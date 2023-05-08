Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.1.7 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

Today we switch to OpenVPN 2.6 including deferred authentication which we know some people have been waiting for. The routing subsystem received a refactor to integrate default gateway switching into the actual routing code.

Suricata was finally updated to a newer release since the Netmap (IPS) stall bug inside their code had been found and fixed while we were still using an older code base that did not have the error.

Please also note that OpenVPN does no longer support the XOR feature due to FreeBSD ports blocking these types of out-of-project contributions and OpenVPN itself was never interested in supporting it natively. We have been keeping this alive since 2015, but several alternatives exist now that were not available back then.