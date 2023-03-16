Versie 4.0.2 van Transmission is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:
Highlights
All Platforms
- Fixed
4.0.1bug where some torrents thought they were magnet links. (#5025)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug that broke watchdirs in the macOS client. (#5058, macOS Client)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug where download speed limits were ignored for uTP peers. (#5086)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug using
announce-listwhen creating single-tracker private torrents. (#5106)
macOS Client
- Restored support for
path.utf-8keys in torrent info dictionaries. (#3454)
- Fixed value of
TR_TIME_LOCALTIMEenvironment variable in torrent scripts. (#5006)
- Limited in-kernel file copying to 2 GiB blocks at a time to avoid potential issues with CIFS mounts. (#5039)
- Simplified filename info in log messages. (#5055)
- Fixed
std::clamp()assertion failures. (#5080, #5203)
- Fixed small error calculating protocol overhead when receiving peer messages. (#5091)
- Fixed incorrect escaping of non-BMP characters when generating JSON. (#5096)
- Fixed
4.0.0crash when receiving malformed piece data from peers. (#5097)
- Fixed
4.0.0potential crash when downloading from webseeds. (#5161)
- Improved handling of the
leechersparam in trackers' announce responses. (#5164)
- Fixed
4.0.0regression that stopped increasing the download priority of files' first and last pieces. These pieces are important for making incomplete files previewable / playable while still being downloaded. (#5167)
- Fixed display of IPv6 tracker URLs. (#5174)
- Fixed code that could stop being interested in peers that have pieces we want to download. (#5176)
- Improved sanity checking of magnet links added via RPC. (#5202)
- Fixed a misleading error message when Transmission is unable to write to the incomplete-dir. (#5217)
- Worked around an older libdht bug that could provide invalid peer info. (#5218)
- Restored RPC
torrentGet.wantedreturn value to match 3.00 behavior. (#5170)
Qt Client
- Fixed minor UI bugs, e.g. layout and control alignment. (#5016, #5018, #5019, #5021, #5035, #5066)
- Added up / down arrows to upload / download badge info. (#5095)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug where macOS users could see some of their old torrents reappear after removing & restarting. (#5117)
- Fixed "Unrecognized colorspace number -1" error messages from macOS. (#5219)
- Fixed bug that caused local data to not be found when adding a new torrent in a custom folder. (#5060)
- Fixed crash on startup in
copyWithZone(). (#5079)
GTK Client
- Ensured that "Open File" opens the torrent's folder for multi-file torrents. (#5115)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug that prevented batch-adding trackers to multiple torrents at once. (#5122)
- Fixed per-torrent ratio display in main window. (#5193)
Web Client
- Fixed
4.0.0ignoring
-m/
--minimizedcommand line option. (#5175)
- Fixed assertion failure in the progress display when creating a new torrent. (#5180)
Daemon
- Fixed minor UI bugs, e.g. layout and control alignment. (#5001)
- Fixed
4.0.0bug that that failed to save alternate speed begin/end settings changes. (#5033)
- Fixed broken keyboard shortcuts on desktop Safari. (#5054)
- Improved colors in both light & dark mode. (#5083, #5114, #5151)
transmission-remote
- Made the "unrecognized argument" error message more readable. (#5029)
Everything Else
- Fixed a spurious error message when adding magnet links. (#5088)