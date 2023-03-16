Versie 7.0.1 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, de changelog voor versie 7.0.1 ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Ensure gal is initialized before letting DoRepaint() crash.
- Prevent GAL crash on initialization.
- Fix crash when font face fails to load.
- Improve print quality when using custom fonts. #13891
- Fix incorrect image size. #13884
- Prevent ghost image after canceling bitmap placement.
- Make Freetype access thread safe.
- Fix crash when accessing library tables.
- Fix --use-drill-file-origin command line argument. #13991
- Fix crash deleting project tree items.
- Catch parsing exceptions of PCM local repository.
- Fix Chinese character type support. #14011
- Fix built in color scheme for Python scripting.
- Fix incorrect tilt when plotting italic text. #14023
- Correctly open selected file in text editor. #14086
- Reduce some flickering in PCM.
- Adjust stroke font baseline offset to better match 6.0. #13886
- Fix CADSTAR importer memory leaks.
- Handle dielectric sub-layers in STEP export.
- Fix STEP exporting boards with curves. #14115
- Reload library tables when new libraries are added via PCM. #12500
- Fix layer widget color swatches in HiDPI situations.
Spice Simulator
- Don’t dirty connectivity when moving non-reference schematic field.
- Bug fixes for library symbol pin bounding box generation.
- Make sure screen RTrees are updated when changing bounding boxes.
- Prevent DRC warning from r-appearing after updating footprint. #13802
- Fix too-narrow text edit control on Mac. #13866
- Text box margin should account for border thickness. #13877
- Don’t gray out selection shadows for DNP items. #13878
- Keep image sizes when loading/saving 7.0 schematic files.
- Fix editing wire and bus net label properties. #13936
- Honor blank and white plot option for bitmap images. #14013
- Import arcs correctly in CADSTAR importer. #14101
- Allow change symbol tool to properly undo changes. #14061
- Fix confusing SPICE error when navigating schematic. #14102
- Show selection highlight for symbol reference and value field. #13876
- Fix crash when undoing page number change with hierarchy navigator. #14099
- Correctly handle alternate pin definitions when printing. #14122
- Enable user variable substitution on the 'symbol chooser' datasheet field. #13737
- Use field data from schematic symbol instead of library symbol in BOM script. #14129
Symbol Editor
- Prevent a crash when a spice SW_I lacks two pin net names.
- Prepend correct SPICE prefix when necessary for plotting currents. #13850
- Fix crash when changing IBIS type. #13856
- Fix layout issue in simulation model dialog IBIS fields.
- Prevent setting simulation type from overwriting .options command. #13849
- Prevent crash in simulation plot panel.
- Allow user to specify phase when defining sine wave.
- Allow sources that are both AC and TRAN.
- Save state of "Save all power dissipations" check box in simulation command dialog. #13978.
- Prevent simulation model dialog from picking up the wrong model. #13869
- Set simulation source model parameters correctly. #13912
- Don’t allow 0 simulation field text size. #13987
- Implement default levels for JFET, MOSFET, and MESFET models.
- Don’t allow extra text in simulation properties dialog. #13996
- Don’t change parameter units formatting. #13989
- Save first parameter when editing multiple parameters in model properties dialog. #13852
- Don’t copy model file into spice net list. #13953
- Do not allow power symbol value field to be overwritten in text properties dialog. #14056
- Fix crash when using over-lined text. #14015
- Fix crash when resizing window. #14088
- Do not add unwanted instance field parameter in spice model editor parameter grid is focused. #13756
- Fix broken simulator net list. #14083
- Correct pins for some BJT and MESFET builtin models. #13848
- Fix spacing and font size issues in 3D model preview dialog. #13880
- Fix some initial simulator conditions.
- Convert inline models in Sim.Params fields to SPICE syntax. #14157
- Make simulator model editor parameter grid number formats behave inconsistently. #13851
- Fix crash when loading a spice library for simulation. #12425
Board Editor
- Fix incorrect data when adding new columns to library tree. #13907
- Prevent selected items from becoming invisible. #13944
- Do not default to "common to all units" mode. #14084
Footprint Editor
- Fix crash during DRC check. #13867
- Fix STEP model colors. #13882.
- Allow plotting of multiple board layers per plot in Python. #13841
- Fix more STEP model color issues. #13611
- Enable zone hatch settings in properties panel.
- Do not collide items within a net tie footprint when routing. #13909
- Draw selection layer in front of object instead of behind. #11142
- Fix incorrect rotation of thermal spokes for rotated footprints. #13919
- Do not change visibility objects when changing layer visibility. #13836
- Fix edge clearance bug in DRC custom rule. #13947
- Make zone automatic refill checks more discerning. #11362
- Fix crash in CADSTAR parser.
- Disable automatic zone refilling by default.
- Fix breaking Python plugins in board editor when opening footprint editor.
- Fix pads losing nets after undo.
- Print original net names properly when reconnecting zones/vias.
- Fix some shape properties in properties editor.
- Fix missing knock out text when plotting. #14068
- Set copper edge clearance to a more reasonable default.
- Fix DRC failure to find clearance violations. #13844
- Optimize net name and number text size and position on pad. #13872
- Add bitmap support to Python extension.
- Add ability to ignore copper clearance in custom rules. #14069
- Fix crash when inserting via while routing differential pair with custom rule. #13993
- Synchronize selection of selected items after Python plugin is run.
- Treat dimensions in footprint as text for bounding box calculations.
- Use automatic dimension when unit couldn’t be determined importing from legacy board file.
- Allow undo of alignment operations on groups. #13999
- Do not over writing unspecified DRC constraints. #14070
- Fix rounding errors in gerber files.
- Always export footprint pad holes to STEP files.
- Allow for rounding error in connection width checker. #14130 #14131
- Ensure all attributes are added to polygon items when plotting GERBER files.
- Fix Python API for getting net items.
- Rotate footprint text box correct for non-cardinal rotation angles. #14112
- Fix crashe when changing zone borders with H, V, and 45 degree constraints enabled. #13969
- Fix handling of multi-layer zones in Specctra export.
- Handle fully nested zones correctly. #13915
3D Viewer
- Update all units correctly when changing units in 3D model properties panel. #14156
Python scripting
- Avoid crashing when GL context creation fails.
- Fix model transparency issue. #14005
macOS
- Update Sentry to version 0.60.
- Fix truncation of color panel swatches. #14052
- Fix editing multiple simulation models. #13852