Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.8 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The endless loop packet read in the new dhcrelay daemon has been fixed. A new kernel is included in this release bringing the latest stable/13 state in the relevant networking areas. A number of small changes have also been made. Thanks for all the reports and support!

To spread the news... 24.7 will be based on FreeBSD 14.1. Stay tuned.