Software-update: Transmission 4.0.0

Transmission logo (79 pix) De finalrelease van Transmission versie 4.0 is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Highlights

This is a major release, both in numbering and in effort! It's been in active development for over a year and has a huge list of changes -- over a thousand commits -- since Transmission 3.00. Some of the highlights include:

Resource Efficiency
  • The code has been extensively profiled and improved to fix inefficient code and memory use. For example, a stress test of starting transmission-daemon with 25,000 torrents is almost entirely IO-bound, using 50% fewer CPU cycles and 70% fewer memory allocations than Transmission 3.00.
  • The remote control GUIs (transmission-qt and transmission-web) now use the RPC API "table" mode, resulting in smaller payloads / less bandwidth use.
  • RPC payloads are now compressed using libdeflate, a "heavily optimized [library that is] significantly faster than the zlib library."
Community
  • The project is much more responsive to bug reports and code submissions than it has been in the past.
  • There is a new group of volunteer contributors who are working on Transmission!
  • Transmission 4.0.0 includes over 350 new community commits (see the Thank You section below and in the previous 4.0.0 betas) since 3.00 and welcomes new contributors.
  • Documentation has been moved into the transmission/transmission so that contributors can submit PRs to improve it.
Code Modernization
  • The entire codebase has been migrated from C to C++. In the process, we've removed thousands of lines of custom code and used standard C++ tools instead. The core's code has shrunk by 18%. The core codebase has been extensively refactored to be more testable and maintainable.
  • The GTK client has been ported to gtkmm.
  • The Web client has been rewritten in modern JavaScript and no longer uses jQuery. The entire gzipped bundle is now 68K.
  • The unit tests have been expanded and ported to Google Test. Clang sanitizer builds are run during CI.
  • The core library is now fuzz tested.
  • Transmission now uses Sonarcloud, Coverity, LGTM, and clang-tidy static analysis on new code. Several hundred code warnings have been fixed compared to Transmission 3.00.
New Features
  • Support for using BitTorrent v2 torrents and hybrid torrents. (Support for creating v2 and hybrid torrents is slated for an upcoming release.)
  • Users can now set "default" trackers that can be used to announce all public torrents.
  • Newly-added seeds can start immediately and verify pieces on demand, instead of needing a full verify before seeding can begin. (#2626)
  • Added an option to omit potentially-identifying information (e.g. User-Agent and date created) when creating new torrents. (#3452)
  • The Web client has been rewritten and now supports mobile use.
  • When creating new torrents, users can now specify the piece size. (#3768, #3145, #2805)
  • IPv6 blocklists are now supported. (#3835)
  • Beginning with 4.0.0-beta.1, Transmission releases now use semver versioning.
  • Dozens of other new features -- too many to list here! We've been working on this for a year!
Versienummer 4.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Transmission
Download https://transmissionbt.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 08-02-2023 09:42
47 • submitter: scorpie

08-02-2023 • 09:42

47

Submitter: scorpie

Bron: Transmission

Update-historie

05-'24 Transmission 4.0.6 6
12-'23 Transmission 4.0.5 5
08-'23 Transmission 4.0.4 8
04-'23 Transmission 4.0.3 19
03-'23 Transmission 4.0.2 9
02-'23 Transmission 4.0.1 11
02-'23 Transmission 4.0.0 47
01-'23 Transmission 4.0.0 bèta 3 5
12-'22 Transmission 4.0.0 bèta 2 6
10-'22 Transmission 4.0.0 bèta 1 9
Indy81 8 februari 2023 10:04
Ik verwacht dat torrent clients best wel weer aan een opmars bezig zijn, met al die versplintering in de streaming diensten. Niet dat ik dat goedkeur, maar het werkt het gebruik van torrents wel weer in de hand.
himlims_ @Indy818 februari 2023 10:18
transmission had 'vroeger' geen ingebouwde zoekmachien, is dat heden dag wel?

tot nu toe gebruik ik vooral qbittorrent icm jackett
ikweethetbeter @himlims_8 februari 2023 10:20
transmission had 'vroeger' geen ingebouwde zoekmachien, is dat heden dag wel?
Probeer het eens uit, het is beter dan wat je nu gebruikt!
tot nu toe gebruik ik vooral qbittorrent icm jackett
Transmission heeft geen reclame of trackers, het is geen dataverzamelaar.

Edit: excuses, was in de war met uTorrent! QBittorrent lijkt me een prima alternatief!

[Reactie gewijzigd door ikweethetbeter op 23 juli 2024 05:12]

3raser @ikweethetbeter8 februari 2023 10:35
Is QBittorrent een dataverzamelaar? Ik heb tevens nog nooit reclame gezien.
zordaz @ikweethetbeter8 februari 2023 10:37
Ik gebruik zowel Transmission als Qbittorrent op zijn tijd. Qbittorrent heeft toch ook geen reclames e.d.?
himlims_ @ikweethetbeter8 februari 2023 10:42
reclame en trackers zitten niet in qbittorrent,
vroeg me enkel af of transmission, net als qbittorrent, een ingebakken zoekmachine heeft/ondersteund.
orvintax @himlims_8 februari 2023 11:08
Ik heb zelf niet geinstalleerd, maar ik zie hierboven in de screenshot een "Filter" knop :P
himlims_ @orvintax8 februari 2023 11:11
inmiddels even geinstalleerd; het is niet mogelijk om binnen transmission een externe zoekopdracht naar torrents uit te voeren.
Blijf voorlopig bij qbittorrent (icm. jackett), dan heb je een ingebakken zoekmachine in je torrent download programma (hoef je niet naar die obscure, malware, injection infection shady Russische websites) :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 23 juli 2024 05:12]

UPPERKEES @himlims_8 februari 2023 11:42
Denk dat dat ook nooit in deze software zal komen. Want dat betekent dat de software gelijk uit alle Linux repos gaat om geen copyright rechtzaken te krijgen. Wat mij betreft is Transmission prima zoals het is en het gemak van de Linux package management zal voor mij altijd hoger staan dan het zoeken van torrents in deze client.
himlims_ @UPPERKEES8 februari 2023 11:43
qbittorrent draiat ook op linux
UPPERKEES @himlims_8 februari 2023 12:52
Ah oke, jackett is slechts de extensie/plugin die die functionaliteit toelaat. In dat geval zou het ook geen issues geven met repos inderdaad.
i-chat @himlims_8 februari 2023 11:53
Haha nee dan krijg je de shady mallware infestation gewoon binnen via de de keygen
himlims_ @i-chat8 februari 2023 11:56
is dat nog een ding keygens? :+ benieuwd of f.o.s.i.-warez nog iets heeft
http://fosi.atspace.com/faq.html
blorf @himlims_8 februari 2023 12:24
Volgens mij gebruikt iedereen de magnet-links. Bij mij zit de meeste tijd in het aanpassen van tracker-proxy's, met dank aan Brein.
Het doet niet meer dan het moet doen. Zelfs de CLI versie is nog wel bruikbaar.
Killemov @himlims_12 februari 2023 10:21
Nee! En terecht. Als je een zoekmachine inbouwt en die is heel goed, dan word je een target voor grote bedrijven.
Marve79 @Indy818 februari 2023 10:56
Ik gebruik nog altijd usenet. Stuk meer onder de radar wat mij betreft.
ikweethetbeter @Marve798 februari 2023 11:22
Klopt, alleen worden de NZB sites steeds minder toegankelijk.
Marve79 @ikweethetbeter8 februari 2023 11:52
Ja idd je moet helaas betalen tegenwoordig voor een beetje indexer, maar vaak maar een tientje per jaar dat vind ik het dan nog wel waard.
i-chat @Marve798 februari 2023 12:01
Ik heb ook een tijdje usenet gehad maar ik vond het doorgaans maar gewoon k u t

Er was wel zo’n programma om het makkelijker te maren maar dat werkte met een subset die ook nog eens vaker niet dan wel werkte

Toen dus popcorntime populair werd was ik al snel klaar met usenet

Uiteindelijk heb ik ooit een idee gehad om een hybride te maken van de 2. Waarbij usenet gebruikt zou worden voor de verspreiding van DHTdata voor dus trackerless torrents zodat je met heel weinig data en heel veel retentie een nog meer off-the-radar popcorntime kon maken
Desiler @Marve798 februari 2023 14:33
Helaas nog vaak dingen incompleet op Usenet. Ik gebruik Usenet met 5 indexers en 2 servers met Torrents als backup maar vaak kan hij een film niet binnenhalen en schakelt hij over naar Torrents die dat probleem niet heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Desiler op 23 juli 2024 05:12]

Marve79 @Desiler8 februari 2023 14:36
Welke provider en indexer gebruik je? Ik heb dat werkelijk nooit. Ik gebruik al jaren enkel Usenet en ik download zo'n beetje het hele internet :)
Desiler @Marve798 februari 2023 14:38
Als provider Eweka en Vipernews als backup. En indexers DogNZB, DrunkenSlug, altHUB, NZBGeek, NZBFinder en Spotweb.

Ik moet ook zeggen dat dit alleen voorkomt bij oudere releases. Nieuwere releases heb ik er nooit last van.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Desiler op 23 juli 2024 05:12]

Marve79 @Desiler8 februari 2023 14:41
Ik zit bij newshosting, geen issues mee maar Eweka is volgens mij wel gelijkwaardig qua kwaliteit.
Desiler @Marve798 februari 2023 14:43
Zal die onthouden! Het komt bijna nooit voor, maar heb gelukkig een paar private trackers die het eventueel op kunnen vangen als usenet incompleet is.
SMGGM @Indy818 februari 2023 12:23
Duidelijk dat de makers van de content niet hetzelfde willen als met muziek en zelf de content willen verspreiden.
Volledig gedreven met de denkwijze er meer aan te zullen verdienen. Tijd zal duidelijk maken of die denkwijze klopt of niet.

Heb er persoonlijk niets op tegen dat een content maker initieel exclusief de content op hun platform beschikbaar maakt en na 1 of 2 maand beschikbaar maakt voor andere derde partijen. Dan kan je als consument zelf de keuze maken van wie je de content het meest consumeert en kan de content maker zich alsnog differentiëren van hun concurrenten met vroege toegang.
Is vergelijkbaar met lokale filmzalen die typisch de kaskrakers pas vertonen aan een lagere prijs als de film over hun populariteit heen zijn.

Door het recente nieuws van Disney om terug te bekijken om hun content op andere platformen aan te bieden toont dit gelukkig aan dat men gelijkaardig aan het denken is. Hopelijk snel resultaat en volgen de andere ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SMGGM op 23 juli 2024 05:12]

TheMaurice @Indy818 februari 2023 12:52
Usenet in combinatie met Radarr en Sonarr werkt een stuk prettiger naar mijn mening. Werkt als een trein en alles is geheel geautomatiseerd als je het eenmaal opgezet hebt.
DutchHammer @TheMaurice8 februari 2023 14:34
Klopt, ik gebruik usenet en torrents met beide tools en jackett en spotweb als 'indexers'
--MeAngry-- 8 februari 2023 10:35
Ik vind het jammer dat de macOS client geen remote ondersteuning heeft, maar alleen lokaal werkt. Ik beheer torrents liever niet vanaf mijn eigen machine, maar een server waar ik nu remote mee verbind via Transmission Remote GUI, maar die applicatie wordt niet bijster goed onderhouden.
kazuka @--MeAngry--8 februari 2023 11:03
Ik zie toch echt een remote tab in de settings en kan de UI als web-server draaien. Of bedoel je dat niet?
--MeAngry-- @kazuka8 februari 2023 12:09
Nee, daarmee maak je de macOS installatie remote beschikbaar. Maar ik heb juist een remote installatie op een externe server en wil daarmee verbinden.
Maar het is me ondertussen gelukt om transmission-qt te compilen onder macOS, en die ondersteunt het wel. (Rustige dag op het werk :+) Nu heb ik een Apple Silicon native versie waarmee ik met m'n server kan verbinden. :)
i-chat @--MeAngry--8 februari 2023 13:58
kijk dat zou nou eens een app zijn waar ik best een euro (of een paar) voor zou neerleggen.

het idee dat ik op een mac een lokale torrentclient zou kunnen hebben die uiteindelijk onder de motorkap toch niet zo lokaal is als het lijkt...

en dat je dus transmission deamon op je nas kan draaien, maar op je desktop lokaal de torrentjes kunt downloaden / starten,

als je dan ook nog in de client kon aangeven hoe / waar je de torrent daadwerkelijk kunt openen als ie klaar is... bijvoorbeeld door te kunnen aangeven dat voltooide torents te vinden zijn op:
SMB://path/to/server/torrent/downloads_completed

dan zou het werkelijk net zijn alsof je een lokale client hebt die door blijft werken als je je laptop dichtklapt.
Killemov @i-chat12 februari 2023 10:12
Ik heb jaren geleden de Shift Web-UI geschreven voor Transmission-daemon. Eentje die efficiënt met veel torrents om kan gaan en veel features heeft waar al jarenlang om is gevraagd. Waaronder het kunnen downloaden van binnengehaalde bestanden. Het beste is wel om alsnog een echte webserver als proxy op te zetten. Met TM 4.0 heeft ook de Web-UI een refresh gekregen, die werkt nu wel ets efficiënter, maar in de basis hetzelfde als voorheen.
himlims_ @--MeAngry--8 februari 2023 10:43
voorheen stond remote gui op git; https://github.com/transmission-remote-gui/transgui
wat jij zegt; niet heel veel ontwikkeling, maar ook niet de indruk dat hard nodig is :+
k995 @--MeAngry--8 februari 2023 14:07
? Heeft toch een web interface?
Killemov @k99512 februari 2023 10:14
Precies! En een nog betere hier.
Hydranet @--MeAngry--8 februari 2023 20:59
Je kan transmission gewoon op een server draaien en dan reverse-proxyen via een webserver dan krijg je een mooie webinterface en kan je je torrents beheren vanaf je eigen systeem via een browser en je kan dan een ssl configureren. Ik doe dat zelf met deluge omdat ik dat een fijnere torrent client vind.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 23 juli 2024 05:12]

zwartbaard 8 februari 2023 09:53
Dus eindelijk een stabiele versie met ondersteuning voor Apple Silicon.
k995 @zwartbaard8 februari 2023 10:32
draai dit al een jaar op mac mini m1 en nooit last ermee gehad
Luuk2015 @k9958 februari 2023 10:39
Wellicht dan via Rosetta 2.
Met native support is de performance waarschijnlijke een stuk beter.
k995 @Luuk20158 februari 2023 10:51
Zoveel resources vraagt dat nu ook niet M1 is zat snel genoeg, wat extra performance is natuurlijk leuk meegenomen.
biteMark @Luuk20158 februari 2023 11:31
Het performanceverschil is erg relatief. Bij applicaties die veel resources gebruiken ("zwaar" zijn) of timing-gevoelig zijn, zoals Photoshop of games, zal je het verschil goed kunnen merken; bij lichte applicaties zoals Transmission zal je het veel minder snel merken omdat de computer al minder belast wordt - er is dus meer ruimte om de vertaalslag te maken zonder merkbare impact op de performance.

Vergeet verder niet dat Rosetta 2 niet alleen JIT toepast ("on the fly" omzet van x86 naar ARM) maar ook AOT (éénmalige, persistente vertaalslag). Dat alleen al beperkt de impact op de performance en bij kleine applicaties duurt die vertaling echt niet heel lang.
PerfektOne 8 februari 2023 10:34
Hele fijne client. Cleane interface en effectief. Gebruik het al jaren, ook op M1
Killemov @PerfektOne12 februari 2023 10:19
Clean?!? Ik ben het remote gaan gebruiken en ik vond de standaard Web-UI dermate zuigen dat ik er zelf maar een heb geschreven: Shift. Ze hebben sinds een paar maanden nu wel voor elk platform een developer, dus ook daar wel verbetering.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Killemov op 23 juli 2024 05:12]

field33P 8 februari 2023 10:49
Dit is wel een forse set veranderingen.
The project is much more responsive to bug reports and code submissions than it has been in the past.
:+
Killemov @field33P12 februari 2023 10:29
Ja, dat was ook wel echt nodig ook. Het stond wat ontwikkeling betreft een beetje af te sterven. Ik ben ook gevraagd om wat issues op te pakken, maar ik heb daar te weinig tijd voor. Ik onderhoud Shift nog zo goed als ik kan en verder opper ik af en toe nog wat ideeën of lever ik wat commentaar.
WhatsappHack 9 februari 2023 21:27
Versie 4 werkt hier voor geen meter. Torrents verliezen na een paar seconden hun peers tot er 1 of 2 over zijn gebleven en dan komt de hele download uiteindelijk tot een halt. Hij zei dat ie er 2 weken over ging doen om AlmaLinux ISO te torrenten. :+ Paar keer geprobeerd, en verschillende distros: no joy. Gedowngrade naar versie 3: plop, meteen tientallen peers tegelijk verbonden en de download was met 5 minuten klaar.
Killemov @WhatsappHack12 februari 2023 10:35
Ik denk dat ze toch wat te snel uit bèta zijn gekomen. Men heeft besloten dat het goed genoeg was en dat de overgebleven issues na release opgelost zouden worden. Punt hierbij is wel dat er nogal veel issues van < 4.0 werden gemeld die al waren opgelost. Geef het nog een week of twee en dan zouden de meest storende dingen toch wel verholpen moeten zijn. Oh, en het helpt als je technische aanwijzingen geeft om een bug te pinpointen.

