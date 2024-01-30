Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Changes and updates
- In Tor Browser, you can now save files to more folders: Documents, Downloads, Music, Pictures, and Videos. You can also upload files from these folders.
- When your Persistent Storage is broken, Tails now tries to repair its file system when you unlock it in the Welcome Screen.
Fixed problems
- Report the write speed after cloning a Persistent Storage from Tails Cloner.
- Do not try to unlock or delete a Persistent Storage on a read-only USB stick.
- Update Tor Browser to 13.0.9.
- Update Thunderbird to 115.7.
- Stop leaking the first-level domain of visited websites in WhisperBack reports. The problem was first introduced in Tails 5.15.1 (July 2023). (!1344)
- Make installing Tails with Tails Cloner more robust by fixing occasional errors
AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'props'. Thanks to Ben Westgate! (!1312)
- Fix saving the Additional Software configuration when creating a Persistent Storage. (!1350)
- Fix help link when resizing the system partition fails the first time Tails is started. (!1341)
For more details, read our changelog.