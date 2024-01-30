Microsoft heeft versie 1.19 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht en ook versie 1.18 heeft nog een update gekregen. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell, Linux Shell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. Nieuw in versie 1.19 is onder meer een zoekfunctie, worden thema's gerespecteerd onder Windows 11, en is de nieuwe rendering engine nu als standaard ingesteld. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Windows Terminal 1.19 is finally out of preview! It includes the following features, which we're excited to finally get out there.

Instant search, with a live-updated result count

Broadcast mode!

Integrated "search the web" (the browser isn't integrated, but the menu item is!)

Window border colors in themes (on Windows 11)

Acrylic in unfocused windows

A completely new text rendering engine, which is now enabled by default.

Please see the following release notes for additional details.

Note that scrollbar marks and shell integration features are still considered experimental and are not included in this stable release!

Note This version began rolling out to the Dev and Canary Windows Insider channels on 2024-01-30. Other channels will be released as our reliability numbers indicate that we haven't broken anything. If you want to update to this release directly, download it manually!

Please visit our page documenting the different Windows Terminal Distributions!

We can now display colored and curly, dashed, or dotted and doubled underlines, even in conhost! (#16097) (#16444) with some help from the team (#16475)

The new rendering engine is now enabled by default in all channels (#16277)

We now support DECST8C , which will reset the tab stops to every 8 columns (#16534)

, which will reset the tab stops to every 8 columns (#16534) We now support DSR queries for printer status, user-defined keys, keyboard status, locator status, locator identity, data integrity and multiple session status (#16525)

In cooked read clients, backspacing a control visualizer (e.g. ^X ) no longer messes up the display (#16400)

) no longer messes up the display (#16400) INPUT_RECORD 's KeyEvent.dwControlKeyState will no longer contain ENHANCED_KEY when it shouldn't (#16335)

's will no longer contain when it shouldn't (#16335) Ctrl+Space now works properly (#16298)

now works properly (#16298) Mashing Enter will no longer disrupt CommandEnd scrollbar marks (in general, we now ignore back-to-back duplicate marks) (#16107)

will no longer disrupt CommandEnd scrollbar marks (in general, we now ignore back-to-back duplicate marks) (#16107) During RTF export, we will now use a background color directive that Microsoft Word understands (#16035)

Once again, we've fixed another issue where Terminal will spontaneously fail to load Cascadia Mono (#16323)

ReadFile with a too-small buffer size will no longer corrupt your input stream and drop events (#16313)

with a too-small buffer size will no longer corrupt your input stream and drop events (#16313) We've fixed which glyph we use for the SUB control character (#16559)

Color buttons in the settings UI will now announce their RGB values for screen readers (#16544)

Terminal will no longer double-encode some inputs, like mouse mode, mangling them beyond comprehension (#16407)

DRCS soft fonts received in chunks are no longer corrupted (#16349)

soft fonts received in chunks are no longer corrupted (#16349) ED2 (Erase in Display) will no longer emit a ton of blank lines (#16610)

Terminal should no longer crash after you close a couple windows on Windows 10 (#16588) (#16587)

Two memory leaks in our screen reader integration have been stoppered (#16597)

We've eliminated an entire class of shutdown issues by just terminating the process directly when we think it's time (#16575)

We've stamped out a crash that would occur when closing some tabs (#16412)

The Azure Cloud Shell integration should no longer crash on a network timeout (#16364)