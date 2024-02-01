Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.86.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al net februari is, wordt deze versie nog als de januariuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
January 2024 (version 1.86)
Welcome to the January 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Per-window zoom levels - Adjust the zoom level for each window independently.
- Hey Code voice command - Start a chat session with a voice command.
- Multi-file diff editor - Quickly review diffs across multiple files in the diff editor.
- Triggered breakpoints - Efficient debugging with breakpoint dependencies.
- Expanded Sticky Scroll support - Sticky Scroll in tree views and notebooks.
- Markdown paste options - Rich paste support for links, video, and audio elements.
- Flexible Auto Save options - Skip Auto Save on errors or save only for specific file types.
- Source Control input - Customize commit input and per-language editor settings.
- Extension notifications - Fine-grained control for disabling notifications per extension.
- GitHub Copilot updates - Improved default context, add file as context, AI fixes.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.