Software-update: Transmission 4.0.2

Transmission logo (79 pix) Versie 4.0.2 van Transmission is verschenen. Deze torrentclient gebruikt weinig resources, is platformonafhankelijk en opensource, en heeft een eenvoudige en overzichtelijke interface. Het programma is ontwikkeld voor gebruik op macOS, maar op de downloadpagina zijn ook versies voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD en enkele nas-systemen te vinden. In versie 4.0.0 is het programma herschreven in C++, waardoor het beter presteert en minder resources gebruikt. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Highlights
  • Fixed 4.0.1 bug where some torrents thought they were magnet links. (#5025)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug that broke watchdirs in the macOS client. (#5058, macOS Client)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug where download speed limits were ignored for uTP peers. (#5086)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug using announce-list when creating single-tracker private torrents. (#5106)
All Platforms
  • Restored support for path.utf-8 keys in torrent info dictionaries. (#3454)
  • Fixed value of TR_TIME_LOCALTIME environment variable in torrent scripts. (#5006)
  • Limited in-kernel file copying to 2 GiB blocks at a time to avoid potential issues with CIFS mounts. (#5039)
  • Simplified filename info in log messages. (#5055)
  • Fixed std::clamp() assertion failures. (#5080, #5203)
  • Fixed small error calculating protocol overhead when receiving peer messages. (#5091)
  • Fixed incorrect escaping of non-BMP characters when generating JSON. (#5096)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 crash when receiving malformed piece data from peers. (#5097)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 potential crash when downloading from webseeds. (#5161)
  • Improved handling of the leechers param in trackers' announce responses. (#5164)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 regression that stopped increasing the download priority of files' first and last pieces. These pieces are important for making incomplete files previewable / playable while still being downloaded. (#5167)
  • Fixed display of IPv6 tracker URLs. (#5174)
  • Fixed code that could stop being interested in peers that have pieces we want to download. (#5176)
  • Improved sanity checking of magnet links added via RPC. (#5202)
  • Fixed a misleading error message when Transmission is unable to write to the incomplete-dir. (#5217)
  • Worked around an older libdht bug that could provide invalid peer info. (#5218)
  • Restored RPC torrentGet.wanted return value to match 3.00 behavior. (#5170)
macOS Client
  • Fixed minor UI bugs, e.g. layout and control alignment. (#5016, #5018, #5019, #5021, #5035, #5066)
  • Added up / down arrows to upload / download badge info. (#5095)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug where macOS users could see some of their old torrents reappear after removing & restarting. (#5117)
  • Fixed "Unrecognized colorspace number -1" error messages from macOS. (#5219)
  • Fixed bug that caused local data to not be found when adding a new torrent in a custom folder. (#5060)
  • Fixed crash on startup in copyWithZone(). (#5079)
Qt Client
  • Ensured that "Open File" opens the torrent's folder for multi-file torrents. (#5115)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug that prevented batch-adding trackers to multiple torrents at once. (#5122)
  • Fixed per-torrent ratio display in main window. (#5193)
GTK Client
  • Fixed 4.0.0 ignoring -m/--minimized command line option. (#5175)
  • Fixed assertion failure in the progress display when creating a new torrent. (#5180)
Web Client
  • Fixed minor UI bugs, e.g. layout and control alignment. (#5001)
  • Fixed 4.0.0 bug that that failed to save alternate speed begin/end settings changes. (#5033)
  • Fixed broken keyboard shortcuts on desktop Safari. (#5054)
  • Improved colors in both light & dark mode. (#5083, #5114, #5151)
Daemon
  • Made the "unrecognized argument" error message more readable. (#5029)
transmission-remote
  • Fixed a spurious error message when adding magnet links. (#5088)
Everything Else
Transmission screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 4.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Transmission
Download https://transmissionbt.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-03-2023 13:54 9

16-03-2023 • 13:54

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Bron: Transmission

Update-historie

03-06 Transmission 4.1.2 11
20-02 Transmission 4.1.1 26
28-01 Transmission 4.1.0 6
05-'24 Transmission 4.0.6 6
12-'23 Transmission 4.0.5 5
08-'23 Transmission 4.0.4 8
04-'23 Transmission 4.0.3 19
03-'23 Transmission 4.0.2 9
02-'23 Transmission 4.0.1 11
02-'23 Transmission 4.0.0 47
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Klauwhamer 16 maart 2023 14:03
Ik heb dit lang gebruikt op mijn lightweight seedbox, fijne applicatie wel. Alleen moet ik zeggen dat ik qBittorrent tegenwoordig gebruik met een ratio cap 1:2 en het er verder bij laat als dat gerespecteerd is. Als ik ooit nog eens toegang zou krijgen tot een bibliotheek a la Oink, zou ik heroverwegen een seedbox (met Transmission) in te richten.
Greatsword @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 14:34
Hier echt jaren naar tevredenheid Transmission gebruikt, maar toen ik vorig jaar Qbittorent ontdekte met ingebouwde zoek machine heb ik afscheid genomen van transmission. Dat is wat mij betreft toch echt een killer optie.
kalse @Greatsword16 maart 2023 15:20
Ziet er op zich erg OK uit inderdaad en de zoekfunctie is wel handig. Jammer alleen voor OSX gebruikers: "The macOS version is not well supported"....
Step 16 maart 2023 14:30
Ik kan iedereen deze web interface aanraden (ik gebruik het onder macOS). :)
MazDaMan1970 @Step16 maart 2023 15:40
Die kende ik nog niet, ziet er aardig uit, maar helaas nog geen complete dark-mode, zo te zien. Iets wat ik wel heel erg mis, bij Transmission.
DeRinus @MazDaMan197016 maart 2023 17:03
Zit sinds 4.0 in de standaard webinterface =)
Killemov @Step5 april 2023 18:30
Serieus?!?! Wat maakt deze "Flood" web-UI nou zo veel beter dan de meegeleverde web-UI? Hij zal wellicht esthetisch beter passen in een Flood ecosysteem en dat is het dan wel.
Ik heb recentelijk een behoorlijke update gedaan van Shift, waarin heel veel verbeteringen zitten. (o.a. Dark mode.) Overigens zijn een aantal van deze verbeteringen inmiddels ook weer in de standaard web-UI terug te vinden. Bijvoorbeeld het draggen en droppen van torrents op de webpagina. (Had ik overigens 12+ jaar geleden al geïmplementeerd.)
kalse 16 maart 2023 14:14
Ah! Fijn dat bij de OSX versie de pijltjes voor up- en download terug zijn! Raak je toch aan gewend in plaats van alleen een gekleurd balkje... _/-\o_
Roerdomp 16 maart 2023 16:14
Ik loop op Windows vaak tegen het probleem aan dat Open Folder uit het context menu niet werkt. Als ik eerst de properties van een torrent open en het daarna nog eens probeer werkt het wel.

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