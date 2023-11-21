Versie 4.6.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Fransman Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. Er zijn twee downloads beschikbaar. De ene bevat libtorrent 1.2, de andere versie 2.0. Voor de gebruikersinterface wordt van Qt6 gebruikgemaakt, wat betekent dat het niet langer op Windows 7 en 8 draait. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New feature: Add option to enable previous Add new torrent dialog behavior Bugfix: Prevent crash due to race condition when adding magnet link

Fix Enter key behavior when add new torrent

Add missing main window icon

Update size of selected files when selection is changed

Correctly handle changing save path of torrent w/o metadata

Use appropriate icon for "moving" torrents in transfer list WebUI: Drop WebUI default credentials

Add I2P settings to WebUI

Fix duplicate scrollbar on Transfer List

Fix .torrent file upload on iPadOS

Fix incorrect subcategory sorting

Correctly set save path in RSS rules

Allow to request torrents count via WebAPI

Improve performance of getting torrent numbers via WebAPI

Improve free disk space checking for WebAPI Windows: NSIS: Fixed typo in the installer's hungarian translation Linux: Fix invisible tray icon with Qt5 in Linux macOS: Remove "Physical memory