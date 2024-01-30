Software-update: Windows Terminal 1.19.10292.0

Windows Terminal logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 1.19 van Windows Terminal uitgebracht en ook versie 1.18 heeft nog een update gekregen. Windows Terminal wordt met Windows 11 meegeleverd en maakt het mogelijk om in een scherm met tabbladen een command prompt, PowerShell, Windows PowerShell, Linux Shell en Azure Cloud Shell te openen. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor thema's en profielen. Nieuw in versie 1.19 is onder meer een zoekfunctie, worden thema's gerespecteerd onder Windows 11, en is de nieuwe rendering engine nu als standaard ingesteld. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Windows Terminal v1.19.10292.0

Windows Terminal 1.19 is finally out of preview! It includes the following features, which we're excited to finally get out there.

  • Instant search, with a live-updated result count
  • Broadcast mode!
  • Integrated "search the web" (the browser isn't integrated, but the menu item is!)
  • Window border colors in themes (on Windows 11)
  • Acrylic in unfocused windows
  • A completely new text rendering engine, which is now enabled by default.

Please see the following release notes for additional details.

Note that scrollbar marks and shell integration features are still considered experimental and are not included in this stable release!

Note This version began rolling out to the Dev and Canary Windows Insider channels on 2024-01-30. Other channels will be released as our reliability numbers indicate that we haven't broken anything. If you want to update to this release directly, download it manually!

Why are there so many assets? How do I choose?

Please visit our page documenting the different Windows Terminal Distributions!

Features
  • We can now display colored and curly, dashed, or dotted and doubled underlines, even in conhost! (#16097) (#16444) with some help from the team (#16475)
  • The new rendering engine is now enabled by default in all channels (#16277)
Changes VT and terminal emulation
  • We now support DECST8C, which will reset the tab stops to every 8 columns (#16534)
  • We now support DSR queries for printer status, user-defined keys, keyboard status, locator status, locator identity, data integrity and multiple session status (#16525)
Bug Fixes
  • In cooked read clients, backspacing a control visualizer (e.g. ^X) no longer messes up the display (#16400)
  • INPUT_RECORD's KeyEvent.dwControlKeyState will no longer contain ENHANCED_KEY when it shouldn't (#16335)
  • Ctrl+Space now works properly (#16298)
  • Mashing Enter will no longer disrupt CommandEnd scrollbar marks (in general, we now ignore back-to-back duplicate marks) (#16107)
  • During RTF export, we will now use a background color directive that Microsoft Word understands (#16035)
  • Once again, we've fixed another issue where Terminal will spontaneously fail to load Cascadia Mono (#16323)
  • ReadFile with a too-small buffer size will no longer corrupt your input stream and drop events (#16313)
  • We've fixed which glyph we use for the SUB control character (#16559)
Accessibility
  • Color buttons in the settings UI will now announce their RGB values for screen readers (#16544)
VT and terminal emulation
  • Terminal will no longer double-encode some inputs, like mouse mode, mangling them beyond comprehension (#16407)
  • DRCS soft fonts received in chunks are no longer corrupted (#16349)
  • ED2 (Erase in Display) will no longer emit a ton of blank lines (#16610)
Reliability
  • Terminal should no longer crash after you close a couple windows on Windows 10 (#16588) (#16587)
  • Two memory leaks in our screen reader integration have been stoppered (#16597)
  • We've eliminated an entire class of shutdown issues by just terminating the process directly when we think it's time (#16575)
  • We've stamped out a crash that would occur when closing some tabs (#16412)
  • The Azure Cloud Shell integration should no longer crash on a network timeout (#16364)
conhost and Console hosting
  • conhost: "disable scroll forward" once again works (#16411)
  • conhost: font preview is working again (#16324)
  • conhost: SetConsoleWindowInfo no longer fails to refresh the display (#16334)
  • conhost: we have removed all traces of EDP clipboard auditing (#16460)
  • conhost: we now retry a few times to open the clipboard and put standards-compliant CF_UNICODETEXT on it (#16457)
  • conpty: on exit, we will now deassert Win32 Input Mode (#16408)
  • conpty: we now buffer more text input before deciding how to parse it (#16470)
  • conpty: we've fixed a shutdown deadlock with WSL (#16340)
  • conpty: we will no longer deadlock waiting for DSR CPR when Win32 Input Mode is enabled (#16445)
  • conpty: we will no longer return to the VT parsing ground state when we are expecting win32 input sequences; this fixes a pasting issue in SSH and WSL interop (#16352) (#16466)

Windows Terminal

Versienummer 1.19.10292.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/terminal/releases/tag/v1.19.10292.0
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-01-2024 21:48 58

30-01-2024 • 21:48

58

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

26-04 Windows Terminal 1.22.11141.0 21
18-03 Windows Terminal 1.22.10731.0 8
06-02 Windows Terminal 1.22.10352.0 1
20-11 Windows Terminal 1.21.3231.0 0
23-10 Windows Terminal 1.21.2911.0 0
28-09 Windows Terminal 1.21.2701.0 5
28-08 Windows Terminal 1.21.2361.0 25
06-'24 Windows Terminal 1.20.11381.0 35
05-'24 Windows Terminal 1.20.11271.0 20
05-'24 Windows Terminal 1.19.11213.0 13
Meer historie

Lees meer

Windows Terminal

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (58)

-Moderatie-faq
58
58
23
0
0
21
Wijzig sortering
The Realone 30 januari 2024 22:42
Toen ik enkele maanden geleden op Windows 11 werkte heb ik veel gebruik gemaakt van de Windows Terminal, maar wat mij enorm frustreerde was het traag starten. Dat duurde echt meerdere seconden, terwijl ik gewoon een topmodel laptop had.
Zeker nu ik weer een tijdje met Linux werk besef ik me pas hoe vervelend dit was. Lag dit aan mij?
randommen @The Realone30 januari 2024 23:11
Nee, is inderdaad een ding..., start daarom ook nog vaak putty op xD, maar eenmaal gestart echt top.
Fr0ns @randommen31 januari 2024 08:19
Ben ik dan de enige die elke keer het Putty venster per ongeluk sluit omdat ik bijvoorbeeld geen verbinding krijg en dan weer helemaal opnieuw moet? Tot vervelends aan toe?

Wat mij betreft bleef het hoofdscherm gewoon open en verbond ik in een apart venster..
randommen @Fr0ns31 januari 2024 08:35
Nee, ook schuldig aan 🤣
Metalfreak @Fr0ns31 januari 2024 14:53
Nee, je bent niet de enige, daar stoor ik mij al jaren aan.
Hathi @The Realone30 januari 2024 23:10
Meerdere seconden ervaar ik niet, maar wel vaak een volle seconde ofzo. Net wat trager dan je zou willen inderdaad.
Tenzij ik via de terminal WSL start, dat duurt wel een paar seconden, maar dat is ook niet gek.
BugBoy @The Realone31 januari 2024 09:24
Als je Powershell gebruikt i.c.m. een wat uitvoerig profiel (bijv. Oh My Posh), dan is er inderdaad een kleine vertraging voordat je de prompt te zien krijgt. Op zich start de Terminal app wel snel op.
The Realone @BugBoy31 januari 2024 14:29
Ja volgens mij was dit het verhaal, omdat ik toen redelijk veel met Powershell deed was dat mijn standaard profiel. Echter, was dat wel gewoon default, geen zaken als Oh My. De terminal app zelf start inderdaad snel, maar voordat je iets kunt doen was ik 3 sec verder.
Xfade @The Realone30 januari 2024 23:20
Start hier instant op. Misschien was die Windows een beetje vol met OEM software ?
jcbvm @The Realone30 januari 2024 23:26
Start hij een powershell terminal? Volgens mij doet powershell iets van een check bij de start wat soms frustrerend lang kan duren
maevian @jcbvm31 januari 2024 16:11
wat anders? cmd.exe? :p
nullbyte @The Realone31 januari 2024 00:18
Duurt bij mij een seconde, het was me nog nooit opgevallen.
Erendiz @The Realone31 januari 2024 12:52
Dat traag opstarten heeft ook te maken met wat je in Microsoft.PowerShell_profile.ps1 file hebt staan.
Dat is een beetje vergelijkbaar met .bashrc in Linux. Als je bijvoorbeeld je terminal gaat customizen, dan merk je dat met het inladen van bepaalde profielen het opstarten langer duurt.
The Realone @Erendiz31 januari 2024 14:31
Volledig default profiel, misschien dat daar iets aan viel te tweaken.
Mijn Linux terminal is juist wel volledig volgeladen met plugins en customizations, oh-my-zsh o.a. en dat start nog steeds razendsnel op. Ik wil de vergelijking tussen die 2 niet maken, want dit werkt sowieso heel anders, maar daardoor viel het me eigenlijk op hoe vervelend die paar seconden zijn. :)
batjes @The Realone31 januari 2024 13:32
Powershell heeft daar ook last van. De nieuwere versies wat minder. Met genoeg RAM of gebruik van de app, zou het uiteindelijk in de prefetch moeten komen, dan zou het praktisch instant moeten gaan.

Op Linux is de terminal, of naja onderliggende Bash eigenlijk altijd actief. Op Windows moet dit geladen worden.
Webber @The Realone31 januari 2024 16:55
Inderdaad, helaas.

Wat mij helpt:

- Start with Windows
- Gebruik Quake-style console
- Open split terminals met `Alt` + `Shift` + `-` of `+` (horizontale of verticale split), `Ctrl` + `Shift` + `W` om huidige terminal te sluiten.

De eerste (meer dan 2 seconden, door profile) duurt dan nog steeds wat langer dan de opvolgende split terminals (minder dan seconde). En je hoeft nooit meer te wachten op je eerste terminal op 't moment dat je 'm nodig hebt; je drukt gewoon meteen op `Ctrl` + `Tilde (~)` en je terminal komt tevoorschijn.
Anoniem: 111246 30 januari 2024 22:07
Ik mis command.com ;)

En 'Broadcast mode' doet mij denken aan de tijd op school in een novell netwerk. net send * <random bericht> waar niemand raad mee wist.

Good old days, verder gebruik ik terminal nooit eigenlijk... Powershell of Putty eigenlijk alleen. Meer dan voldoende aan.
Newjersey @Anoniem: 11124630 januari 2024 22:14
Ik snap niet dat mensen nog steeds putty gebruiken als je een windows Terminal hebt in combinatie met het native ssh commando. Ik werk normaal alleen op Linux maar de keren dat ik in Windows moet zijn is de Windows Terminal in combinatie met ssh fantastisch. Verschillende profielen, custom font support en nog meer.

Een prima toevoeging voor Windows. Ik start de normale command prompt en de Powershell terminal nooit meer op.
HakanX @Newjersey30 januari 2024 23:40
Kan je met Windows Terminal een seriële verbinding maken met een compoort?
CH4OS
@HakanX31 januari 2024 00:55
Windows Terminal is enkel een grafische schil over bijvoorbeeld (Windows) PowerShell heen.
Kalculon @CH4OS31 januari 2024 07:51
Windows Terminal is inderdaad een terminal emulator
Je kan er niets mee zonder shell interpreter zoals cmd.exe of Powershell

Wat je dus nog hebt om een seriele verbinding te maken met een compoort is een programma dat een seriele verbinding kan maken met een compoort. Die je in je terminal emulator (Windows Terminal) kan starten.

Volgens mij is je beste optie wat dat betreft nog steeds minicom of picom gebruiken, wat beide Linux tools zijn en dus WSL vereisen.
HakanX @Kalculon1 februari 2024 09:37
Of in Windows dus gewoon Putty, waar mijn reactie in eerste instantie op was gericht:
Ik snap niet dat mensen nog steeds putty gebruiken als je een windows Terminal hebt in combinatie met het native ssh commando.
Kalculon @HakanX5 februari 2024 20:07
Voor communicatie met een seriele poort kan ik begrijpen dat je nog eens PuTTY gebruikt omdat daarvoor in Windows voor zover ik weet weinig anders voor is wat fatsoenlijk in een terminal emulator (zoals Windows Terminal, Alacritty etc) werkt.

Maar voor al het andere, waaronder werken met SSH ben je heel veel beter af door dat in Windows Terminal te doen. Zeker sinds Microsoft zelf openssh meelevert maar ook nog daarvoor waren er al zoveel betere manieren om in een ssh shell te werken dan PuTTY.
Mr.Monk @Newjersey30 januari 2024 23:12
Terminal ook net even geprobeerd, werkt idd super. Ga ik ook gebruiken.

Profielen toevoegen is niet zo laagdrempelig als Putty btw. Je moet een setting.json aanpassen en daar je profiel in aanmaken. Deze staat hier "%localappdata%\Packages\Microsoft.WindowsTerminal_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState\settings.json"

Elke keer als je een profiel moet aanmaken moet je even googlen wat je ook alweer moet doen.
Eenmaal ingericht werkt het fijner dan putty

dank.
Brecht Laitem @Mr.Monk30 januari 2024 23:35
Zeker ook eens “oh my posh” installeren als je terminal gebruikt!
vgroenewold @Brecht Laitem31 januari 2024 10:17
Is dat wat anders dan oh my zsh?
downtime @vgroenewold31 januari 2024 17:09
Ander product maar zelfde concept.
Michelli @Brecht Laitem1 februari 2024 12:01
Zelfde idee, maar stuk sneller (imo): https://starship.rs/
.oisyn Moderator Devschuur® @Newjersey31 januari 2024 00:28
Ik start de normale command prompt en de Powershell terminal nooit meer op.
Je haalt wat dingen door elkaar. Windows Terminal is een terminal emulator, zoals het oude conhost. Command Prompt (cmd.exe) en PowerShell zijn shells wat gewoon console applicaties zijn die een terminal emulator nodig hebben voor console IO. En die runnen net zo goed in conhost als in Terminal.

Wat jij dus niet meer gebruikt is conhost :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door .oisyn op 24 juli 2024 02:32]

lenwar
@.oisyn31 januari 2024 06:43
Ik denk dat hij zelf het beste weet wat hij nooit meer opstart? 🤔

Technisch gezien heb je natuurlijk gelijk, maar hij start nooit meer bewust ‘powershell.exe’ (of elke binary dat ook is) of ‘cmd.exe’ op. Ik heb Windows Terminal nooit gebruikt, dus goede kans dat hij standaard PowerShell onder water opstart?
.oisyn Moderator Devschuur® @lenwar31 januari 2024 07:40
Het ging me erom dat hij "de normale command prompt en powershell terminal" zei. Daarmee verwijst hij naar conhost, maar die is op geen enkele manier gekoppeld aan die applicaties.

Je kunt Terminal instellen als default terminal emulator. Dus als je cmd.exe opstart dan opent dat dan gewoon in Terminal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door .oisyn op 24 juli 2024 02:32]

Kalculon @lenwar31 januari 2024 07:47
Windows Terminal vervangt conhost.

Daarbinnen draai je een shell zoals cmd.exe of Powershell

Er bestaat niet zoiets als de "Powershel terminal"

Voorheen maakte Powershell gebruik van conhost, tegenwoordig van Windows Terminal
Voorheen gebruikte cmd.exe conhost voor het weergeven van info op je scherm en afhandelen van input, tegenwoordig wordt daarvoor Windows Terminal gebruikt.

Wat .oisyn zegt is waar en een belangrijke nuance
lenwar
@Kalculon31 januari 2024 09:13
Ja, dat klopt. De beaamde ik ook. Technisch klopt het verhaal. (dus dat Windows Terminal conhost 'vervangt' in deze, en dat dat inderdaad niets met PowerShell of cmd.exe te maken heeft), maar dat is niet wat hij schreef.

Hij schreef dat hij 'de normale command prompt' en 'powershell' niet meer "opstart".

Dus in plaats van dat hij PowerShell.exe opstart (of op dubbelklikt) (die onder water conhost gebruikt), start hij nu wt.exe (of er op dubbelklikt), die, bijvoorbeeld) Powershell.exe opstart.
ernstoud @Newjersey30 januari 2024 23:28
De xterm emulatie in Terminal is niet geweldig. Dus Putty, of beter Kitty, heeft nog zeker nut.
vt220 @ernstoud31 januari 2024 13:33
Ooit mobaxterm geprobeerd? Krijg je naast ssh ook sftp, een xserver en een cygwin omgeving.
beastdjw @Newjersey30 januari 2024 23:55
ik gebruik de terminal van de wsl, die kan je gewoon uit windows starten. Bijvoorbeeld konsole, xterm etc....
lenwar
@Newjersey31 januari 2024 12:33
Het enige wat ik me nog kan bedenken is als je de profielen van PuTTY wil gebruiken?
Daar zijn uiteraard alternatieven voor, maar het kan wel handig zijn. Het is denk ik ook een stukje gewenning?

PuTTY is natuurlijk al jaren en jaren een soort standaard gratis lichtgewicht ssh-client voor Windows geweest. Je start hem op. Dubbelklikt op je systeemnaam of je springplankserver em je gaat verder.

Althans. Dat is hoe ik het al jaren privé en zakelijk gebruik.

Ik ben eigenlijk sinds vandaag (naar aanleiding van dit item) is aan het kijken naar Windows Terminal. Kijken of dat ook bevalt.
batjes @Newjersey31 januari 2024 13:46
Zelf gebruik ik zakelijk vooral Kitty bovenop Putty, want veel makkelijk om grote lijsten servers te beheren. Met wat bonus features voor die sporadische exclusieve server met speciale benodigheden want legacy.

[Reactie gewijzigd door batjes op 24 juli 2024 02:32]

toro @Newjersey31 januari 2024 08:05
Waarom men het niet gebruikt?

Omdat mensen telemetry niet leuk vinden misschien en geen behoefte hebben dat een third party alle input kunnen inzien wat er gedaan word in de terminal.

Is dat tegenwoordig uit te zetten of nog steeds niet? Ik dacht het zelf van niet.
Henk Poley @Newjersey31 januari 2024 09:08
"Ik weet niet of Microsft ssh.exe wel vaak genoeg update."

Nu is de ssh.exe op dit systeem van mei 2022. Dus misschien is daar wel een punt. 🤔
mdj84nl @Newjersey31 januari 2024 11:18
wat dacht je van seriele console?
Olaf van der Spek @Anoniem: 11124630 januari 2024 22:27
En 'Broadcast mode' doet mij denken aan de tijd op school in een novell netwerk. net send * <random bericht> waar niemand raad mee wist.
Dat is niet wat broadcast mode is.
Was "net send" een Novell iets? Dacht dat het gewoon een Windows iets was.
HakanX @Olaf van der Spek30 januari 2024 23:42
Was idd gewoon van Windows zelf. In de begintijden van kabel internet kon je heel de wijk berichten sturen op die manier :)
ernstoud 30 januari 2024 23:34
Ik hou het nog even bij een oudere versie, de kleuren van de tabs in de nieuwe versies kunnen mij niet bekoren. Zelfs na ze aangepast te hebben.

En van veel zaken in de change logs begrijp ik niet eens wat er mee bedoeld wordt :) , ook al zit ik al heel lang in de IT. Ik bedoel dingen als “Mashing Enter will no longer disrupt CommandEnd scrollbar marks”.

Mashing?
CommandEnd?
PolarBear @ernstoud31 januari 2024 11:41
Je kan hier het hele issue terugvinden: https://github.com/microsoft/terminal/pull/16107
_Thanatos_ 31 januari 2024 09:52
Ik kwam em ook tegen nu dat ik op een oudere laptop voorzichtigjes win11 aan het uitproberen ben. Ik zie het punt nog niet helemaal. Dit is een wrapper om cmd/powershell heen toch? Daar bestaan toch al meer applicaties voor?

Waarom moest Microsoft dan per se een concurrent hiervoor maken? Het is niet alsof er nu eindelijk een échte bash/zsh interpreter in zit, behalve die in WSL zit dus.
PolarBear @_Thanatos_31 januari 2024 11:43
het is een vervanging van Conhost.exe
Creesch @_Thanatos_31 januari 2024 12:54
Het is een terminal emulator die meerdere shells aankan. Waaronder cmd en powershell maar ook andere shells zoals bijvoorbeeld de bash omgeving van WSL. Het voegt bovendien handige zaken toe zoals tab voor de diverse shells die je open kan hebben staan.

Aangezien er binnen windows sowieso drie smaken van shells mogelijk zijn is het ook logisch dat Microsoft hier native iets voor is gaan aanbieden.
_Thanatos_ @Creesch31 januari 2024 20:06
Ik begrijp wel wat het doet - in de basis hetzelfde als bijv Cmder.

Wat ik alleen niet snap is dat een OS komt met software die, voor de mensen die het echt nodig hebben en fijn vinden, dezelfde soort software allang gebruiken.

Het zou hetzelfde zijn als win11 opeens met een concurrent van VScode gebundeld wordt. (dat kan niet omdat het beide van Microsoft is, maar even ter illustratie van hoe raar ik het vindt)
Webber @_Thanatos_1 februari 2024 10:42
Microsoft is een van de grootste contributors aan open source. Het is niet dat het OS team deze software maakt. Daarnaast is het super handig dat microsoft dit soort projecten ondersteund, gezien ze intern kunnen schakelen over welke APIs idealiter aangepast worden in het OS.

Daarnaast, concurrent kunnen we niet echt van spreken als het volledig gratis wordt aangeboden onder MIT license. Dit moet je denk ik echt zien als en verbetering aan het ecosysteem in z'n geheel.

Ik gebruikte hiervoor ook Cmder, maar dat werkte lang niet zo goed als Terminal tegenwoordig doet. Met een heel team er achter zit er flink wat vaart achter.
ernstoud @_Thanatos_31 januari 2024 13:03
Uh, in een distro zoals Ubuntu op WSL zit een “echte” bash shell! Je draait gewoon die distro. Dat is juist zo mooi, je kunt in Terminal ( je WSL hebt draaien) gewoon in welke shell je zit, gewoon “bash” intikken, en je zit in een bash shell. Of willekeurig elke andere shell van die distro.

Ik gebruik het elke dag, Terminal is echt heel veel meer dan een wrapper. Terminal emulatie, kleuren, tabs, in 1 klik naar bash, powershell, azure of bijvoorbeeld een ssh sessie. Echt een geweldig tool. Zie ook veel hardcore Linux aanhangers die nu met Visual Studio en WSL2 gewoon Linux applicaties ontwikkelen onder Windows.
_Thanatos_ @ernstoud31 januari 2024 20:04
Uh, in een distro zoals Ubuntu op WSL zit een “echte” bash shell
Dat ontken ik ook niet toch? Elke shell is een interpreter. Of doelde je op iets anders met deze opmerking?

Verder, ik gebruik het ook elke dag, maar met losse windowtjes kan ik niet zeggen dat ik écht iets mis. Voor mij hoeft niet alles altijd met in tab ingedeeld te worden, o.a. omdat je dan niet meer rechtstreeks naar de juiste shell kunt alt+tabben, maar ook omdat in mijn geval de shell meestal passief gebruikt wordt - hij draait in de achtergrond en moet er af en toe naar kijken, en het komt veel minder voor dat ik echt *in* een shell moet zitten te werken.
ernstoud @_Thanatos_31 januari 2024 21:13
Je zei: “ Het is niet alsof er nu eindelijk een échte bash/zsh interpreter in zit, behalve die in WSL zit dus.”

Uiteraard gaat Microsoft in Terminal geen bash interpreter plaatsen als die al in WSL zit.
MOmax 31 januari 2024 14:08
En inmiddels versie 1.20.10293.0 ...

https://github.com/microsoft/terminal/releases

[Reactie gewijzigd door MOmax op 24 juli 2024 02:32]

Nairu777 30 januari 2024 22:11
Op Mac gebruik ik Warp Terminal. Ik zou graag net als in Warp betere command suggestions willen aan de hand van cli docs
PaasHaas Inc. @Nairu77730 januari 2024 22:34
Bedoel je zoals in de volledige release notes gelinkt staat? https://github.com/micros...tal-Shell-Completion-Menu
CH4OS
@Nairu77731 januari 2024 00:59
Je kunt kijken of je met PS Readline dit kan behalen? Al is dat meer een extension voor Powershell, niet zozeer Windows Terminal.
loewal @Nairu77731 januari 2024 06:41
iTerm...nothing else

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq