Astonsoft heeft versie 11.2.1 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 11.2.1 Ctrl + D shortcut in tasks for Consolidated view works again

+ shortcut in tasks for Consolidated view works again Improved synchronization with Google Calendar, NextCloud and EPIM Cloud

Opening of EML files attached to email messages is now possible

Fixed inability to open tasks sorting menu in sidebars and in Today in some cases

Fixed tasks with set date but no time not showing up in Calendar

Fixed “Field "25" not found” error when previewing previous versions of tasks

Fixed couple of errors when trying to print notes

Various other bug fixes to provide you with an even smoother organizing experience