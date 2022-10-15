Versie 3.12 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.12: Support tixati_local_instance_check.txt in app folder, which allows multiple stand-alone instances to run from separate app folders

Support tixati_standalone_mode.txt in app folder, which is the same as portable mode except without restricting system folder locations to the same device

Fixed potential crash when loading corrupt piece data storage file from previous session

Fixed problems with status area at top of floating channel windows

Fixed edit box select-on-focus problems in chat room view

Non-custom colored single and multi-line text views in dialogs now have correct system colors even on dark OS themes

File and folder selection controls on Windows builds now have proper font-scaled minimum size request

Fixed rare crash in menu sizing routines on Windows builds

Paned split views now accurately save/restore divider position when hosting tabbed view with different minimum heights on each tab

Proper font-scaled minimum sizing for rich-text view and plain-text views on Windows and Linux builds

Fixed GTK rich-text view selection mouse capture and text highlighting problems

Single and multi-line edit boxes now properly enforce maximum bytes input with multi-byte UTF8 sequences, preventing text-clipping later

Tree and list view minimum size request in Windows is now font-proportional

In GTK builds, all secondary floating windows and dialogs are now destroyed instantly when program is closed, before .dat files save

Fixed other minor problems with program closedown in GTK main loop exit procedure which were causing crashes

Auto-Shutdown now correctly executes a system shutdown on both Linux and Windows builds

Some refinements to tree and list view background painting, now showing proper alternating-row background in all places

Fixed minor problems when dropping many files onto the main transfers view or categories panel at once

Paned view divider position is now saved separately for main window chat view and floating channel window chat view

Fixed rare crash when sorting transfers view by time left or by BPS In/Out

IPv6 addresses with a trailing double-colon :: are now correctly parsed in all areas of the program, no more unnecessary host resolve

Fixed problems when manually adding peers from transfer options tab in peers section

When merging duplicate transfers, web-seed and peer addresses are now properly forwarded from the duplicate transfer to the original

Adding a transfer by raw torrent hash-ID now works correctly from Add Transfer dialog, WebUI, and ctrl-V in transfers view

Fixed crash saving core2.dat config file when there are transfers in a rare error state and missing key components

Magnet-link copy templates now correctly handle [hash2] tag on transfers that only have a v1 hash-ID

New wildcard: match prefix for Individual Tracker Options in Settings > Transfers > Trackers

Transfer preload window default enter-key action now works correctly

Fixed problem with DHT Peer DB view shortcut ctrl-shift ZQZ which creates transfer from selected hash entry

Fixed problems with channel Secure Local Resource Discovery, which allow peers to find each other on the local LAN

Minor refinements to the channel list display, some column alignments changed

Numerous other minor GUI tweaks and fixes throughout the program