Microsoft heeft versie 108 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, wat de veiligheid ten goede moet komen. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates Graph APIs for Cloud Site List Management. New Graph APIs that allow IT admins in organizations to create, manage, and publish their site lists for IE mode in the cloud. For more information, see Use the Edge API in Microsoft Graph.

More reliable web defense. Browse the web with more reliable protection thanks to the rewritten Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library for Microsoft Edge on Windows, Mac, and Linux. The new SmartScreen library was first made available on Windows and Mac, and now makes its debut on Linux with Microsoft Edge version 108. Microsoft Edge version 108 also brings new product optimizations (that is, better proxy handling) and bug fixes by having the SmartScreen library leverage Microsoft Edge’s built-in network stack. New policies EncryptedClientHelloEnabled - TLS Encrypted ClientHello Enabled

NewTabPageAppLauncherEnabled - Hide App Launcher on Microsoft Edge new tab page Obsoleted policy NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled Enable new SmartScreen library