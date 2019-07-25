Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.7.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft enkele dagen geleden een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. De releasenotes voor versie 19.7.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.7.2 Highlights

Support For
  • GEARS 5 BETA
Fixed Issues
  • Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.
  • Textures in Star Wars Battlefront II may appear pixelated or blurry when using DirectX11 API.
  • With Radeon Image Sharpening enabled, Radeon Overlay may flicker in DirectX9 applications or games.
  • Valve Index headset may experience flicker for approximately 30 seconds when launching SteamVR on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
  • Auto Tuning controls in Radeon WattMan may fail to apply to per game profiles when global Radeon WattMan changes are made.
  • Some enemies may experience yellow texture/color corruption in DOOM.
  • Auto Tuning features in Radeon WattMan may show max values instead of increased values when the Auto Tuning results screen is shown.
  • Radeon WattMan memory clock gauge may fail to update when memory clock changes have been made.
  • AMD Display Drivers may fail to uninstall when using express uninstall on Hybrid Graphics system configurations.
Known Issues
  • AMD Log Utility Driver may intermittently fail to install on Windows7 system configurations.
  • Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to appear when toggled in game.
  • Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.
  • Minor stuttering may occur when playing Fortnite during the first few minutes of gameplay on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
  • Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics may experience a black screen during uninstall on Windows7 system configurations. A work around is to perform uninstall in safe mode.
  • Recording clips with Radeon ReLive may result in blank clips on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows7 system configurations.
  • League of Legends may fail to launch on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows7 system configurations.
Important Notes
  • AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition can be found here.
Versienummer 19.7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-7-2
Licentietype Freeware

