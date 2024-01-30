Software-update: Tails 5.22

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • In Tor Browser, you can now save files to more folders: Documents, Downloads, Music, Pictures, and Videos. You can also upload files from these folders.
  • When your Persistent Storage is broken, Tails now tries to repair its file system when you unlock it in the Welcome Screen.
Changes and updates
  • Report the write speed after cloning a Persistent Storage from Tails Cloner.
  • Do not try to unlock or delete a Persistent Storage on a read-only USB stick.
  • Update Tor Browser to 13.0.9.
  • Update Thunderbird to 115.7.
Fixed problems
  • Stop leaking the first-level domain of visited websites in WhisperBack reports. The problem was first introduced in Tails 5.15.1 (July 2023). (!1344)
  • Make installing Tails with Tails Cloner more robust by fixing occasional errors AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'props'. Thanks to Ben Westgate! (!1312)
  • Fix saving the Additional Software configuration when creating a Persistent Storage. (!1350)
  • Fix help link when resizing the system partition fails the first time Tails is started. (!1341)

For more details, read our changelog.

Tails 5.0 desktop

vickypollard 31 januari 2024 10:08
Ik moet dit weer eens updaten. Ik heb altijd een USB-stickje bij me met een installatie, just in case (nog nooit nodig gehad overigens :P )

