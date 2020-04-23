Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.2.4

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.2.4 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

qBittorrent v4.2.4 release

It contains various qbittorrent and libtorrent networking fixes. Now most issues with VPNs and SOCKS5 proxies should be fixed.

ATTENTION WINDOWS USERS: There's a "qBittorrent" app on the Windows Store which costs money. It isn't an official release nor it is coming from us. The person publicizing it doesn't have permission to use the qBittorrent name/logo.

FFixed:
  • Fix sub-sorting of Transfer list
  • Fix wrong logic that disables "prevent sleeping" timer
  • Set disk cache size for older libtorrent versions
  • Sort locale language list
  • Remove white outline around mascot.png
  • Various fixes in configuring the chosen network interface and not leaking the IP
  • Save "resume data" when torrent storage is moved
  • Avoid holding encoded resume data in memory
  • Fix date format for "Last seen complete"
  • Remove deprecated strict super seeding mode from advanced settings
  • Change default stop_tracker_timeout settings
  • Convert the Log widget to use custom View/Model
  • Change default upload slot choking limits
  • Don't uncheck Authentication checkbox when changing proxy type
  • Reduce ambiguity for selecting tray icons
WebUI:
  • Fix unable to add multiple peers in WebUI
  • Fix UPnP lease duration get/set
Search:
  • Detect python3 executable on Windows

Versienummer 4.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 24,76MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-04-2020 14:199

23-04-2020 • 14:19

9 Linkedin

Bron: qBittorrent

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

qBittorrent

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+18+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Nyarlathotep
23 april 2020 14:32
Het valt mij op dat de applicatie op mijn Synology NAS al jaren niet is bijgewerkt. Staat er elders soms een nieuwe versie? Ik kan in ieder geval zo snel niets vinden...
Reageer
+1Boost9898
@Nyarlathotep23 april 2020 15:02
Is er een reden dat je dit gebruikt in plaats van DS Download Station? Dat werkt perfect naar mijn mening.
Reageer
+1Nyarlathotep
@Boost989823 april 2020 15:04
Het werd mij aangeraden, en werkt ook prettig.
Als Download Station ook een browser plugin heeft, ga ik daar eens naar kijken.
Reageer
+1Boost9898
@Nyarlathotep23 april 2020 15:12
Je kan gewoon via DSM in de browser dan bij je downloads. En ook via de apps kan je overal, ook buiten je netwerk downloads toevoegen en beheren. https://screenshotje.nl/n2716.jpg
Reageer
+1Adanteh
@Nyarlathotep23 april 2020 14:40
Synology NAS is ook geen officiele versie, misschien dat er ergens een ander repo staat met bijgewerkte versie? Ik heb hem er af gegooid omdat het met een wat oudere instap Synology qua snelheid toch niet geweldig was. Heb nu qBittorrent op een Odroid HC2 staan en die trekt makkelijk volle 600mbit
Reageer
+1Nyarlathotep
@Adanteh23 april 2020 14:57
Ah, vandaar.
Ik heb een 2018 model en de gigabit trekt ie wel vol. Het komt soms wat traag op gang.
Wat ik vooral handig vind is de browser plugin.
Ik houd het hier dan nog wel bij... Later maar eens een alternatief zoeken.
Reageer
+1rodolvo
@Nyarlathotep23 april 2020 14:56
Je kan torrents downloaden met synology downloadstation
Reageer
+1bjp
23 april 2020 15:00
ATTENTION WINDOWS USERS: There's a "qBittorrent" app on the Windows Store which costs money. It isn't an official release nor it is coming from us. The person publicizing it doesn't have permission to use the qBittorrent name/logo.
ik was die toevallig tegengekomen, en ik moet zeggen verrast dat er een betalende app van was! Nu snap ik dat die fake is, zag er ook zo uit. Toch erg...
Reageer
0debroervanhenk
@bjp23 april 2020 15:04
Gelukkig gebruikt niemand de Windows Store ;-)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Microsoft Xbox Series X LG CX Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True