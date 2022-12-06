Software-update: Microsoft Edge 108.0.1462.41

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 108 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, wat de veiligheid ten goede moet komen. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • Graph APIs for Cloud Site List Management. New Graph APIs that allow IT admins in organizations to create, manage, and publish their site lists for IE mode in the cloud. For more information, see Use the Edge API in Microsoft Graph.
  • More reliable web defense. Browse the web with more reliable protection thanks to the rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library for Microsoft Edge on Windows, Mac, and Linux. The new SmartScreen library was first made available on Windows and Mac, and now makes its debut on Linux with Microsoft Edge version 108. Microsoft Edge version 108 also brings new product optimizations (that is, better proxy handling) and bug fixes by having the SmartScreen library leverage Microsoft Edge’s built-in network stack.
New policies Obsoleted policy

De zijbalk in Microsoft Edge 104

Versienummer 108.0.1462.41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-12-2022 12:24 23

06-12-2022 • 12:24

23

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

02-'25 Microsoft Edge 133.0.3065.51 0
01-'25 Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.115 6
11-'24 Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.48 17
10-'24 Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.46 3
08-'24 Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.42 16
07-'24 Microsoft Edge 127.0.2651.74 13
06-'24 Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.56 9
05-'24 Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.51 17
04-'24 Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.51 3
03-'24 Microsoft Edge 123.0.2420.53 7
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jvdben 6 december 2022 13:00
Iedereen zijn eigen keuze, maar voor grotere organisaties is Edge helemaal prima. Goed te manage vanuit Intune en makkelijke koppelingen met O365. Nooit meer gedoe over instellingen en favorieten die missen bij vervangen van hardware o.i.d. De wereld is groter dan een tweaker die thuis op zolder zit ;)
Lounge Deluxe @jvdben6 december 2022 13:10
Ik sta ook ingelogd onder Edge met mijn O365 werkaccount en heb alles aangevinkt by sync options, maar instellingen worden bij mij helaas niet bewaard en bij iedere clean install van Windows moet ik alle instellingen weer handmatig aanbrengen. Favorieten worden inderdaad wel perfect opgeslagen en teruggezet. Doe ik dan iets fout? Je kunt de instellingen ook niet exporteren vanuit Edge, dat blijf ik vreemd vinden (geldt ook voor alle O365 applicaties overigens).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lounge Deluxe op 25 juli 2024 10:27]

Veneficus @Lounge Deluxe6 december 2022 13:17
Kan zijn dat je admin dat geblokkeerd heeft; dat zou je even moeten navragen bij je IT afdeling. Bij de eerste releases van Edge was dat bij ons ook zo, omdat IT eerst moest uitzoeken hoe en wat rond beveiliging van de sync optie. Intussen is bij ons vrijwel alles vrijgegeven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Veneficus op 25 juli 2024 10:27]

beerse @jvdben6 december 2022 17:39
Onder msWindows is het voor veel organisaties handig dat er best veel koppelingen tussen het os en de browser zijn. Vooral voor single-sign-on werkt best veel best wel aardig... Ook de koppelingen in het beheer vanuit de door microsoft geleverde systemen gaat best aardig.

Maar voor situaties waarbij die single sign on en dergelijke moet worden doorbroken is het wenselijk om een andere browser, liefst gebaseerd op andere technieken (lees: firefox etc), te gebruiken al kan je soms ook met de 'incognito' of 'stelth' mode werken.
_Thanatos_ @beerse7 december 2022 20:40
MS SSO bestaat dan ook alleen maar voor websites waarop je met je MS-account kunt inloggen. En dat zijn bijkans alle producten van MS zelf, en... niet zoveel meer dan dat. Hooguit wat enterprisey prodcuten die MS gold member ofzo zijn. Maar veruit de meeste websites hebben gewoon een eigen login.

De echte oplossing is als er meer gebruik gemaakt gaat worden van WebAuthn. Maar daar kunnen browsers helaas niets aan doen, behalve het zo goed mogelijk ondersteunen (en dat is al het geval).
zordaz @jvdben6 december 2022 21:17
Totdat je in de ICT werkt en dagelijks met meerdere O365 account tegelijk moet kunnen werken... dan wens ik je veel succes met al die handige integratie...

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 25 juli 2024 10:27]

mdc @jvdben6 december 2022 17:25
Klopt. Mijn persoonlijke ervaring laat weten dat het inderdaad eenvoudig om alles via InTune te managen. Installatie van verschillende addons, homepages, favorites noem maar op. Zeker de aan te raden browser als je het volledige Microsoft pakket gebruikt.
_Thanatos_ @jvdben7 december 2022 20:37
Instellingen en bookmarks enzo, die zitten in je profiel. Dat heeft dus niets met beheer van de browser te maken, maar alles met het correct overzetten van het profiel van die gebruiker, bij het vervangen van de hardware. Alle software die netjes geschreven is (dat is dus inclusief alle mainstream browsers) behoudt dan de instellingen, bookmarks, addons, etc.

Een managed browser in een grote organisatie, dat voelt bij mij meer als een IT-afdeling die wel eventjes voor iedereen denkt te weten wat de juiste instellingen zijn. Die je dan dus nooit zelf aangepast kunt krijgen.
maali 6 december 2022 14:40
ze hebben iig die bug gefixd dat je geen URLs meer kon copy pasten op sommige websites (Discord met name had ik er last van)
_Thanatos_ 6 december 2022 12:46
Een vooralsnog oninteressante browser. De accessibility-settings zijn voor mij nog altijd ondermaats.

En daarbij schendt de browser nog steeds de GDPR-wetgeving, in dat het een cookie-acceptatie eist op het "new tab" tabblad, dat je niet kunt weigeren.
wvkreg @_Thanatos_6 december 2022 12:49
Ieder heeft recht op zijn mening. Deze browser is full Intune manageable en ook voor thuisgebruik tegenwoordig de go-to. Maar je mag lekker Brave gebruiken hoor.
_Thanatos_ @wvkreg6 december 2022 12:53
Brave nog niet geprobeerd, maar voor mij voldoet Firefox. Die heeft de accessibility-setting die ik nodig heb, en legt niet de "new tab" view in de houtgreep.
wvkreg @_Thanatos_6 december 2022 12:53
Geen last new van new tab, opent gewoon een leeg venster zonder melding.
_Thanatos_ @wvkreg6 december 2022 13:01
Dat is fijn voor je. Maar dan heb je de voorwaarden dus geaccepteerd. Er wordt geëist dat je cookies accepteert van een derde partij die niet geaffilieerd is met Microsoft. Ben je je ervan bewust dat er dus een partij is waaraan jij gratis browsergegevens weggeeft, alleen maar omdat Microsoft niet in staat is om zich aan de wetgeving te houden?

Niks te verbergen zeker. Nou. Creditcardnummer en vervaldatum dan a.u.b. :)
Kenhas @_Thanatos_6 december 2022 14:54
Er wordt helemaal niets geëist. Het is de cookie voor de startpagina van Bing. Het is dus niets meer of minder dan wat je op iedere website tegenkomt. Je kunt de cookies trouwens ook gewoon weigeren.

Verander de startpagina naar bijvoorbeeld Google, krijg je helemaal geen cookie melding meer van Microsoft (Bing).

En wat je hierboven beweert met "new tab" in houtgreep begrijp ik ook niet. Je kunt gewoon de pagina instellen die moet gebruikt worden bij New Tab.

Je mag een mening hebben over iets maar baseer die dan op juiste feiten
_Thanatos_ @Kenhas7 december 2022 20:29
Er wordt helemaal niets geëist. Het is de cookie voor de startpagina van Bing. Het is dus niets meer of minder dan wat je op iedere website tegenkomt. Je kunt de cookies trouwens ook gewoon weigeren.
Dat weigeren hebben ze dan zeer recentelijk toegevoegd, blijkbaar hebben ze intern een oepsie gehad, dat de EU ook wetten en regels heeft. Maar los daarvan, wtf moet een nieuwe INGEBOUWDE tab met cookies?! Waarom? Het is een ingebouwde pagina met een zoekbalk. Meer niet. Ik heb géén startpagina dus. Dit is ook de default bij een vanilla installatie. Zie: https://imgur.com/a/N0u4zxq
En wat je hierboven beweert met "new tab" in houtgreep begrijp ik ook niet. Je kunt gewoon de pagina instellen die moet gebruikt worden bij New Tab.
Gewoon, geen pagina. Geen url. Gewoon de ingebouwde new tab page: https://imgur.com/a/RVS60jL
Je mag een mening hebben over iets maar baseer die dan op juiste feiten
Dat is niet verplicht, maar wel gebeurd ;)
wvkreg @_Thanatos_6 december 2022 13:02
Ok, dat is niet proper. Maar dat wordt vast opgelost. En er zijn andere manieren om cookies te blokkeren.
Slaiter @_Thanatos_6 december 2022 14:36
Als Microsoft zich niet aan de wetgeving zou houden hierin, dan zou de browser in diverse landen al verboden zijn.

Overigens kun je de cookies bij New-Tab gewoon weigeren, Je mist dan alleen de "nieuws/weer etc balk onderaan", dus ik weet niet waar je op dit moment op doelt.
_Thanatos_ @Slaiter7 december 2022 20:30
Ja tegenwoordig kun je ze weigeren. Dat is blijkbaar recentelijk toegevoegd. Maar waarom dan? Wat doen cookies daar? Waarom zit daar uberhaupt iets dat ik moet toestaan/weigeren?!

Maar dit is heel lang onmogelijk geweest. En hoe kan een browser verboden worden? Krijg je dan een boete als je em gebruikt? Het is gewoon software. En dan nog, Microsoft doet het gewoon toch. Genoeg voorbeelden uit het verleden van te vinden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 25 juli 2024 10:27]

xFeverr @_Thanatos_6 december 2022 14:41
Ik heb even gekeken en in de cookiebanner staat wel een 'alles weigeren' knop. Om vervolgens overspoeld te worden met RTL Boulevard nieuws en of ik een Verisure alarm wil hebben. Gelukkig kun je al die rommel ook weer uitzetten, maar het is zo onnodig allemaal.

Ach... ik kan je de hand schudden. Firefox is ook mijn daily.
_Thanatos_ @xFeverr7 december 2022 20:30
Ja tegenwoordig kun je ze weigeren. Dat is blijkbaar recentelijk toegevoegd.
Meiklokje 6 december 2022 13:06
Iedereen tract, welke browser je ook hebt, of het internet anders gaat werken met 20 verschillende browsers op je taakbalk. Safari voor mac, edge voor pc, Chrome voor chrome os en firefox voor linux. Simpel toch ? Niks op het internet is secure zolang je verbinding blijft maken.

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