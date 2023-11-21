Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 120.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 120 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer links kopiëren en die ontdoen van trackinginformatie. Verder worden certificaten uit de OS-root store nu automatisch geïmporteerd en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot privacy en beveiliging. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox supports a new “Copy Link Without Site Tracking” feature in the context menu which ensures that copied links no longer contain tracking information.
  • Firefox now supports a setting (in Preferences → Privacy & Security) to enable Global Privacy Control. With this opt-in feature, Firefox informs the websites that the user doesn’t want their data to be shared or sold.
  • Firefox’s private windows and ETP-Strict privacy configuration now enhance the Canvas APIs with Fingerprinting Protection, thereby continuing to protect our users’ online privacy.
  • Firefox has enabled Cookie Banner Blocker by default in private windows for all users in Germany. Firefox will now auto-refuse cookies and dismiss annoying cookie banners for supported sites.
  • Firefox has enabled URL Tracking Protection by default in private windows for all users in Germany. Firefox will remove non-essential URL query parameters that are often used to track users across the web.
  • Firefox now imports TLS trust anchors (e.g., certificates) from the operating system root store. This will be enabled by default on Windows, macOS, and Android, and if needed, can be turned off in settings (Preferences → Privacy & Security → Certificates).
  • Keyboard shortcuts have now been added for editing and deleting a selected credential on about:logins. For editing - Alt + enter (Option + return on macOS) and for deleting - Alt + Backspace (Option + Delete on macOS).
  • Users on Ubuntu Linux now have the ability to import from Chromium when both are installed as Snap packages.
  • Picture-in-Picture now supports corner snapping on Windows and Linux - just hold Ctrl as you move the PiP window.
Fixed Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • The User Activation API has now been added, allowing JavaScript to check if the user currently is or has been active with the page (clicking, etc) with navigator.userActivation.
  • Early Hints Preconnect, the informational status code 103, is now enabled. This allows servers to send resource Link headers before the final HTTP response and improves performance on servers using this feature. (read more)
  • Users can now use an added devtools feature to simulate browser tabs to be offline.
  • The Style Editor panel now features a new "Pretty Print" button located in the footer of the panel, similar to the pretty print button found in the Debugger panel. This can be used to format stylesheets (e.g., those that are minified). The previous functionality, where minified files were automatically formatted, has been removed.
  • The Rules panel within the Inspector panel now displays colors in the new CSS Color 4 formats (e.g., OKLCH) as hexadecimal/named colors. This ensures that it matches the original values used by the current page.
Web Platform
  • lh and rlh units can now be parsed and computed correctly as lengths. This allows authors to specify lengths in terms of the element's (or the root element's) line height.
  • WebAssembly GC is now enabled by default, which allows new languages, such as Dart or Kotlin, to run on Firefox. This makes it possible for reference cycles between the guest language and host browser to be collected.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 120.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 120.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-11-2023
25

21-11-2023 • 16:14

25

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (25)

skatebiker 21 november 2023 16:37
Inderdaad. Maar waarom bepaalde opties alleen in Duitsland ??? Wat een rare discriminatie, dat moet gewoon wereldwijd worden op op zijn minst in de EU en USA.
SiGNe @skatebiker21 november 2023 16:45
Heeft te maken met strengere regels in Duitsland.
Anderen kunnen de Cookie Banner Blocker zelf installeren en/of activeren.
- peter - @SiGNe21 november 2023 18:08
Ik zie dat je in about:config, cookiebanners.service.mode op 2 moet zetten. Ben benieuwd.
Uruk-Hai @- peter -21 november 2023 19:06
Ik heb het aangepast op jouw aanwijzingen en ben vervolgens naar diverse sites gegaan, maar daar krijg ik nog steeds een cookiemelding.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 23 juli 2024 05:42]

- peter - @Uruk-Hai21 november 2023 19:12
Ja ik helaas ook idd.
locke960 @- peter -21 november 2023 22:50
for supported sites
Zal op dit moment vooral Duitse sites zijn denk ik.

De feature is leuk, maar lijkt af te hangen van constant onderhoud, net zoals ad block lijsten.
Eigenlijk is dit een feature die in een add-on thuishoort, en niet in de core-browser.
SiGNe @- peter -22 november 2023 01:57
https://addons.mozilla.or...ferral&utm_content=search
Kan ook nog.
Uruk-Hai @SiGNe22 november 2023 07:22
Die helpt bij mij ook niet.

Update: ik kon vanwege Cookie-Banner-Blocker geen geld meer overmaken op de ING website.
Ik heb het verwijderd en daarna werkte alles weer normaal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 23 juli 2024 05:42]

lenwar
@Uruk-Hai22 november 2023 09:38
Ik gebruik zelf Consent-o-matic:
https://addons.mozilla.org/nl/firefox/addon/consent-o-matic/

Daar kun je zelf ook custom regels in zetten. (al moet ik erkennen dat dat niet heel gebruiksvriendelijk gaat voor mij)
locke960 @SiGNe21 november 2023 22:43
Regels? Daar kan ik niets over vinden. Waar heb je dat vandaan?

Het lijkt me erg onwaarschijnlijk. Regels wat websites wel en niet mogen, dat is duidelijk, die bestaan. Maar regels die stellen hoe een browser zich moet gedragen m.b.t. tot cookies en cookie banners, maar alleen in "private mode', heb ik nog nooit van gehoord.
xception @locke96021 november 2023 23:06
Op deze website staat wat meer info over Cookie Banner handling en een link naar een lijst met alle websites waarop die functie werkt: https://community.mozilla...x-cookie-banner-handling/

De lijst: https://docs.google.com/s...cv69o-KfHtK-aA/edit#gid=0 en hierin staan ook wat Nederlandse en Belgische websites.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xception op 23 juli 2024 05:42]

lenwar
@xception22 november 2023 09:32
In de praktijk werkt het op meer sites.
Er zijn een aantal standaard frameworks waar veel sites mee werken.
Bijvoorbeeld de DPG-Media sites werkt het ook op, maar die staan niet op de lijst.

N.B. Wat ik trouwens zie gebeuren, is dat de 'Social Media' cookies worden aangezet door Firefox. Daar ben ik dan weer niet zo blijk mee. Toch maar terug naar een add-on :)
locke960 @xception22 november 2023 12:15
Ik heb die site ook gevonden, maar zie daar niets staan over regelgeving in Duitsland die dit gedrag verplicht.

Die site beweert overigens ook dat ze een "Accept All" doen als ze geen "Reject All" kunnen doen. Lijkt me geen gewenst gedrag. Maar goed, die site lijkt een jaar oud te zijn, en het staat ook niet in de Firefox 120 release notes, dus dat is misschien incorrecte informatie.
eprillios @skatebiker21 november 2023 23:45
Ik denk dat Duitsland - dat bekendstaat als privacy-minded land - hier als proeftuin dient voor een verdere uitrol later.
lenwar
@skatebiker22 november 2023 09:26
offtopic:
[quote]op zijn minst in de EU en USA.[/quote]
Wat interesseert jou het nou hoe ze het in de VS regelen? En waarom alleen de EU en de VS en niet Canada/Australië/VK/enz.


Ik wist overigens niet eens dat de optie in Firefox zat. Gelijk maar aangezet. Ik had hier een add-on voor, maar als het direct vanuit de browser/Mozilla komt heb ik daar toch een beter gevoel bij.

Anyway.
In Duitsland zijn de regels aanzienlijk strakker dan in de rest van EU.


Edit: Ik zie net dat deze standaardfunctie de cookies van social media aan zet. Dus toch maar terug naar m'n add-on :(

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 23 juli 2024 05:42]

nokiaan958GB 21 november 2023 22:17
Ben hier nog steeds heel blij mee.

De laatste tijd helaas zo nu en dan wel gesodemieter zonder te weten wat er veranderd is en hoe ik dat kan uitzetten en te weinig tijd om het uit te zoeken en eventueel te melden.

Ben ik met deze update ook de vele ongevraagde meldingen kwijt waarin ik moet kiezen of ik de pagina wil vertalen?
Xfade @nokiaan958GB21 november 2023 23:31
Die kan je heel simpel uitzetten, het translate beta icoontje staat in de adresbalk rechts, als je die aanklikt kan je dit wegvinken.
Jazco2nd
@nokiaan958GB22 november 2023 00:38
Je zegt toch gewoon dat je NL nooit wil vertalen? Dus je ziet 1x een onnodige melding en dat is alles. Verder is vertaling toch super om te hebben voor andere talen?
skatebiker @nokiaan958GB22 november 2023 09:34
about:config
browser.translations.autoTranslate => false
dan vertaalt die niet meer automatisch.
Jazco2nd
21 november 2023 18:27
Firefox has enabled Cookie Banner Blocker by default in private windows for all users in Germany. Firefox will now auto-refuse cookies and dismiss annoying cookie banners for supported sites.
Ze bedoelen natuurlijk third party cookies. Het is jammer dat dit niet is ingeburgerd en iedereen in plaats daarvan alle cookies (essentieel onderdeel van het internet) over 1 kam scheert.
lenwar
@Jazco2nd22 november 2023 11:48
Nee, ze bedoelen tracking cookies. Die kunnen in theorie ook first party zijn.
xzaz 21 november 2023 16:31
Mozilla zou echt vol moeten inzetten op 'het vrije internet'.
beerse
@xzaz22 november 2023 10:50
Op zich heb je gelijk. Volgens mij doen ze dat ook al. Het is vooral aan de definitie van 'het vrije internet'.

Zo heb je bijvoorbeeld de vrijheid van de aandbieders om jou te profileren en te volgen, een vrijheid waar ik zo mijn bedenkingen op heb.
Wouterie @xzaz22 november 2023 12:41
Als je niet specificeert wat je daarmee bedoelt dan is het snel het 'Wilde Westen'.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

