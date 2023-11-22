Software-update: Macrium Reflect 8.1.7762

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Paramount Software heeft overigens bekendgemaakt per 1 januari 2024 te stoppen met de gratis versie. In versie 8.1.7762 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Rescue Media
  • The Backup Disk Write Performance feature has been added to the Rescue Environment.
  • The Shutdown After Completion option on Rescue Media restore was not working. This has been resolved.
Backup
  • Comments having complex quotes, entered via the Desktop Shortcut option for background tasks, cause the backup to fail. This has been resolved.
  • FAT12/16 Volumes encrypted with Bitlocker would show as unformatted. This has been resolved.
  • Using the mouse scroll wheel in Reflect Monitor could inadvertently change the Power Options combo-box setting. This has been resolved.
User Interface
  • When adding a new backup to the list of existing backups, Reflect could crash if an update of the UI was already in progress. This has been resolved.
Improvements
  • We have added a new Email Content parameter {PCIPv4} so that you can add the workstation's local IP address to backup emails.
  • Reflect can now image Windows Installations where the system partition is installed on a Compact Flash (CF) disk.
Various
  • Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.

Macrium Reflect

Versienummer 8.1.7762
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Paramount Software
Download https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

22-11-2023 • 12:02
4 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

22-11-2023 • 12:02

4

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Paramount Software

Reacties (4)

4
4
2
0
0
1
weballey 22 november 2023 13:48
Ik meen dat er geen freeware versie meer was?
nutty @weballey22 november 2023 15:12
Is er ook niet meer als ik de website bezoek, alleen een trial van 30 dagen.
(mogelijk blijft die daarna zonder toeters en bellen werken, dat weet ik niet)
https://www.macrium.com/products/home
TetsuoShima @weballey23 november 2023 17:58
Er is wel een freeware versie, die heeft ook een update gekregen, maar tweakers is al vele maanden geleden gestopt met het posten van updates hiervan. Het klopt dat de freeware versie wordt stopgezet, dus de huidige update is waarschijnlijk de laatste die gaat komen. Het gaat voornamelijk om een beveiligingspatch.

De update voor de v8.0 freeware versie brengt het versienummer hiervan nu op: 8.0.7690

Patch details: https://updates.macrium.c....7690/details8.0.7690.htm

Download 64-bit versie: https://download.macrium....eflect_setup_free_x64.exe
JosSchaars 22 november 2023 12:49
De lijst van veranderingen/verbeteringen is die van versie 8.1.7675 (9-10-2023).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

