Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.86.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.86.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al net februari is, wordt deze versie nog als de januariuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:

January 2024 (version 1.86)

Welcome to the January 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.86.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-02-2024 17:33
7 • submitter: guidogast

01-02-2024 • 17:33

7

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

16-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.2 3
09-05 Visual Studio Code 1.100.0 6
17-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.3 0
11-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.2 0
09-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.1 5
04-04 Visual Studio Code 1.99.0 12
14-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.2 0
11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.1 0
06-03 Visual Studio Code 1.98.0 6
14-02 Visual Studio Code 1.97.2 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
7
5
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
gimbal 1 februari 2024 19:24
Visual Studio Code zit denk ik wel een beetje aan het einde voor me. Over een paar maandjes ga ik Zed proberen, als het nog iets langer tijd in de oven heeft gehad nu het recentelijk open source ging.

Hoe minder Electron, hoe beter.
BugBoy @gimbal1 februari 2024 20:03
De productiviteit van een IDE zit vooral in een goede ondersteuning van de programmeertaal van je keuze. Dat is bij VS Code over het algemeen redelijk goed voor elkaar. Persoonlijk vind ik de -betaalde- versies van JetBrains vaak nog net even lekkerder, maar ik heb niet vaak het gevoel afgeremd te worden door VS Code omdat het te traag is. Snel werken met een IDE doe je vooral door de keybindings goed te kennen en weten hoe je snel navigeert door je code.

Electron heeft wellicht geen goede naam, maar toch is VS Code vaak sneller dan de (native) Visual Studio.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BugBoy op 22 juli 2024 21:57]

Hayertjez @gimbal2 februari 2024 08:57
Volgens mij is het niet het echte Electron framework wat ze gebruiken maar heeft Microsoft zelf een framework gebouwd zoals Electron maar dan met minder overhead.
Cybertinus994 2 februari 2024 00:07
Als je remote SSH gebruikt naar een server met een oudere Linux versie (CentOS 7, Ubuntu 18.04, Amazon Linux 2), dan werkt dat vanaf deze versie niet meer. VSCode 1.86.0 remote SSH vereist glibc >= 2.28 op de target server en de genoemde distro’s hebben allen een oudere glibc.
VSCode zelf zegt om op 1.85.2 te blijven als je deze functionaliteit naar deze oudere distro’s nodig hebt
tweakingtoday @Cybertinus9946 februari 2024 13:08
Ik loop hier ook tegenaan. Verschillende servers waar ik via SSH verbinding mee moet maken geven deze melding. Vooralsnog kwam vanuit VSC het advies om te downgraden naar 1.85.2, en automatisch update uit te zetten.
Deze ochtend is er een nieuw bericht gekomen van het VSC team.
Thank you very much for your feedback and thank you for sharing your passion for VS Code and sharing how it is being used to enable various scenarios. We have discussed this more in the VS Code team and we have decided to allow VS Code to connect to an OS that is not supported by VS Code (no support for glibc >= 2.28) for 12 more months.

We hope this will provide the needed time for you and your companies to migrate to newer Linux distributions. VS Code will show the appropriate dialog and banner that you are connecting to an OS that is not supported by VS Code.

We expect these changes to land in our recovery release that will happen later this week. Thank you
Cybertinus994 @tweakingtoday7 februari 2024 16:01
Yes, helemaal blij mee. En zojuist hebben ze gezegd dat ze het morgen gaan releasen. Dus dan kan ik gaan upgraden van 1.85.2 naar 1.86.1, en kan ik weer met remote-ssh gaan werken. Fijn :)
Hayertjez 2 februari 2024 08:59
Ben benieuwd hoe de per window zoom uitvalt. Ik heb zitten tweaken met font grootte. Maar denk dat het nu nog iets beter aan te passen is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq