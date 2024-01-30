Software-update: 7-Zip 24.00 bèta

7-Zip logo (45 pix) Versie 24.00 van 7-Zip is uitgebracht, een ontwikkelversie. Dit opensource-archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met een groot aantal compressieformaten, waaronder zip, cab, rar, arj, lzh, chm, gzip, bzip2, z, tar, cpio, rpm, deb en uiteraard het zelfontwikkelde 7z. Verder is de software in staat om iso-bestanden en nsis-installatiepakketten te openen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new after 7-Zip 23.01:
  • 7-Zip now can unpack ZSTD archives (.zst filename extension).
  • 7-Zip now can unpack ZIP, SquashFS and RPM archives that use ZSTD compression method.
  • 7-Zip now supports fast hash algorithm XXH64 that is used in ZSTD.
  • 7-Zip now can unpack RAR archives (that use larger than 4 GB dictionary) created by new WinRAR 7.00.
  • 7-Zip now can unpack DMG archives that use XZ (ULMO/LZMA) compression method.
  • 7-zip now can unpack NTFS images with cluster size larger than 64 KB.
  • 7-zip now can unpack MBR and GDP images with 4 KB sectors.
  • Speed optimizations for archive unpacking: rar, cab, wim, zip, gz.
  • Speed optimizations for hash caclulation: CRC-32, CRC-64, Blake2sp.
  • The bug was fixed: 7-Zip for Linux could fail for multivolume creation in some cases.
  • Some bugs were fixed.

7-Zip screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7-Zip 24.00 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 7-Zip
Download https://sourceforge.net/p/sevenzip/discussion/45797/thread/de1d20a156/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: 7-Zip

30-11 7-Zip 24.09 6
08-'24 7-Zip 24.08 3
06-'24 7-Zip 24.07 11
05-'24 7-Zip 24.06 13
05-'24 7-Zip 24.05 7
04-'24 7-Zip 24.04 bèta 5
03-'24 7-Zip 24.03 bèta 7
02-'24 7-Zip 24.01 bèta 0
01-'24 7-Zip 24.00 bèta 13
06-'23 7-Zip 23.01 3
Meer historie

PearlChoco 30 januari 2024 18:14
is er ondertussen al integratie met het nieuwe Windows 11 rechtsklik menu?
latka @PearlChoco30 januari 2024 22:05
Je bedoelt in het primaire context menu? Duurde even voordat ik doorhad dat MS hier nu 2 niveaus aanhoud. Over gebruikers onvriendelijk gesproken.
zaadstra @latka30 januari 2024 23:41
ExplorerPatcher maakt dat weer ongedaan.
latka @zaadstra31 januari 2024 12:56
Windows 11 vermijden lijkt me een betere optie dan alles proberen te fixen wat MS kapot maakt. Beetje zoals Windows Vista en Windows 8 ook versies waren die de moeite niet waard waren.
MrBreaker @PearlChoco31 januari 2024 12:03
Open a Command Prompt window (run as Admin).

Type the following command line and press Enter:

reg add HKCU\Software\Classes\CLSID\{86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}\InprocServer32 /ve /d "" /f

Exit the Command Prompt window.

Log off and login back in, or restart Explorer (via Task Manager) for the change to take effect.
Nijl @PearlChoco30 januari 2024 18:16
Hier wel!
t-force @PearlChoco31 januari 2024 00:07
Ik gebruik tegenwoordig NanaZip:
NanaZip op Gitbub

Die ondersteunt dus de Windows 11 context menu's en is feitelijk een 7-ZIP variant.
PearlChoco @t-force31 januari 2024 00:10
Goeie tip, ga ik eens testen!
Commandor1961 30 januari 2024 18:49
Deze is er ook https://portableapps.com/apps/utilities/7-zip_portable
- peter - 30 januari 2024 19:09
Nice.
misjeleke 30 januari 2024 21:54
Graag wat minder beta versies
flashback1989 31 januari 2024 16:08
ik haal juist zakelijk 7zip weg van de systemen . omdat het er nu native inzit

nieuws: Windows 11 krijgt ingebouwde ondersteuning voor 7-zip, rar en andere ...
erikmeuk3 31 januari 2024 19:18
Inmiddels al weer 24.01

