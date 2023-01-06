Software-update: Transmission 4.0.0 bèta 3

Transmission logo (79 pix) De derde bètarelease van Transmission versie 4.0 is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

libtransmission (All Platforms)
  • Dropped obsolete CyaSSL and PolarSSL crypto backends (WolfSSL and MbedTLS are still supported). (#4495)
  • Updated extension protocol handshake to include yourip value as suggested by BEP 10. (#4504)
  • Fixed out-of-order teardown bug that could cause a crash on shutdown. (#4331, #4348, #4451)
  • Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 bug that broke detection of a peer's UDP port in a peer handshake. (#4334)
  • Fixed 4.0.0-beta.2 regression that broke port forwarding in some settings. (#4343)
  • Fixed 4.0.0-beta.2 bitfield crash. (#4346)
  • Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 pattern matching in whitelist and host_whitelist. (#4353)
  • Fixed 4.0.0-beta.2 crash when pausing a torrent. (#4358)
  • Fixed 4.0.0-beta.2 IPv6 μTP socket binding regression. (#4469)
  • Followed BEP 7 suggestion to remove &ipv4= and &ipv6= query parameters from tracker announcements. (#4502)
  • Followed BEP 7 suggestion to make the tracker announce &key= query parameter unique per-torrent. (#4508)
  • Updated the bookkeeping to ensure both TCP and uTP connections honor the connection limit. (#4534)
  • Made small performance improvements in libtransmission. (#4393, #4401, #4404, #4412, #4424, #4425, #4431, #4519)
  • Improved test coverage in the code that checks for reserved IP address use. (#4462)
macOS Client
  • Sorting by size now only uses the sizes of files that are wanted. (#4365)
  • Fixed memory leak in the blocklist downloader. (#4309)
  • Fixed UI issues in the main window when using Groups. (#4333)
  • Improved layout of macOS UI elements. (#4366, #4367, #4460)
  • Fixed the background style of torrents selected in the main window. (#4458)
  • Updated code that had been using deprecated API. (#4308, #4441)
  • Removed unused or unnecessary code. (#4374, #4440)
  • Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that showed an incorrect icon or name in the drag overlay. (#4428)
  • Fixed the file display of torrents that consist of just a single file in a single folder. (#4454)
Qt Client
  • Fixed progress bars positioning on Mac. (#4489)
  • Added Qt dependencies for Windows build instructions and minor fixes. (#4363)
  • Updated Qt CMakeLists.txt to include support for building svg. (#4437)
GTK Client
  • Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression leading to potential crash on startup upon watch directory setup. (#4355)
  • Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 regression that prevented closing the "update blocklist" dialog. (#4391, #4392)
  • Fixed a bug that hid the "Enable µTP for peer communication" checkbox. (#4349)
  • Removed unused or unnecessary code. (#4416)
transmission-remote
  • Fixed 4.0.0-beta.1 bug that showed the wrong ETA for some torrents. (#4506)
transmission-show
  • Fixed 4.0.0-beta.2 regression that caused transmission-show --scrape to not exit cleanly. (#4447)
Everything Else
  • Added Windows build manual. (#4291)
  • Removed Visual C++ redistributable libraries installation from the MSI package. (#4339)
  • Removed obsolete 'lightweight' build option. (#4509)
Transmission screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 4.0.0 bèta 3
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Transmission
Download https://transmissionbt.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-01-2023 • 07:16

06-01-2023 • 07:16

5

Bron: Transmission

Reacties (5)

thijsjek 6 januari 2023 09:25
Ik snap niet zo goed waarom beta versies van deze software gepost worden. Aangezien er bij andere software dat ook niet echt wordt gedaan. misschien komt t omdat ze een trage release cycle hebben.
Ik moet zeggen ik draai nog steeds 3.0 op truenas/freebsd en is super stabiel.
Echt de beste cliënt voor headless/web interface/*arr integratie.
HollowGamer @thijsjek6 januari 2023 21:39
Persoonlijk zou ik 3.0 niet meer gebruiken, het probleem is namelijk dat die versies al een hele tijd geen update hebben gehad.

Dat is dus ook de reden dat deze wordt gepost, want het is pas vrij recent dat ontwikkeling van deze client weer is opgepakt.
GHorsie @HollowGamer7 januari 2023 08:40
Dus als een programma goed werkt en geen fouten bevat en er dus geen update nodig is gebruik jij het niet? :9

De reden om iets niet meer te gebruiken is als er een probleem mee is of niet meer voldoet aan jouw eisen. Ik gebruik putty als ssh-client en die heeft ook bijna een jaar geen update gekregen. Maar het programma werkt verder perfect waarom zou ik het dan niet meer gebruiken?
lenwar
@GHorsie8 januari 2023 09:08
en geen fouten bevat
Die is uiteraard een essentiële. Afhankelijk van wat voor software het is, is het in meer of mindere mate gevaarlijk om er vanuit te gaan dat niet-onderhouden software ‘foutloos’ en daarmee veilig is. (Functionele fouten zijn uiteraard in de basis niet zo’n probleem)

Het gaat hier om een stuk software dat het internet op gaat en software/data downloadt als ‘normaal gedrag’.
Er hoeft maar één foutje in te zitten en het downloadt ongevraagd malware via torrents en plaatst het in de niet-standaard-download-map.
Een ander foutje en het start die malware op.

Software die wel onderhouden wordt heeft een kleinere kans dat die die doen onopgemerkt bevat, en dus überhaupt gerepareerd zal worden.
beerse
@thijsjek6 januari 2023 14:41
Om te beginnen wordt software in de regel hier aangekondigd als er door mede-tweakers een tip wordt ingestuurd. En als een tweaker het handig/nodig vind om zo'n tip in te sturen en de redactie pakt dat op, dan verschijnt er weer een bericht.

Daarnaast is er best veel software die leeft op basis van beta versies. En andere software brengt iedere week een nieuwe officiële versie uit.

Van Transmissie zie ik hier boven dat ze herschreven zou zijn en dat er voor de 4.0-beta's een aantal jaar geen andere versie is vermeld hier op tweakers. Een reden om met de verkondiging van de beta's te laten zien dat er nog steeds ontwikkeling in zit.

