vereist!
Jack Flushell @Hansie_P30 mei 2024 22:49
Dat is ook logisch met een kernel update (staat ook hierboven) ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jack Flushell op 23 juli 2024 06:29]

Fredster 30 mei 2024 11:25
Ook zonder problemen de update doorgevoerd. Ook geen issues met ZenArmor na de boot :)
xxs 30 mei 2024 13:06
Ik heb wel een probleem, het verkeer wordt niet meer over mijn VPN tunnel gerouteerd.
Momenteel een backup aan het terugzetten en maar eens kijken of ik de vinger op de zere plek kan leggen.
Hansie_P @xxs30 mei 2024 13:38
welke vpn gebruik je? Ik heb zelf WireGuard en die werkt nog steeds prima.
xxs @Hansie_P30 mei 2024 14:01
OpenVPN uitgaand naar een VPN provider.

De tunnel zelf is wel aktief maar de routering van mijn verkeer naar buiten niet.
Ik weet ook nog niet of het gerelateerd is aan de upgrade, vandaar dat ik nu de backup aan het restoren ben van een image van 2 dagen geleden.

[Edit] Aanvullende info.

Reproduceerbaar: Upgrade van 24.1.7_4 naar 24.1.8 geeft problemen met mijn uitgaande VPN verkeer (OpenVPN). De tunnel is up and running maar er gaat geen verkeer over anders dan een ping naar de tunnel gateway.

Genomen stappen:
Na de eerste upgrade en constatering van het probleem een CloneZilla image terug gezet.
Tunnel is in orde
ZFS snapshot gemaakt.
Upgrade opnieuw uitgevoerd.
Tunnel faalt
Snapshot terug gezet en tunnel werkt weer.

Ik heb een gateway groep en afhankelijk van het beschikbaar zijn gaat het verkeer over de VPN of gewoon via mijn provider.
VPN_WAN_DHCP
Tier 1 VPN_PROVIDER_VPNV4, Offline
Tier 2 WAN_DHCP, Online

[Edit 2]
Het lek is boven denk ik.
Ik monitor de GW met dpinger, daar heb ik een fixed IP adres instaan van mijn VPN provider, dat moet nu anders zijn dan voorheen. Ik weet op voorhand immers niet welke GW ik krijg. Ik ga daar de DNS van mijn provider maar eens voor gebruiken denk ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xxs op 23 juli 2024 06:29]

illum1n4ti @Hansie_P1 juni 2024 18:58
Ik heb ook veel problemen met de wireguard sinds 24.1. Voorheen met de plugin werkte perfect

Ik gebruik zelf surfshark, maar hoe heb jij je wireguard opgezet?
Hansie_P @illum1n4ti2 juni 2024 09:22
Niet zo heel bijzonder, gewoon de standaard oplossing eigenlijk:
- een instance met een public/private key paar luisterend naar poort 51820
- tunnel adres buiten het thuisnetwerk subnet
- 2 peers met allebei een vast ip in het subnet van het tunnel address
- allowed IP's op de peers = 0.0.0.0 zodat al het verkeer over de tunnel gaat
- DNS server op peers = opnsense router zodat ook netjes unbound adblocking werkt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq