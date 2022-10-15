Software-update: Tixati 3.12

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 3.12 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.12:
  • Support tixati_local_instance_check.txt in app folder, which allows multiple stand-alone instances to run from separate app folders
  • Support tixati_standalone_mode.txt in app folder, which is the same as portable mode except without restricting system folder locations to the same device
  • Fixed potential crash when loading corrupt piece data storage file from previous session
  • Fixed problems with status area at top of floating channel windows
  • Fixed edit box select-on-focus problems in chat room view
  • Non-custom colored single and multi-line text views in dialogs now have correct system colors even on dark OS themes
  • File and folder selection controls on Windows builds now have proper font-scaled minimum size request
  • Fixed rare crash in menu sizing routines on Windows builds
  • Paned split views now accurately save/restore divider position when hosting tabbed view with different minimum heights on each tab
  • Proper font-scaled minimum sizing for rich-text view and plain-text views on Windows and Linux builds
  • Fixed GTK rich-text view selection mouse capture and text highlighting problems
  • Single and multi-line edit boxes now properly enforce maximum bytes input with multi-byte UTF8 sequences, preventing text-clipping later
  • Tree and list view minimum size request in Windows is now font-proportional
  • In GTK builds, all secondary floating windows and dialogs are now destroyed instantly when program is closed, before .dat files save
  • Fixed other minor problems with program closedown in GTK main loop exit procedure which were causing crashes
  • Auto-Shutdown now correctly executes a system shutdown on both Linux and Windows builds
  • Some refinements to tree and list view background painting, now showing proper alternating-row background in all places
  • Fixed minor problems when dropping many files onto the main transfers view or categories panel at once
  • Paned view divider position is now saved separately for main window chat view and floating channel window chat view
  • Fixed rare crash when sorting transfers view by time left or by BPS In/Out
  • IPv6 addresses with a trailing double-colon :: are now correctly parsed in all areas of the program, no more unnecessary host resolve
  • Fixed problems when manually adding peers from transfer options tab in peers section
  • When merging duplicate transfers, web-seed and peer addresses are now properly forwarded from the duplicate transfer to the original
  • Adding a transfer by raw torrent hash-ID now works correctly from Add Transfer dialog, WebUI, and ctrl-V in transfers view
  • Fixed crash saving core2.dat config file when there are transfers in a rare error state and missing key components
  • Magnet-link copy templates now correctly handle [hash2] tag on transfers that only have a v1 hash-ID
  • New wildcard: match prefix for Individual Tracker Options in Settings > Transfers > Trackers
  • Transfer preload window default enter-key action now works correctly
  • Fixed problem with DHT Peer DB view shortcut ctrl-shift ZQZ which creates transfer from selected hash entry
  • Fixed problems with channel Secure Local Resource Discovery, which allow peers to find each other on the local LAN
  • Minor refinements to the channel list display, some column alignments changed
  • Numerous other minor GUI tweaks and fixes throughout the program

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

05-05 Tixati 3.34 1
19-03 Tixati 3.33 0
15-01 Tixati 3.32 12
13-12 Tixati 3.31 2
08-'24 Tixati 3.29 0
07-'24 Tixati 3.28 1
07-'24 Tixati 3.26 0
05-'24 Tixati 3.25 3
03-'24 Tixati 3.24 8
03-'24 Tixati 3.22 0
Reacties (6)

productionrw 15 oktober 2022 10:45
Al tijden gebruik ik Tixati voor het downloaden van Linux iso bestanden, ooit begonnen met Utorrent en Qbittorrent maar niks gaat boven Tixati.
Hugo50 @productionrw15 oktober 2022 11:31
Beter dan Deluge?
Yarisken @Hugo5015 oktober 2022 12:52
Veel aanbieders van seedboxen bieden rtorrent en deluge aan. Deluge is vnl populair omdat het de beste torrent client zou zijn voor upload. Ik gebruik Tixati op de laptop, r(u)torrent op mijn seedbox en Qbittorent op mijn htpc aan mijn tv.
In the end doen ze allemaal hetzelfde :-).
Ireyon 15 oktober 2022 13:17
Kan deze tool eenvoudig geïntegreerd worden met bv Sonarr om automatisch magnets te zoeken en aan de queue toevoegen?

Ik zoek iets waarmee ik Disk Station (6.x) kan vervangen omdat deze niet geautomatiseerd met magnet links overweg kan. Handmatig toevoegen uiteraard wel, maar dat is niet automatiseren.

@weballey : Dank! Ga het proberen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ireyon op 22 juli 2024 19:41]

weballey @Ireyon15 oktober 2022 13:55
Je kunt tixati een bepaalde folder laten monitoren op nieuwe torrent files en magnet url files. Als je Sonarr een van beide kunt aan laten maken, zou dat dus moeten kunnen werken.
maali 15 oktober 2022 13:09
de GUI is wel erg opensource :D

