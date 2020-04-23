Versie 4.2.4 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

It contains various qbittorrent and libtorrent networking fixes. Now most issues with VPNs and SOCKS5 proxies should be fixed.

ATTENTION WINDOWS USERS: There's a "qBittorrent" app on the Windows Store which costs money. It isn't an official release nor it is coming from us. The person publicizing it doesn't have permission to use the qBittorrent name/logo.

Fix sub-sorting of Transfer list

Fix wrong logic that disables "prevent sleeping" timer

Set disk cache size for older libtorrent versions

Sort locale language list

Remove white outline around mascot.png

Various fixes in configuring the chosen network interface and not leaking the IP

Save "resume data" when torrent storage is moved

Avoid holding encoded resume data in memory

Fix date format for "Last seen complete"

Remove deprecated strict super seeding mode from advanced settings

Change default stop_tracker_timeout settings

Convert the Log widget to use custom View/Model

Change default upload slot choking limits

Don't uncheck Authentication checkbox when changing proxy type

Reduce ambiguity for selecting tray icons

Fix unable to add multiple peers in WebUI

Fix UPnP lease duration get/set