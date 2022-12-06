Trezor heeft vorige maand voor zijn hardwarewallet Model T firmware uitgebracht met 2.5.3 als versienummer. Hiermee kun je op een veilige manier jouw cryptovaluta beheren door de private key, de sleutel waarmee je betalingen kunt uitvoeren, buiten jouw computer of smartphone op te slaan. Het ondersteunt meer dan 1400 verschillende cryptovaluta's en cryptotokens, zoals bitcoin, ethereum, monero en zcash. De veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Trezor Device Firmware Update November 2022
The November 2022 Trezor device firmware updates brings the Trezor Model T to firmware version 2.5.3 and the following improvements:
Changelog 2.5.3:
- Detect Missing USB Connection. Your hardware wallet will now display the message NO USB CONNECTION if the USB cable you are using doesn’t allow data transfer, or if your USB port is damaged.
- Road to CoinJoin. This firmware version brings infrastructure necessary for the upcoming Bitcoin CoinJoin release next year.
- Fee Rate When Replacing Transation. The transaction fee rate you will pay is now shown to two decimal places on your device screen.
- Zcash Unified Address. Trezor Model T firmware now supports the sending of funds to the new Zcash unified address format.
- Cardano CIP-36 and Monero Fixes. External contributors have brought support for Cardano CIP-36 governance registration format, while Monero addresses have been fixed to display properly, and an issue sending transactions to integrated addresses has been fixed.
Added
Changed
- Optimize touch controller communication. #262
- Add SLIP-0025 CoinJoin accounts. #2289
- Show red error header when USB data pins are not connected. #2366
- Add support for Zcash unified addresses. #2398
- Using hardware acceleration (dma2d) for rendering. #2414
- Add stack overflow detection. #2427
- Show fee rate when replacing transaction. #2442
- Support SetBusy message. #2445
- Add serialize option to SignTx. #2507
- Support for Cardano CIP-36 governance registration format. #2561
- Implement CoinJoin requests. #2577
Fixed
- Extend decimals of fee rate to 2 digits. #2486
- Display only sat instead of sat BTC. #2487
- Remove old BulletProof code from Monero. #2570
- Fix sending XMR transaction to an integrated address. #2213
- Fix XMR primary address display. #2453