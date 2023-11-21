Versie 4.6.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn twee downloads beschikbaar. De ene bevat libtorrent 1.2, de andere versie 2.0. Voor de gebruikersinterface wordt van Qt6 gebruikgemaakt, wat betekent dat het niet langer op Windows 7 en 8 draait. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New feature:
Bugfix:
- Add option to enable previous Add new torrent dialog behavior
WebUI:
- Prevent crash due to race condition when adding magnet link
- Fix Enter key behavior when add new torrent
- Add missing main window icon
- Update size of selected files when selection is changed
- Correctly handle changing save path of torrent w/o metadata
- Use appropriate icon for "moving" torrents in transfer list
Windows:
- Drop WebUI default credentials
- Add I2P settings to WebUI
- Fix duplicate scrollbar on Transfer List
- Fix .torrent file upload on iPadOS
- Fix incorrect subcategory sorting
- Correctly set save path in RSS rules
- Allow to request torrents count via WebAPI
- Improve performance of getting torrent numbers via WebAPI
- Improve free disk space checking for WebAPI
Linux:
- NSIS: Fixed typo in the installer's hungarian translation
macOS:
- Fix invisible tray icon with Qt5 in Linux
