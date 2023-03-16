Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen, maar voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Vanaf versie 10.4 wordt standaard de cloud-versie geïnstalleerd, wil je een lokale installatie, kun je deze instructies volgen. In Lansweeper uitgave 10.4.2.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added: LAN-8833 Added a new cleanup option to delete unused data for Windows assets that are no longer in the inventory.

LAN-14493 Added a new section in the Scan Test Tool to fetch registry data using WMI. Changed: LAN-12403 A message will display when the installer is ran on systems with unsupported database servers.

LAN-13237 The volume of LsAgent scan file sizes can be reduced by disabling scan items.

LAN-13612 A message will display when the installer is ran on unsupported operating systems.

LAN-14310 Selecting the OT assets menu in the web console will redirect to the cloud OT assets page for linked OT installations.

LAN-14446 The default scanning schedules have been spread out to lower peak network traffic.

LAN-14514 The Microsoft 365 scan and mail tester can test non-default environments.

LAN-14588 More details are provided when cloud prerequisite checks fail.

LAN-14589 Background checks will automatically run every 30 minutes across multiple servers when cloud prerequisite checks fail. Fixed: LAN-2037 LsAgent scans returned an incorrect user domain if the user was logged in using a Remote Desktop session.

LAN-13745 The Lansweeper service sometimes used excessive memory.

LAN-13782 Linux software was not scanned correctly when using LsAgent.

LAN-13984 LsAgent scans would incorrectly update tblAssets.ScanServer, leading to failed deployments.

LAN-14049 The scanning queue would appear stuck when scanning certificates due to a stopped Remote Registry service on the scanning target.

LAN-14089 Reports using the alias “at” could not be edited in the report builder.

LAN-14312 When creating or editing Dynamic Groups that were filtered by IP location, the “Like” operator acted as an “Equal to” operator.

LAN-14323 When Lansweeper’s console default language was not set to English, translation errors occurred.

LAN-14401 Some queries used too much CPU.

LAN-14640 Linux assets were overwritten by other Linux assets if they shared the same IP address.

LAN-14657 The Edit credential screen used the “Login” field instead of the “Username” field.

LAN-14809 A security issue was resolved.

LAN-14810 A security issue was resolved.

LAN-14811 A security issue was resolved.