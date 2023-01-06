De derde bètarelease van Transmission versie 4.0 is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

libtransmission (All Platforms) Dropped obsolete CyaSSL and PolarSSL crypto backends (WolfSSL and MbedTLS are still supported). (#4495)

Updated extension protocol handshake to include yourip value as suggested by BEP 10. (#4504)

value as suggested by BEP 10. (#4504) Fixed out-of-order teardown bug that could cause a crash on shutdown. (#4331, #4348, #4451)

Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 bug that broke detection of a peer's UDP port in a peer handshake. (#4334)

bug that broke detection of a peer's UDP port in a peer handshake. (#4334) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.2 regression that broke port forwarding in some settings. (#4343)

regression that broke port forwarding in some settings. (#4343) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.2 bitfield crash. (#4346)

bitfield crash. (#4346) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 pattern matching in whitelist and host_whitelist. (#4353)

pattern matching in whitelist and host_whitelist. (#4353) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.2 crash when pausing a torrent. (#4358)

crash when pausing a torrent. (#4358) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.2 IPv6 μTP socket binding regression. (#4469)

IPv6 μTP socket binding regression. (#4469) Followed BEP 7 suggestion to remove &ipv4= and &ipv6= query parameters from tracker announcements. (#4502)

and query parameters from tracker announcements. (#4502) Followed BEP 7 suggestion to make the tracker announce &key= query parameter unique per-torrent. (#4508)

query parameter unique per-torrent. (#4508) Updated the bookkeeping to ensure both TCP and uTP connections honor the connection limit. (#4534)

Made small performance improvements in libtransmission. (#4393, #4401, #4404, #4412, #4424, #4425, #4431, #4519)

Improved test coverage in the code that checks for reserved IP address use. (#4462) macOS Client Sorting by size now only uses the sizes of files that are wanted. (#4365)

Fixed memory leak in the blocklist downloader. (#4309)

Fixed UI issues in the main window when using Groups. (#4333)

Improved layout of macOS UI elements. (#4366, #4367, #4460)

Fixed the background style of torrents selected in the main window. (#4458)

Updated code that had been using deprecated API. (#4308, #4441)

Removed unused or unnecessary code. (#4374, #4440)

Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that showed an incorrect icon or name in the drag overlay. (#4428)

regression that showed an incorrect icon or name in the drag overlay. (#4428) Fixed the file display of torrents that consist of just a single file in a single folder. (#4454) Qt Client Fixed progress bars positioning on Mac. (#4489)

Added Qt dependencies for Windows build instructions and minor fixes. (#4363)

Updated Qt CMakeLists.txt to include support for building svg. (#4437) GTK Client Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression leading to potential crash on startup upon watch directory setup. (#4355)

regression leading to potential crash on startup upon watch directory setup. (#4355) Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that prevented closing the "update blocklist" dialog. (#4391, #4392)

regression that prevented closing the "update blocklist" dialog. (#4391, #4392) Fixed a bug that hid the "Enable µTP for peer communication" checkbox. (#4349)

Removed unused or unnecessary code. (#4416) transmission-remote Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 bug that showed the wrong ETA for some torrents. (#4506) transmission-show Fixed 4.0.0-beta.2 regression that caused transmission-show --scrape to not exit cleanly. (#4447) Everything Else Added Windows build manual. (#4291)

Removed Visual C++ redistributable libraries installation from the MSI package. (#4339)

Removed obsolete 'lightweight' build option. (#4509)