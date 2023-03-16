Versie 4.0.2 van Transmission is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Highlights Fixed 4.0.1 bug where some torrents thought they were magnet links. (#5025)

bug where some torrents thought they were magnet links. (#5025) Fixed 4.0.0 bug that broke watchdirs in the macOS client. (#5058, macOS Client)

bug that broke watchdirs in the macOS client. (#5058, macOS Client) Fixed 4.0.0 bug where download speed limits were ignored for uTP peers. (#5086)

bug where download speed limits were ignored for uTP peers. (#5086) Fixed 4.0.0 bug using announce-list when creating single-tracker private torrents. (#5106) All Platforms Restored support for path.utf-8 keys in torrent info dictionaries. (#3454)

keys in torrent info dictionaries. (#3454) Fixed value of TR_TIME_LOCALTIME environment variable in torrent scripts. (#5006)

environment variable in torrent scripts. (#5006) Limited in-kernel file copying to 2 GiB blocks at a time to avoid potential issues with CIFS mounts. (#5039)

Simplified filename info in log messages. (#5055)

Fixed std::clamp() assertion failures. (#5080, #5203)

assertion failures. (#5080, #5203) Fixed small error calculating protocol overhead when receiving peer messages. (#5091)

Fixed incorrect escaping of non-BMP characters when generating JSON. (#5096)

Fixed 4.0.0 crash when receiving malformed piece data from peers. (#5097)

crash when receiving malformed piece data from peers. (#5097) Fixed 4.0.0 potential crash when downloading from webseeds. (#5161)

potential crash when downloading from webseeds. (#5161) Improved handling of the leechers param in trackers' announce responses. (#5164)

param in trackers' announce responses. (#5164) Fixed 4.0.0 regression that stopped increasing the download priority of files' first and last pieces. These pieces are important for making incomplete files previewable / playable while still being downloaded. (#5167)

regression that stopped increasing the download priority of files' first and last pieces. These pieces are important for making incomplete files previewable / playable while still being downloaded. (#5167) Fixed display of IPv6 tracker URLs. (#5174)

Fixed code that could stop being interested in peers that have pieces we want to download. (#5176)

Improved sanity checking of magnet links added via RPC. (#5202)

Fixed a misleading error message when Transmission is unable to write to the incomplete-dir. (#5217)

Worked around an older libdht bug that could provide invalid peer info. (#5218)

Restored RPC torrentGet.wanted return value to match 3.00 behavior. (#5170) macOS Client Fixed minor UI bugs, e.g. layout and control alignment. (#5016, #5018, #5019, #5021, #5035, #5066)

Added up / down arrows to upload / download badge info. (#5095)

Fixed 4.0.0 bug where macOS users could see some of their old torrents reappear after removing & restarting. (#5117)

bug where macOS users could see some of their old torrents reappear after removing & restarting. (#5117) Fixed "Unrecognized colorspace number -1" error messages from macOS. (#5219)

Fixed bug that caused local data to not be found when adding a new torrent in a custom folder. (#5060)

Fixed crash on startup in copyWithZone() . (#5079) Qt Client Ensured that "Open File" opens the torrent's folder for multi-file torrents. (#5115)

Fixed 4.0.0 bug that prevented batch-adding trackers to multiple torrents at once. (#5122)

bug that prevented batch-adding trackers to multiple torrents at once. (#5122) Fixed per-torrent ratio display in main window. (#5193) GTK Client Fixed 4.0.0 ignoring -m / --minimized command line option. (#5175)

ignoring / command line option. (#5175) Fixed assertion failure in the progress display when creating a new torrent. (#5180) Web Client Fixed minor UI bugs, e.g. layout and control alignment. (#5001)

Fixed 4.0.0 bug that that failed to save alternate speed begin/end settings changes. (#5033)

bug that that failed to save alternate speed begin/end settings changes. (#5033) Fixed broken keyboard shortcuts on desktop Safari. (#5054)

Improved colors in both light & dark mode. (#5083, #5114, #5151) Daemon Made the "unrecognized argument" error message more readable. (#5029) transmission-remote Fixed a spurious error message when adding magnet links. (#5088) Everything Else Documentation improvements. (#4971, #4980, #5099, #5135, #5214, #5225)

Updated translations. (#5182)

Fixed 4.0.1 failure to discover tests when cross-compiling without an emulator. (#5197)