Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.22 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features In Tor Browser, you can now save files to more folders: Documents, Downloads, Music, Pictures, and Videos. You can also upload files from these folders.

When your Persistent Storage is broken, Tails now tries to repair its file system when you unlock it in the Welcome Screen. Changes and updates Report the write speed after cloning a Persistent Storage from Tails Cloner.

Do not try to unlock or delete a Persistent Storage on a read-only USB stick.

Update Tor Browser to 13.0.9.

Update Thunderbird to 115.7. Fixed problems Stop leaking the first-level domain of visited websites in WhisperBack reports. The problem was first introduced in Tails 5.15.1 (July 2023). (!1344)

Make installing Tails with Tails Cloner more robust by fixing occasional errors AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'props' . Thanks to Ben Westgate! (!1312)

. Thanks to Ben Westgate! (!1312) Fix saving the Additional Software configuration when creating a Persistent Storage. (!1350)

Fix help link when resizing the system partition fails the first time Tails is started. (!1341) For more details, read our changelog.