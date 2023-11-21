Firmware-update: Trezor Safe 3 / Model T 2.6.3

Trezor heeft voor zijn hardwarewallets de Safe 3- (T2B1-) en Model T- (T2T1-)firmware uitgebracht met 2.6.3 als versienummer. Hiermee kun je op een veilige manier jouw cryptovaluta beheren door de private key, de sleutel waarmee je betalingen kunt uitvoeren, buiten jouw computer of smartphone op te slaan. Het ondersteunt meer dan 8000 verschillende cryptovaluta's en cryptotokens, zoals bitcoin, ethereum, monero en zcash. De veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Version 2.6.3

Added
  • Support interaction-less upgrade. #2919
  • Allowed non-zero address index in Cardano staking paths. #3242
  • T2B1: Turn the screen off when device is locked, to prolong OLED life. #3377
Changed
  • T2T1: Adjust buttons used for scrolling multipage content. #2888
Fixed
  • T2T1: Fixed backlight flickering at the end of PIN loader animation. #3311
Version 2.6.2

Added
  • T2B1: Integrate Optiga into PIN verification. #3296
Version 2.6.1

Added
  • T2B1: Implement UI. #2610
  • QR code display when exporting XPUBs. #3047
  • Added hw model field to all vendor headers. #3048
  • Added firmware update without interaction. #3205
  • Split builds of different parts to use simple util.s assembler, while FW+bootloader use interconnected ones. #3205
  • Add support for address chunkification in Receive and Sign flow. #3237
  • T2B1: Implement device authentication. #3255
  • T2B1: Use Optiga as a source of randomness in seed generation. #3256
Changed
  • T2T1: Changed design of the path warning screen. #2161
  • Update to MicroPython 1.19.1. #2341
  • Introduce multisig warning to BTC receive flow. #2937
  • Introduce multiple account warning to BTC send flow. #2937
Removed
  • MUE coin support. #3216
Fixed
  • T2T1: Fixed gamma correction settings for. #2955
  • T2T1: Fix more info button on shamir recovery screen. #3218
Version 2.6.0

Added
  • Signed Ethereum network and token definitions from host. #15
  • CoSi collective signatures on Model T. #450
  • Support Ledger Live legacy derivation path m/44'/coin_type'/0'/account. #1749
  • Updated bootloader to 2.1.0. #1901
  • Show source account path in BTC signing. #2151
  • Show path for internal outputs in BTC signing. #2152
  • Add model info to image and check when installing bootloader, prevent bootloader downgrade. #2623
  • Allow proposed Casa m/45' multisig paths for Bitcoin and Ethereum. #2682
  • Support for external reward addresses in Cardano CIP-36 registrations. #2692
  • Add address confirmation screen to EIP712 signing flow. #2818
  • Add the possibility of rebooting the device into bootloader mode. #2841
Changed
  • Switched to redesigned, Rust-based user interface. #1922
  • Ignore channel ID in U2F. #2205
  • Micropython code optimizations to make the code take less flash space. #2525
  • CPU Frequency increased to 180 MHz. #2587
  • Fixed display blinking by increasing backlight PWM frequency. #2595
  • Updated FAT FS library to R0.15. #2611
  • Auto-lock timer is no longer restarted by USB messages, only touch screen activity. #2651
  • Updated UI and terminology in Cardano CIP-36 registrations. #2692
  • Ethereum's EIP-712 signing no longer restricts the maximum field size to 1024 bytes. #2746
  • Force basic attestation in FIDO2 for google.com. #2834
Fixed
  • Enable Trezor to work as a FIDO2 authenticator for Apple. #2784
  • Fix RNG for bootloader and make insecure PRNG opt-in, not opt-out. #2899
Security
  • Match and validate script type of change-outputs in Bitcoin signing.

Trezor TREZOR T

Versienummer 2.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Website Trezor
Download https://trezor.io/trezor-suite
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 21-11-2023 13:11 4

21-11-2023 • 13:11

4

Bron: Trezor

Update-historie

17-01 Trezor Safe 3/5 / Model T 2.8.7 0
11-'23 Trezor Safe 3 / Model T 2.6.3 4
12-'22 Trezor Model T 2.5.3 2
06-'20 Trezor One 1.9.1 / Model T 2.3.1 0
11-'19 Trezor T 2.1.8 0
03-'19 Trezor One 1.8.0 / Model T 2.1.0 0

Lees meer

Trezor Safe 3

vanaf € 79,-

Alles over dit product

Trezor T

vanaf € 109,-

4 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Gadgets Trezor

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
4
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 21 november 2023 13:47
Wat als je op een veilige manier een backup wilt hebben? Eén is geen immers. Heb je dan 2 van deze dure apparaten nodig of is er ook een goedkoper en veilig alternatief in de vorm van bv een wat minder luxe model?
DexterDee @Bor21 november 2023 13:58
Je backup bestaat uit het veiligstellen van je Private Key. Dat zijn de 12 of 24 woorden die worden gegenereerd. Met deze "seed phrase" kun je een nieuwe Trezor inrichten of een willekeurige andere (hardware) wallet gebruiken. Je kunt namelijk ook restoren naar een Ledger of zelfs naar een software wallet als je dat zou willen.

Om de seed phrase te backuppen kun je de woorden op een papiertje schrijven en in een kluis leggen, maar daar zijn ook betere methoden voor. Er bestaan bijvoorbeeld "steel plates" waar je de woorden in kunt etsen of 'punchen'. De stalen plaat kan dan zelfs een woningbrand overleven.
DedSec85 21 november 2023 14:36
Is Trezor nou een van de beste hardware-wallets? Of is Ledger of Coldcard dan beter? Volgens mij is die laatste helemaal air-gapped en daardoor minder gebruiksvriendelijk?

@Bor Belangrijkste is een back-up van je seed phrase. Fabrikanten zoals Cryptotag en Cryptosteel bieden oplossingen aan om het in titanium etc. te ponsen. Je kunt alle woorden ook uit je hoofd leren, meer heb je niet nodig. Als jij een Trezor hebt, een wallet koopt van een ander merk (bijv. Ledger), dan kan je door alleen die woorden in te voeren alles weer terugzetten. Je seed phrase bewaar je nooit digitaal en geef je nooit en te nimmer als daar om wordt gevraagd!
Memori 21 november 2023 15:28
@DedSec85 Zijn allemaal wel prima. Over Ledger is wel wat opspraak te vinden vanwege hun cloud backup programma, maar dat is opt-in en als je nooit online gaat met je Ledger is er helemaal geen probleem.

Edit: had een reactie op @DedSec85 moeten zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Memori op 23 juli 2024 04:42]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq