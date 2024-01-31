Software-update: PowerToys 0.78.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 0.78.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP, en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan onder meer uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Highlights
  • New languages added: Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Hebrew, Persian and Ukrainian. We are going to assume we have some bugs. We want to identify & fix them and are open for community help.
  • Many dependencies updated, aiming for security and stability.
  • Fixed commonly reported PowerToys Run startup crashes after an upgrade.
  • New settings and GPO policies to help control behavior after an upgrade.
General
  • Added Arabic (Saudi Arabia) translation.
  • Added Hebrew translation.
  • Added Persian translation.
  • Added Ukrainian translation.
  • Improved the file watcher used across many utilities to consume less resources.
AlwaysOnTop
  • Fixed an invisible border issue when the border color was set to the black color.
  • Added the AlwayOnTop icon to the base application executable.
Command Not Found
  • Signed the PowerShell scripts used by the Command Not Found installation process.
File Explorer add-ons
  • Fixed an issue causing SVG Thumbnail generation to hang when trying to preview SVG files at the same time.
File Locksmith
  • Improved the context menu entry caption.
Find My Mouse
  • Added more settings to tune shake detection when activating through mouse shake.
Hosts File Editor
  • Added a feature to duplicate an entry.
Installer
  • Included the new languages localization files in the installer.
Image Resizer
  • Improved the context menu entry caption.
Peek
  • Added a missing tooltip for the file size.
PowerRename
  • Improved and added localization to the context menu entry caption.
PowerToys Run
  • Removed references to unused settings from the code, which were causing crashes on some machines.
  • Fixed an issue causing a scrollbar to be out of view.
  • Added logic to try and detect running games to full screen detection.
  • Added support for converting negative values in the Unit Converter plugin.
  • Fixed stale results in the Visual Studio Code Workspaces plugin by checking if files still exist.
  • Fixed an activation crash that occurred after 0.77 on some configurations.
  • Fixed a startup crash that occurred when saving the new version of settings after an upgrade.
  • You can now calculate bigger hexadecimal numbers in the Calculator plugin.
  • The "max results to show before scrolling" setting can now also be applied to the initial plugin hint listing.
Quick Accent
  • Added the ellipses character to all languages.
  • Added an option to not activate when playing a game.
  • Added the E with breve and pilcrow characters to all languages.
Settings
  • Removed the Command Not Found listing from the Settings dashboard and flyout, since it can't really be enabled or disabled from there.
  • Added a settings and GPO rule to disable opening the What's New OOBE page after an update.
  • Added a settings and GPO rule to disable toast notifications about new updates being available.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Settings window to not be brought to the foreground after activating through the system tray icon.
  • Standardized accent brush and corner radius on the dashboard page.
  • Improved UI and messages for GPO locked settings.
  • Fixed an issue causing the OOBE window to maximize and hide the system taskbar.
  • Reworked the update settings in the General page.
  • Tweaked UI for the update settings in the General page.
  • Updated the modules images in the Settings and OOBE screens.
  • Updated OOBE descriptions to take into account the changes in context menu captions.
Documentation
  • Added Spotify plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
  • Added InputTyper and ClipboardManager plugins to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
  • Added CurrencyConverter plugin to PowerToys Run thirdPartyRunPlugins.md docs.
  • Updated and cleaned up the new PowerToys plugin checklist documentation.
  • Added a documentation page to describe status code colors for Mouse Without Borders.
Development
  • Fixed dependency issues on upgrading .NET from 8.0.0 to 8.0.1.
  • Upgraded Microsoft.Extensions.ObjectPool from .NET 5 to .NET 8.
  • Upgraded the Windows SDK Build Tools to 10.0.22621.2428.
  • Upgraded the Windows Implementation Library to 1.0.231216.1.
  • Upgraded NLog.Schema to 5.2.8 and NLog.Extensions.Logging to 5.3.8.
  • Upgraded Markdig.Signed to 0.34.0.
  • Upgraded Microsoft.NET.Test.Sdk to 17.8.
  • Upgraded CommunityToolkit.WinUI dependencies to 8.0.240109.
  • Upgraded CommunityToolkit.Mvvm to 8.2.2.
  • Upgraded Windows App SDK to 1.4.4.
  • Upgraded WPFUI version to 3.0.0-preview.13.
  • Upgraded StyleCop.Analyzers to 1.2.0-beta.556.
  • Upgraded Microsoft.Windows.Compatibility to 8.0.1.
  • Upgraded System.Data.SqlClient to 4.8.6.
  • Consolidate XAML Namespaces across the solutions.
  • Removed the toolkit labs package source reference, since the controls we were using made it to the generally available community toolkit.
  • Added Microsoft.MSBuildCache to experiment with build caching to reduce pipeline runs duration.
  • Configured the release CI to follow the latest 1ES pipeline release version again.
  • Removed the copyright year from assembly information.
  • Added the Command Not Found entry to the GitHub templates.
  • Removed unused code for a GPO policy to control auto updating of PowerToys.
  • Improved code behind for getting the localization of context menu entries.
  • Locked some terms in resource files to avoid localization.

Netburst 31 januari 2024 08:18
Die WIN-SHIFT-T blijft toch wel magie. Je krijgt een screenshot-achtig selectievakje, en hij OCRt de tekst naar je klembord.

Simpel, maar ZO krachtig!
disjfa @Netburst31 januari 2024 08:55
Er zit nu ook een ingebouwde versie in de snipping tool, dan kan je zien welke tekst je knipt en plakt. Geloof ook ergens gelezen te hebben dat die een betere ocr levert, maar dat heb ik nog niet gezien.
Umbrah @disjfa31 januari 2024 09:08
Klopt, Win+shift+s (al sinds de oude snipping tool mijn shortkey, dus toen de nieuwe kwam: geen enkel probleem voor mij geweest, maar wel een hoop mensen die toen pissig waren dat de 'oude' snipper weg was) heeft sinds de laatste W11 update een erg goeie OCR functie, die bovendien wat meer feedback geeft dan die in powertoys.

Neemt niet weg dat zaken als de colour picker, snapper, key-remapper, betere thumbnails in explorer, en ingebouwde modules (zoals rekenen, of een simpel shell commando uitvoeren) in alt+spatie geweldig zijn.
okkies @Netburst31 januari 2024 09:25
Ah ik gebruik hiervoor shareX.
Geweldig om een error box naar text om te zetten
Rayzilt @okkies31 januari 2024 09:40
Je kunt ook CTRL + C doen als je een poppup hebt :)
jdvmanen @Netburst31 januari 2024 08:43
Wow.. die wist ik niet, maar wát handig!

Ik durf te wedden dat jouw post bovenmatig veel met WIN-SHIFT-T omgezet wordt naar tekst :P
pbk @jdvmanen31 januari 2024 13:49
Zeker :*)

[Reactie gewijzigd door pbk op 23 juli 2024 18:22]

iAR @Netburst31 januari 2024 09:31
Dat is wel fijne, kleine stap in d ejuiste richting inderdaad. Ik mis in Windows de optie om tekst te selecteren in afbeeldingen zoals dat op mijn Mac wel kan.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
31 januari 2024 09:15
Weer een mooie update met veel wijzigingen. Goed om te zien dat Microsoft dit actief blijft doorontwikkelen en ondersteunen. Sommige van de tools zijn handiger dan je in eerste oogpunt denkt. Klein en efficiënt.
IrBaboon79 @Bor31 januari 2024 14:41
klein is relatief - best een stevig pakket immers. Vroeger paste dit in een paar MB, nu slikt dit ding >600MB diskspace...
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@IrBaboon7931 januari 2024 14:58
Daar doel je op de hele suite. De afzonderlijke tools zijn over het algemeen wel klein en efficient. Dat is waar ik op doelde. 600 MB voor de totale suite is inderdaad niet meer klein te noemen. Gelukkig komen sommige van de features van de powertools uiteindelijk ook native in Windows beschikbaar waardoor de total omvang misschien iets beperkt blijft.
Rataplan_ 31 januari 2024 10:01
Powertoys features daadwerkelijk in Windows bouwen: _/-\o_ _/-\o_ _/-\o_
Allemaal AI flauwekul, bloatware en telemetry in Windows bouwen: |:( |:( |:(

Zoveel kleine handige features die blijkbaar maar een paar MB aan ruimte kosten. Bv fancy zones werkt toch met PowerToys veel beter en configureerbaarder dan in W11. Ik kan maar niet begrijpen waarom ze dat soort zaken nou niet uitwerken en in hun OS stoppen nu High DPI schermen mainstream worden, in plaats van al die apps waar haast niemand wat aan heeft.

PowerToys is een onmisbare tool!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

