Trezor heeft voor zijn hardwarewallets de Safe 3- (T2B1-) en Model T- (T2T1-)firmware uitgebracht met 2.6.3 als versienummer. Hiermee kun je op een veilige manier jouw cryptovaluta beheren door de private key, de sleutel waarmee je betalingen kunt uitvoeren, buiten jouw computer of smartphone op te slaan. Het ondersteunt meer dan 8000 verschillende cryptovaluta's en cryptotokens, zoals bitcoin, ethereum, monero en zcash. De veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Version 2.6.3
Added
Changed
- Support interaction-less upgrade. #2919
- Allowed non-zero address index in Cardano staking paths. #3242
- T2B1: Turn the screen off when device is locked, to prolong OLED life. #3377
Fixed
- T2T1: Adjust buttons used for scrolling multipage content. #2888
Version 2.6.2
- T2T1: Fixed backlight flickering at the end of PIN loader animation. #3311
Added
Version 2.6.1
- T2B1: Integrate Optiga into PIN verification. #3296
Added
Changed
- T2B1: Implement UI. #2610
- QR code display when exporting XPUBs. #3047
- Added hw model field to all vendor headers. #3048
- Added firmware update without interaction. #3205
- Split builds of different parts to use simple util.s assembler, while FW+bootloader use interconnected ones. #3205
- Add support for address chunkification in Receive and Sign flow. #3237
- T2B1: Implement device authentication. #3255
- T2B1: Use Optiga as a source of randomness in seed generation. #3256
Removed
- T2T1: Changed design of the path warning screen. #2161
- Update to MicroPython 1.19.1. #2341
- Introduce multisig warning to BTC receive flow. #2937
- Introduce multiple account warning to BTC send flow. #2937
Fixed
- MUE coin support. #3216
Version 2.6.0
- T2T1: Fixed gamma correction settings for. #2955
- T2T1: Fix more info button on shamir recovery screen. #3218
Added
Changed
- Signed Ethereum network and token definitions from host. #15
- CoSi collective signatures on Model T. #450
- Support Ledger Live legacy derivation path m/44'/coin_type'/0'/account. #1749
- Updated bootloader to 2.1.0. #1901
- Show source account path in BTC signing. #2151
- Show path for internal outputs in BTC signing. #2152
- Add model info to image and check when installing bootloader, prevent bootloader downgrade. #2623
- Allow proposed Casa m/45' multisig paths for Bitcoin and Ethereum. #2682
- Support for external reward addresses in Cardano CIP-36 registrations. #2692
- Add address confirmation screen to EIP712 signing flow. #2818
- Add the possibility of rebooting the device into bootloader mode. #2841
Fixed
- Switched to redesigned, Rust-based user interface. #1922
- Ignore channel ID in U2F. #2205
- Micropython code optimizations to make the code take less flash space. #2525
- CPU Frequency increased to 180 MHz. #2587
- Fixed display blinking by increasing backlight PWM frequency. #2595
- Updated FAT FS library to R0.15. #2611
- Auto-lock timer is no longer restarted by USB messages, only touch screen activity. #2651
- Updated UI and terminology in Cardano CIP-36 registrations. #2692
- Ethereum's EIP-712 signing no longer restricts the maximum field size to 1024 bytes. #2746
- Force basic attestation in FIDO2 for google.com. #2834
Security
- Enable Trezor to work as a FIDO2 authenticator for Apple. #2784
- Fix RNG for bootloader and make insecure PRNG opt-in, not opt-out. #2899
- Match and validate script type of change-outputs in Bitcoin signing.