De finalrelease van Transmission versie 4.0 is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

This is a major release, both in numbering and in effort! It's been in active development for over a year and has a huge list of changes -- over a thousand commits -- since Transmission 3.00. Some of the highlights include:

Resource Efficiency - Use less memory and fewer CPU cycles

Better Community - Pull requests welcomed and used

Code Modernization - Migrated from C90 to modern C++

New Features - What would a major release be without them?

The code has been extensively profiled and improved to fix inefficient code and memory use. For example, a stress test of starting transmission-daemon with 25,000 torrents is almost entirely IO-bound, using 50% fewer CPU cycles and 70% fewer memory allocations than Transmission 3.00.

The remote control GUIs (transmission-qt and transmission-web) now use the RPC API "table" mode, resulting in smaller payloads / less bandwidth use.

RPC payloads are now compressed using libdeflate, a "heavily optimized [library that is] significantly faster than the zlib library."

The project is much more responsive to bug reports and code submissions than it has been in the past.

There is a new group of volunteer contributors who are working on Transmission!

Transmission 4.0.0 includes over 350 new community commits (see the Thank You section below and in the previous 4.0.0 betas) since 3.00 and welcomes new contributors.

Documentation has been moved into the transmission/transmission so that contributors can submit PRs to improve it.

The entire codebase has been migrated from C to C++. In the process, we've removed thousands of lines of custom code and used standard C++ tools instead. The core's code has shrunk by 18%. The core codebase has been extensively refactored to be more testable and maintainable.

The GTK client has been ported to gtkmm.

The Web client has been rewritten in modern JavaScript and no longer uses jQuery. The entire gzipped bundle is now 68K.

The unit tests have been expanded and ported to Google Test. Clang sanitizer builds are run during CI.

The core library is now fuzz tested.

Transmission now uses Sonarcloud, Coverity, LGTM, and clang-tidy static analysis on new code. Several hundred code warnings have been fixed compared to Transmission 3.00.