KiCad logo (79 pix)Versie 7.0.1 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden, de changelog voor versie 7.0.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

General Schematic Editor Spice Simulator Symbol Editor
  • Fix incorrect data when adding new columns to library tree. #13907
  • Prevent selected items from becoming invisible. #13944
  • Do not default to "common to all units" mode. #14084
Board Editor Footprint Editor
  • Update all units correctly when changing units in 3D model properties panel. #14156
3D Viewer Python scripting Windows macOS
  • Fix editing multiple simulation models. #13852

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 7.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-03-2023
2 • submitter: styno

16-03-2023 • 18:36

2

Submitter: styno

Bron: KiCad

KiCad

Reacties (2)

Lord Anubis 16 maart 2023 19:08
Nog niet alle nieuwigheden en reparaties ontdekt maar ben er wel blij mee. Terzijde ik gebruik MacOS.
GeroldM 16 maart 2023 23:21
Zelfs mijn 8 jaar oude Linux laptopje (4GB RAM, Intel XE video, HDD vervangen door een 120GB Samsung 850 EVO SSD en een rara Pentium processor met maar 2 kernen) draait deze software redelijk goed, met een niet heel drukke printplaat.

Laatste keer dat ik met dit soort software speelde was in de tijd dat OrCAD absoluut heer en meester was op dit software gebied in het bedrijfsleven en op school. Na school niets meer mee gedaan, maar wou het weer eens hobbymatig oppakken, Zag deze in de repository en dacht, waarom ook niet. Was een prettige verassing en voor mijn doeleinden wel geschikt.

