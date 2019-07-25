AMD heeft enkele dagen geleden een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. De releasenotes voor versie 19.7.2 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.7.2 Highlights
Support For
Fixed Issues
- GEARS 5 BETA
Known Issues
- Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.
- Textures in Star Wars Battlefront II may appear pixelated or blurry when using DirectX11 API.
- With Radeon Image Sharpening enabled, Radeon Overlay may flicker in DirectX9 applications or games.
- Valve Index headset may experience flicker for approximately 30 seconds when launching SteamVR on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
- Auto Tuning controls in Radeon WattMan may fail to apply to per game profiles when global Radeon WattMan changes are made.
- Some enemies may experience yellow texture/color corruption in DOOM.
- Auto Tuning features in Radeon WattMan may show max values instead of increased values when the Auto Tuning results screen is shown.
- Radeon WattMan memory clock gauge may fail to update when memory clock changes have been made.
- AMD Display Drivers may fail to uninstall when using express uninstall on Hybrid Graphics system configurations.
Important Notes
- AMD Log Utility Driver may intermittently fail to install on Windows7 system configurations.
- Radeon Overlay may intermittently fail to appear when toggled in game.
- Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.
- Minor stuttering may occur when playing Fortnite during the first few minutes of gameplay on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
- Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics may experience a black screen during uninstall on Windows7 system configurations. A work around is to perform uninstall in safe mode.
- Recording clips with Radeon ReLive may result in blank clips on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows7 system configurations.
- League of Legends may fail to launch on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows7 system configurations.
- AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition can be found here.