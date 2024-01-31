Versie 33.0.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. De browser is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en als bèta ook voor FreeBSD.
Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Pale Moon version 33.0.0
This is a new milestone release. It involves over 250 commits, of which the most important ones are highlighted here.New features:
Fixes:
- Implemented a restricted version of the asynchronous clipboard API (navigator.clipboard). This API is restricted to writing only for obvious security considerations. It supports both plaintext and the standard DataTransfer methods. We did not implement the reinvented wheel concept of ClipboardItem objects.
- Implemented support for SHA-2 (SHA-256/SHA-512/etc.) signatures for OCSP stapled responses.
- Implemented an option (Found in Preferences -> Content -> Media tab (new this version)) to restrict DOM full-screen mode to the existing browser window.
- Implemented several options in a new preferences tab (Preference -> Privacy -> Tracking) to allow users to more easily control several privacy-impacting features, namely poisoning of canvas data (to prevent fingerprinting), and enabling of Performance observers (a developer feature) that some websites rely on for their operation.
- Implemented
PromiseRejectionEvent. Although this is rarely actually used, some common JS libraries (you know who you are!) use it as a feature level canary and start loading (broken!)
Promiseshims if it is not found, causing compatibility issues and broken websites due to the shims.
Other changes:
- Aligned microtasks and Promises scheduling with the current spec and expected behavior.
- We now no longer send
clickevents to top levels of the document hierarchy when using non-primary buttons (use
auxclick, instead, to capture these events).
- Greatly improved the performance of box shadows.
- Greatly improved the performance of file/data uploads over HTTP/2 (most of the secure websites out there).
- Fixed several issues related to focus and content selection.
- Fixed issues with the use of
focus-withincaused by unexpected processing of DOM events.
- Fixed an issue with CSP not behaving as-expected when using
importScripts(), and fixed a number of additional CSP-related issues.
- Fixed a web compatibility issue with CORS preflights not sending the original request's referrer policy or referrer header.
- Fixed a spec compliance issue with
StructuredClone.
- Fixed a crash due to clamping code introduced for
SetIntervaland
SetTimeouttimers.
- Fixed crashes when dynamic imports are canceled (e.g. by navigation).
- Changed
<input type=file>to now have its
.filesproperty be writable following a spec change and recommendation.
- We are now requiring and building against the C++17 language standard.
- Updated the in-tree ffvpx lib to 6.0.
- Added a preference to allow users to completely disable reporting of CSP errors to webmasters. Using this is strongly discouraged as it will provide essential troubleshooting information to webmasters setting up CSP, and does not pose a privacy issue, but for those who really want it, it can now be fully disabled. The preference is
security.csp.reporting.enabled.
- Updated the IntersectionObserver interface to now also accept documents for the observer root instead of only HTML elements.
- Cleaned up various bits of code surrounding GMP, memory allocation, system libraries, vestigial Android code, freetype2 and developer tools.
- Improved efficiency of handling D3D textures.
- Added initial and experimental Mac PowerPC and Big Endian support.
- Changed the behavior of hung scripts. We now automatically terminate them instead of presenting the user with a dialog box (which may or may not show in a reasonable time if the browser is too busy trying to process the hung script). If you prefer the old behavior, uncheck the box "Automatically stop non-responsive scripts" in Preferences -> Content -> General
- Security issues addressed: CVE-2024-0746, CVE-2024-0741, CVE-2024-0743 DiD, CVE-2024-0750 DiD, and CVE-2024-0753.
- UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 3 fixed, 2 DiD, 12 not applicable.