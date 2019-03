DBeaver is een tool om databases te beheren. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 6.0 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 6.0



DBeaver 6.0 is our new major release.



Changes since 5.0: Added support for different cloud databases in AWS and Azure,

Significantly improved support for PostgreSQL and SQL Server

Increased number supported drivers to more than 70.

Renovated connection wizard and data migration tools.

Added analytical panels, customizable dashboards, mock data generators, SQL debugger.

Modernized UI, significantly improved dark theme support

Closed more than 1600 issues on GitHub.

And a lot of other things Thank you for your support!



Changes since 5.3.5: Navigator: Filters were fixed for multi-database drivers (PostgreSQL, SQL Server) Folders management was improved (move, drag-n-drop, etc) Scripts ordering was fixed

Data view: Multiple cells editor was fixed (performance) Plain text presentation was improved Context menus were fixed

PostgreSQL: Views dependencies tab was added Composite data types rendering and editing was fixed GIS data types rendering was fixed Table columns collation support was added Geometry type and SRID are shown in DDL Support of triggers delete was added

SQL Server: Tables DDL generation was improved Column default values render was fixed

Sybase procedures loading was fixed

BigQuery: error position discovery was added

Generic driver: JDBC URL

Dashboards rendering was fixed

ERD: rendering was fixed (IDEF1X compatibility)

Tools editor opening was fixed (sessions, locks)

CSV import: support of custom data/tme format was added

SQL editor colors were updated for dark theme

Multiple shortcuts were fixed

CrateDB driver was added

Elasticsearch driver was fixed (6.6 compatibility)

Some icons in UI were updated

A lot of minor UI fixes