Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Paramount Software heeft overigens bekendgemaakt per 1 januari 2024 te stoppen met de gratis versie. In versie 8.1.7762 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Rescue Media The Backup Disk Write Performance feature has been added to the Rescue Environment.

The Shutdown After Completion option on Rescue Media restore was not working. This has been resolved. Backup Comments having complex quotes, entered via the Desktop Shortcut option for background tasks, cause the backup to fail. This has been resolved.

FAT12/16 Volumes encrypted with Bitlocker would show as unformatted. This has been resolved.

Using the mouse scroll wheel in Reflect Monitor could inadvertently change the Power Options combo-box setting. This has been resolved. User Interface When adding a new backup to the list of existing backups, Reflect could crash if an update of the UI was already in progress. This has been resolved. Improvements We have added a new Email Content parameter {PCIPv4} so that you can add the workstation's local IP address to backup emails.

Reflect can now image Windows Installations where the system partition is installed on a Compact Flash (CF) disk. Various Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.