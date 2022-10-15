Versie 3.12 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 3.12:
- Support tixati_local_instance_check.txt in app folder, which allows multiple stand-alone instances to run from separate app folders
- Support tixati_standalone_mode.txt in app folder, which is the same as portable mode except without restricting system folder locations to the same device
- Fixed potential crash when loading corrupt piece data storage file from previous session
- Fixed problems with status area at top of floating channel windows
- Fixed edit box select-on-focus problems in chat room view
- Non-custom colored single and multi-line text views in dialogs now have correct system colors even on dark OS themes
- File and folder selection controls on Windows builds now have proper font-scaled minimum size request
- Fixed rare crash in menu sizing routines on Windows builds
- Paned split views now accurately save/restore divider position when hosting tabbed view with different minimum heights on each tab
- Proper font-scaled minimum sizing for rich-text view and plain-text views on Windows and Linux builds
- Fixed GTK rich-text view selection mouse capture and text highlighting problems
- Single and multi-line edit boxes now properly enforce maximum bytes input with multi-byte UTF8 sequences, preventing text-clipping later
- Tree and list view minimum size request in Windows is now font-proportional
- In GTK builds, all secondary floating windows and dialogs are now destroyed instantly when program is closed, before .dat files save
- Fixed other minor problems with program closedown in GTK main loop exit procedure which were causing crashes
- Auto-Shutdown now correctly executes a system shutdown on both Linux and Windows builds
- Some refinements to tree and list view background painting, now showing proper alternating-row background in all places
- Fixed minor problems when dropping many files onto the main transfers view or categories panel at once
- Paned view divider position is now saved separately for main window chat view and floating channel window chat view
- Fixed rare crash when sorting transfers view by time left or by BPS In/Out
- IPv6 addresses with a trailing double-colon :: are now correctly parsed in all areas of the program, no more unnecessary host resolve
- Fixed problems when manually adding peers from transfer options tab in peers section
- When merging duplicate transfers, web-seed and peer addresses are now properly forwarded from the duplicate transfer to the original
- Adding a transfer by raw torrent hash-ID now works correctly from Add Transfer dialog, WebUI, and ctrl-V in transfers view
- Fixed crash saving core2.dat config file when there are transfers in a rare error state and missing key components
- Magnet-link copy templates now correctly handle [hash2] tag on transfers that only have a v1 hash-ID
- New wildcard: match prefix for Individual Tracker Options in Settings > Transfers > Trackers
- Transfer preload window default enter-key action now works correctly
- Fixed problem with DHT Peer DB view shortcut ctrl-shift ZQZ which creates transfer from selected hash entry
- Fixed problems with channel Secure Local Resource Discovery, which allow peers to find each other on the local LAN
- Minor refinements to the channel list display, some column alignments changed
- Numerous other minor GUI tweaks and fixes throughout the program