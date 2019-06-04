Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.10.1 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een Arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN422, RN424, RN426, RN516, RN524X, RN526X, RN528X, RN626X, RN628X, RN716X, RR2304, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220, RN4220, RR3312, RR4312X, RR4312S, RR4360X en RR4360S. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden is op deze pagina te vinden. deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bug Fixes:
Warnings:
- Disk spin down is available for the 4-bay rackmount units (RN2120 and RR2304)
- Fixed failing ReadyDR incremental backups
- Fixed AV definition files filling up the root partition
- Fixed Apache port 2 configuration issue
- Improved password hash method for all newly created passwords.
- Expanded apps' size support to 512MB
- Devices updated with 6.10.1 firmware should not be downgraded to firmware versions before 6.10.0.
- ReadyNAS 102, 104, and 2120 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x or older firmware. They must first be updated to either 6.2.5 or 6.3.5 then to 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.
- ReadyNAS 202, 204, 212 and 212 systems must not be updated directly to 6.10.x from 6.3.x. They must first be updated to 6.3.5 then 6.5.2 and then to 6.10.x.